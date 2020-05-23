The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: How many people have been tested at (specific apartment locations) in York and how many have tested positive for COVID-19?
A: That information – as far as specific residential locations -- is not being provided by the local health department. The numbers of people being tested, the numbers of people confirmed as having COVID-19, and the numbers of people recovering from the virus are being provided by county – not by particular locations within the county.
Q: We all love Frances – the sign language interpreter who has been standing next to the governor day after day, as the COVID-19 situation has gone on. She’s so expressive and we almost feel like we know her now after watching her every day at 2 p.m., for months. Can you tell us more about her?
A: Her name is Frances Beaurivage.
And yes, she’s become a celebrity in Nebraska as she’s become a part of our daily lives these last few months as she provides sign language translation for all the governor’s daily press conferences.
Governor Ricketts showed his appreciation to her, on April 15, with an admiralty in the Great Navy of the State of Nebraska.
She has worked with youth and children in public schools and for Boys Town Research Hospital as the director of the Educational Interpreter Performance Assessment.
She also worked at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln as an interpreter coordinator for undergraduates and graduate-level students, including Ph.D. candidates.
Q: How long can government entities have “Zoom Only” meetings – meaning they are meeting remotely using Zoom and are not in a collective place with the public able to physically attend?
A: Governor Pete Ricketts announced this week that “Zoom Only” meetings – meaning meetings that are being conducted with municipal and county, etc., board members being in different locations utilizing Zoom, online only – will be able to continue through June. “But in July, you will have to figure out how you will modify your meetings” to go back to physically meeting and allowing the public to physically attend.
For example, the York City Council has been meeting remotely using only Zoom. They will have to go back to meeting in one collective place in July. They will have the ability, however, to continue to offer Zoom to the public for those who do not feel comfortable physically attending.
For another example, the York County Commissioners have been meeting in the county commissioner meeting room throughout the pandemic situation – but also with the ability for commissioners, county officials and the public to attend online via Zoom. They will continue to do so – and they can of course continue to use Zoom so members of the public feel comfortable if they don’t want to physically attend.
Q: What does the governor think state lawmakers should focus on when they come back for the rest of the session in July?
A: Governor Pete Ricketts said in a regular press conference this week that he believes the two main focusses should be “property tax relief and the incentive bill.”
Q: Is the 10-person rule an actual law or a suggestion?
A: Governor Pete Ricketts continues to reinforce that yes, the 10-person rule is state law and still remains in effect, for now. Gatherings larger than 10 people are considered illegal at this point – with the exception of inside churches, grocery stores and big box stores. That will continue through the month of May.
Q: How many people in Nebraska have gotten COVID-19 in our meat packing plants?
A: As of last Monday, the number, provided by the governor’s office, was that 2,601 people working in meat packing plants in Nebraska had tested positive and two of them have died.
Q: Will the Seward Fourth of July event be held this year?
A: The decision was made by organizers this week to not have an “in-person” celebration this year for the big Seward Fourth of July event. They will be offering some online ways for people to celebrate together, organizers announced. Last year, approximately 50,000 people attended the annual event.
Q: How many people attended the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island last year?
A: A total of 283,468 attended the state fair last year. That number was about 60,000 down from the previous year, which fair officials said was due to adverse weather conditions and flooding.
Q: How many cases of COVID-19 have there been in Grand Island/Hall County?
A: As of May 22, there have been 1,452 cases of COVID-19 in Hall County.
Q: Who replaced Jim Hoffman on the York School Board?
A: Serving out Jim Hoffman’s term on the York School Board is Pepper Papineau.
