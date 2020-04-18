The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: I have heard there are people sick in this area but no one will let them get tested. Why?
A: “p to this point, we have been very limited in the number of tests available,” said officials at the Four Corners Health Department. “Nebraska has established a priority guide for who should get tested, which has been followed by our healthcare system. However, recently testing capability has been increasing, which is good news. If someone feels that they should be tested, first check with your medical provider.”
Q: How long can the virus live on different types of surfaces – namely metal, cotton, glass and paper?
A: Four Corners Health officials say, “The virus that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is stable for several hours to days in aerosols and on surfaces, according to a newer study from collaborating entities, including National Institutes of Health (NIH) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). https://www.nih.gov/news-events/news-releases/new-coronavirus-stable-hours-surfaces. The surfaces mentioned in their study include: up to four hours on copper, up to 24 hours on cardboard, and up to two to three days on plastic and stainless steel.
“Transmission of COVID-19 to persons from surfaces contaminated with the virus has not been documented. The spread of COVID-10, in general, occurs much more commonly through respiratory droplets, which get shared through speaking, coughing, and sneezing. Cleaning of visibly dirty surfaces followed by disinfection is a best practice measure for prevention of COVID-19 and other viral respiratory illnesses in community settings. https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/organizations/cleaning-disinfection.html.”
Q: Have any of the people with COVID-19 in York County had to be hospitalized? Or are they all able to stay home so far?
A: As of April 16, there haven’t been any local hospitalizations due to COVID-19.
Q: Have police officers’ hours in York been cut back or have any of them been laid off?
A: York Police Chief Ed Tjaden said, “The City of York has not considered laying off or reducing the hours of police officers. We have altered our operations by closing our lobby and taking extra precautions when dealing with calls for service, etc., but the York Police Department is more dedicated that ever to the well-being of its community, citizens, and employees. Public support has been very positive during this event, and we thank the public for their thoughts and efforts.”
Q: With this virus situation, I heard that people will be entitled to more Social Security money. I was told it is automatic but I’m wondering if you have to apply for it.
A: Lori Byers, the director of the York County Aging Services, provided the detailed answer for this question:
Here’s the long answer, Byers says:
“Who is eligible: U.S. residents will receive the Economic Impact Payment of $1,200 for individual or head of household filers, and $2,400 for married filing jointly if they are not a dependent of another taxpayer and have a work-eligible Social Security number with adjusted gross income up to $75,000 for individuals, $112,500 for head of household filers and $150,000 for married couples filing joint returns.
“Taxpayers will receive a reduced payment if their AGI is between $75,000 and $99,000 (if their filing status was single or married filing separately), between $112,500 and $136,500 (if their filing status was head of household), and between $150,000 and $198,000 (if their filing status was married filing jointly). The amount of the reduced payment will be based upon the taxpayers’ specific adjusted gross income.
“Eligible retirees and recipients of Social Security, Railroad Retirement, disability or veterans’ benefits as well as taxpayers who do not make enough money to normally have to file a tax return will also receive a payment. This also includes those who have no income, as well as those whose income comes entirely from certain benefit programs, such as Supplemental Security Income benefits.
“Who is not eligible: Although some filers, such as high-income filers, will not qualify for an Economic Impact Payment, most will.
“Taxpayers likely won’t qualify for an Economic Impact Payment if any of the following apply:
• Your adjusted gross income is greater than $99,000 if your filing status was single or married filing separately, $136,500 for head of household, $198,000 if your filing status was married filing jointly.
• You can be claimed as a dependent on someone else’s return. For example, this would include a child, student or older dependent who can be claimed on a parent’s return.
• You do not have a valid Social Security number.
• You are a nonresident alien.
• You filed Form 1040-NR or Form 1040NR-EZ, Form 1040-PR or Form 1040-SS for 2019
“Do I need to take action?
“Most eligible U.S. taxpayers will automatically receive their Economic Impact Payments including: Individuals who filed a federal income tax for 2018 or 2019; individuals who receive Social Security retirement, disability (SSDI), or survivor benefits; and individuals who receive Railroad Retirement benefits.
“Those who do need to take additional action include eligible U.S. citizens or permanent residents who had gross income that did not exceed $12,200 ($24,400 for married couples) for 2019, were not otherwise required to file a federal income tax return for 2019, and didn’t plan to. To apply for the payment they need to go to using the Non-filers option to receive the Economic Impact Payments at https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/non-filers-enter-payment-info-here . Here individuals can provide the necessary information to the IRS for no fee.”
The short answer, Byers said:
“Social Security, Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI), and Railroad Retirement recipients who are not typically required to file a tax return do not need to take any action to receive the Economic Impact Payment. Recipients will receive these payments as a direct deposit or by paper check, just as they would normally receive their benefits. For Social Security, Railroad retirees and SSDI who have qualifying children, they can take an additional step to receive $500 per qualifying child.
“Those who do need to take additional action include eligible U.S. citizens or permanent residents who had gross income that did not exceed $12,200 ($24,400 for married couples) for 2019, were not otherwise required to file a federal income tax return for 2019, and didn’t plan to. To apply for the payment they need to go to using the Non-filers option to receive the Economic Impact Payments at https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/non-filers-enter-payment-info-here . Here individuals can provide the necessary information to the IRS for no fee.”
