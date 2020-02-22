The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: During the county commissioners’ one- and six-year road/bridge hearing, did they listen to rural property owners’ complaints about the conditions of some areas of roads in the county?
A: Not one single person from the general public was present for the one- and six-year road/bridge hearing. The people present during that hearing, besides the commissioners, were the county highway superintendent, county clerk, the county surveyor, the sheriff, the sheriff’s lieutenant, the director of the county’s emergency communications center, the county veterans service officer and Melanie Wilkinson from the York News-Times.
No one from the public spoke to the county board about any matters or ideas or concerns during the public hearing.
Q: When will York County get recycling service available again?
A: The future of recycling in York and surrounding communities remains an unknown as the recycling center is no longer in operation at the landfill in York.
This is a matter that is still trying to be worked out by the city. This situation began after Mosaic quit running the recycling center on the landfill property.
City officials said they are working with others to determine a solution toward again having recycling offered here.
But for now, local recycling services are not available and it’s not clear if or when that will resume.
Q: Does the county board have any plans to do any new hard surface roads?
A: Paving new stretches of county roads (where there is currently no paving) hasn’t been discussed for many years.
The focus for future work, right now, is in the area of replacing fracture critical bridges. Eight have been tagged as priorities – it will take a bond issue to finance those bridges – that matter will come before the county commissioners in April.
Q: Does the city, as an entity, have to pay for water?
A: Yes. There is a water line item expense in all pertaining departments’ budgets.
Q: Years ago, in the Wonderline, there were some remedies for getting rid of spots on windows. I’m going to be washing all my windows this weekend and I just thought it would be great if you could share those again. The winter weather has left us with a lot of water spots.
A: Here is the answer that ran several years ago:
We went to a number of sources and asked a few people and the consensus seems to be the same: use white vinegar. It can be mixed with water – but for really tough hard water spots, use full strength vinegar from a spray bottle.
We’ve also found a suggestion to softly scrub the area with an SOS pad . . . but it also comes with a reminder to not scrub too hard.
At this point, we think the vinegar solution is the best bet.
Q: When was the speed limit 35 mph?
A: We aren’t sure about 35 mph, but we do know when the speed limit was 20 mph. In a York County history book it says, “The dirt roads, although narrow, were much appreciated in the early 1900s when the automobile was just starting to come into use. In 1904, a new automobile law was in effect stating that one could not drive faster than 20 mph and must stop when meeting a team of horses and let them go by. However there was no danger of losing one’s driver’s license because at that time there were none.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.