The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: With all the time and money spent on the quiet zone . . . last week on Monday we had one train blast its horn, we had four on Tuesday, three on Wednesday and one early this morning. Why?
A: Federal quiet zone regulations, according to the United States Department of Transportation, say that train horns may still sound. Quiet zones prohibit horns to be routinely sounded as a train approaches a grade crossing. Train crews can still sound horns in emergency situations or for other safety reasons.
The railroad was part of the quiet zone process so the institution has instructed its staff that a quiet zone now exists in York.
There is no way to know why those particular train whistles were blown when they were, whether they were warranted or not.
Q: Thank you for asking the governor about whether people from more restrictive areas (as an example, Grand Island) should be traveling to areas of less restrictive rules (as an example, York). But we are still seeing a lot – a lot – of Grand Island and Aurora cars in York at many businesses. And they appear to be increasing in number. That makes me scared! Aren’t they supposed to stay in their health district? And if so, who is going to tell them that they have to stay in their health district?
A: The Grand Island Independent ran a story this week that featured their health district director saying that people in the Central District Health Department (Hall, Hamilton and Merrick) are being urged to not travel to other counties like York County where the regulations have been slightly loosened:
“Teresa Anderson, health director of CDHD, said that while she realizes it becomes difficult not to travel to other counties due to the state being interconnected, she encouraged people to stay within the health department boundaries unless it is essential.
“This is difficult because we haven’t been here before. We have not had to live our lives within a health district, so it becomes pretty foreign,” she said. “But the closer we stay to home right now, the more likely we are to contain the virus.”
Anderson worried that if an influx of people from the CDHD area — specifically Hall County — travel to counties with loosened DHMs that those counties will see an increase in positive COVID-19 cases.
At his daily news conference May 4, Gov. Pete Ricketts was asked about people in health districts with health measures — such as CDHD — traveling to areas where the DHMs have been loosened due to fewer cases of COVID-19 and further spread the virus to those areas.
He urged those who lived in districts with more restrictive directed health measures, such as in CDHD, to continue to follow their guidelines and avoid traveling to areas with loosened DHMs.
“We are really trying to make this a reasonable approach,” Ricketts said. “But there are going to be border issues just like there are with the states. We are asking people to do the right thing by continuing to stay home if you are in one of those public health districts where the restrictions have not been loosened in order to slow the spread of the virus here in Nebraska.”
Anderson said she has a weekly call with Ricketts and health directors from other health departments in the state. She said one thing that was talked about last week was how to encourage people to stay home and not travel to areas with loosened DHMs unless it is essential.
“When we think about where people are going, are you going to spread the virus to other counties that have a lower level of virus right now?” she said. “Let’s stay here and contain it until we get a better grip on it. If you need your nails done, or haircut, is that important enough to spread the virus to someone who otherwise would not have it?”
Anderson said that with the number of lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in the CDHD area (in which Grand Island and Aurora are located) continuing to increase, she said the district is “in it for the long haul” and encouraged residents to be patient.
Q: What finally stopped the pandemic in 1918-1919?
A: According to a lengthy publication by the History Channel, “By the summer of 1919, the flu pandemic came to an end, as those that were infected either died or developed immunity.”
It was nearly 90 years later, in 2008, when researchers finally said they discovered what made the 1918 flu so deadly – a group of three genes enabled the virus to weaken a victim’s bronchial tubes and lungs and clear the way for bacterial pneumonia.
According to the CDC, the pandemic subsided but the virus continued to circulate seasonally for 38 years and in 1960 flu vaccinations were recommended by the U.S. Public Health Service.
Q: If someone has a gathering of people with 30 people, is that actually breaking the law?
A: This question was asked of the governor this week and his answer was yes, that would be breaking the law. The current directed health measure is law and the current DHM has the 10-person rule in place. So yes, if someone had a gathering of 30 people, they would be breaking the law, the governor said.
Q: Have/were Primary Elections been postponed or cancelled in other states?
A: There have been many delays in different states for their Primary Elections.
Delaware moved theirs from April 28 to July 7.
New York moved that state’s primary election from April 28 to June 23 and then it was cancelled.
New Jersey moved the date from June 2 to July 7.
In Wisconsin, the date was moved from April 7 to June 9.
In West Virginia, the date was moved from May 12 to June 9.
In Ohio, the date was moved from March 17 to a mail-in date of May 8.
In Pennsylvania, the date was moved from April 28 to June 2.
In North Dakota, it was cancelled.
In Alaska, the date was supposed to be April 4. Then it was changed to an all-mail-in date of April 10.
The date in Rhode Island was supposed to be April 28. That was delayed to June 2.
In Hawaii, there will be an all-mail-in election with the results being announced sometime in late May.
The date in Indiana was changed from May 5 to June 2.
The date in Connecticut was changed from April 28 to June 2.
In Maryland, the date was changed from April 28 to June 2.
In Kentucky, the date was changed from May 19 to June 23.
In Puerto Rico, the date was changed from March 29 to April 26.
The date in Georgia was changed from March 24 to May 19.
The date in Louisiana was changed from April 4 to July 11.
The caucuses in Wyoming were changed from April 4 to April 17.
Q: Are there any projections as to whether the Cornhusker State Games or the Seward Fourth of July will be held? And if they are, what will that look like?
A: We asked the governor this question, on behalf of readers, this week and he stressed that nothing has been decided for the month of July as far as health directives (both events are held in July). “We will be doing social distancing for a while and if these events can be held, there will be limitations on how many people will be able to attend.”
Q: Are officials working on guidance for holding county fairs and livestock shows?
A: This week, in one of his daily press conferences, Governor Pete Ricketts was asked this question and he said, “Yes, teams are working on guidance for fairs and these events right now.”
More information will be released toward the end of May.
