The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: What was the county’s tax levy set at? How much was property tax request this year for the county?
A: The county’s property tax levy went up slightly, to .223499 per $100 of assessed value.
The property tax request for the county for the 2019-20 fiscal year is $7,559,262.32.
Q: If there is a no-stop sign intersection in York where, really, there needs to be four stop signs, how could someone make that happen?
A: If someone has an unsafe intersection in mind, they should contact city hall. If the request is warranted, a traffic/speed study would be required, the results of which would be presented to the city council. Any new regulatory signage must be authorized by the city council.
Q: Why aren’t the sewer and water funds for the City of York financed by property taxes/sales taxes, instead of being fee-based?
A: This question was asked last year, as well, after the council passed the budget.
At that time, we asked then-public works director, Mitch Doht, and this was his response: “The water and wastewater departments, as well as the landfill, are operated through enterprise funds, which are completely separate from the city’s general fund (where sales and property taxes are deposited). All revenues for those departments come strictly from user’s fees. Each year, we calculate actual costs to the city for operating each service and then set the next year’s rates to simply recoup the costs of the services. Inherently, the folks who use those services most pay the most in fees. Last fiscal year, the operating and debt service budgets for the three combined departments was approximately $4.6 million. With our sales tax rate currently at the maximum allowed by statutes, and with property tax rates also subject to a regulatory lid, we simply could not possibly generate enough revenue from taxes alone to provide these services to the city.”
Q: My neighbor keeps letting his dog out in the morning and letting it run free, right into my yard to do its business. How can I make this stop? How do I keep my neighbor from allowing his dog to do this?
A: Because there are ordinances regarding a pet owner’s responsibility for cleaning up after their animals, the best idea would be to make a complaint with the police department – if it can’t be worked out between the two of you. They can be reached at 363-2640.
Q: The median on South Lincoln Avenue doesn’t look good – the median is just full of weeds. I thought flowers or something was planted in the median to make it look better.
A: In 2017, a grant was received to pay for that project, in which a blend of flowers and natural grasses were planted. At that time the council was informed this project will require several years for this to look good (for the plantings to grow and development) and everyone was asked “to be patient. It will be great in the long-term. This was also termed a “patient man’s grass,” as it takes time before the beauty of the intent will be realized. Being a little less than two years in, that time has not yet been realized.
Q: I read the list of county court cases and fines in the newspaper each weekend and was just wondering where that money goes. Who benefits from that influx of money?
A: The Nebraska Constitution requires fines and penalties to be paid to the local schools. One reason for this is to prevent police departments and law enforcement officers from obtaining a direct benefit by charging crimes and getting convictions. Fines and penalties do not pay for the salary or expenses of the courts, the police department, the city or county attorney's office.
Court costs are also assessed. These are set by the Nebraska State Legislature. The judge will assess court costs against a person if they are found guilty of the violation. As the name implies, court costs go to the court system to help pay for the administrative costs such as docket fees, judges retirement fund, law enforcement improvement fund, legal services, court automation and miscellaneous fees. Court costs do not pay for the prosecutor's time or the police investigation.
Q: When was Lushton founded and was it ever bigger than it is now? I am from around there originally, and was having a discussion with some family members about it . . . we seem to disagree and thought we'd write in to have it cleared up once and for all. Thanks.
A: According to the "Nebraska . . . Our Towns" portion of the website at www.casde.unl.edu/history, the history of Lushton is chronicled in the words of Beulah Bredenkamp of Lushton and Darlene Larson of York.
Their historical account says "the town was laid out in the spring of 1887, when the Kansas City & Omaha Railroad, (originally a subsidiary of the Union Pacific, and later the Burlington) came through from Sutton to McCool. Land for the town was given to the railroad by W.J. Walters.
"A post office was established on Aug. 6, 1887, and named for William Lush, an official on the railroad. The town grew slowly and apparently did not incorporate until after 1910 when 205 residents were recorded. The first ordinances found for running the village were recorded on Dec. 19, 1917.
"Even before there was a town, there were community worship services in the Darling schoolhouse, two miles to the west. Peter Pursel, who came to York County in 1872, gave land for the Lushton cemetery across the road north of the schoolhouse, and a United Brethren church was built. This building was moved into Lushton in 1888 after the town was established, where it remained active until 1983. A Methodist congregation, formerly known as the Fairview Church located three miles east of town, moved into Lushton to a site just south of the railroad on Gilbert Street. These buildings have also been sold and torn down.
"The Lushton school, organized early in our history, was held in high esteem. In 1908, the director recorded a special meeting for the purpose of discussing bonds for the building of a new school. Of the 66 legal voters present, 55 voted in favor of the proposition and a school was built.
"When the town was new, the Modern Woodmen of America Hall provided a place for social gatherings, dances, rollerskating, talent shows, box socials and community dinners. Business places lined the street and included a complete array of shops, stores, eating and drinking establishments, and two elevators. At the main intersection was a bandstand, lighted with gasoline lights, where Lushtonites enjoyed weekly band concerts.
"A fire on March 3, 1913, destroyed an entire block on the west side of the street. A large brick building was built by Jacob Epp and Son in its place. Another fire in 1926 burned the hotel, general store, meat market and cafe on the east side of the street. Brick also replaced these stores.
"The town once had an unofficial census of nearly 350 people."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.