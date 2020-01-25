The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: I have questions about the proposed New Life Place that was discussed before the city council recently. What rules would there be about people coming to visit the women who live there and would there be rules about drugs, alcohol, smoking etc.?
A: According to the program rules and requirements provided by the company, there are specific rules about these topics.
When it comes to visitors, the rules say that “visitors are not allowed to enter a resident’s unit unless approved. No opposite sex visitors are allowed in the units – any exceptions must be approved by staff. Visitors must leave the property by curfew. No overnight visitors are permitted.”
Regarding weapons – “No firearms, knives or fireworks are allowed on the New Life Place property.”
Regarding alcohol – “No alcohol is allowed on the property nor are the residents allowed to consume alcohol at any time. The resident agrees to submit to urine testing ordered by staff. Guests of the residents are not allowed to bring alcohol onto the New Life Place property. This includes the house, cars or any of the common areas. Guests of the residents cannot be intoxicated on the New Life property.”
Regarding drugs – “New Life Place is a drug-free environment. The following rules are for safety and recovery: Residents cannot engage in drug-related criminal activity including sale, distribution, use or possession of illegal drugs at any time at any location, on or off the New Life Place property. Guests cannot engage in drug-related criminal activity including sale, distribution, use or possession of illegal drugs at any time at any location, on or off the New Life Place property.
Regarding violence – “Violence of any kind, physical or verbal, against people or property is forbidden.
Regarding smoking – “Smoking is allowed in designated smoking areas. Smoking is prohibited inside the house or outside in front of the house.”
Q: How many or what percentage of York County homeowners receive Homestead Exemptions?
A: York County Assessor Ann Charlton says there are 4,795 parcels with residential improvements (houses) and 378 homestead approvals for 2019.
Q: When will the quiet zone be completely official and the ban of train horns will begin?
A: The quiet zone will become officially in force at 12:01 a.m., Jan. 31, according to York City Administrator Joe Frei.
Q: Is there any way to redeem tokens from the former Super Wash that used to be along Nobes Road?
A: That business is no longer in business and no longer exists – so there is no way to redeem those tokens.
Q: Why isn’t the auditorium open in the winter for us to go in and walk?
A: Cheree Folts, director of parks and recreation for the city, explained that the “auditorium was closed for public walking around 2013 when facility security was addressed. The building was not supervised during previous walking times, which meant anyone could go into the building at any time while it was unlocked. As we all know, there are a lot of small rooms in which people could hide out or vandalize, so a decision was made to lock the facility for safety reasons when it wasn’t rented.”
Q: There is a very old house, out in the country, in York County, that has asbestos siding. What is the proper and legal way to dispose of that house? Is it legal to push it into a hole and burn it?
A: Tony Bestwick, assistant fire chief for the York Fire Department provided the following information:
“To answer this question I am going to quote from the Official Application for Permit to Burn a Building, This is state of Nebraska code 28-506, ‘Lawful burning of property/training and safety promotions purposes/permit. Property may be lawfully destroyed by burning such structures as condemned by law, structures no longer having any value for habitation or business or no longer serving any useful value in the area they situate and any other combustible material that will serve to be used for test fires to educate and train members of organized fire departments and promote fire safety anywhere in Nebraska. Before any structure may be destroyed by fire for training and educational purposes, it must be reported to the State Fire Marshal and a permit issued for that purpose. “
He also cites asbestos laws and regulations from the EPA, which state that asbestos is designated as a hazardous substance with a reportable quantity in the Superfund regulations.
“So in layman’s terms,” Bestwick explained, “it is illegal to burn at building in town or in the country without contacting your local fire department. In this question the house is sided with asbestos. This is a hazardous material and its handling and disposal is regulated locally by the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality. In order for a fire department to burn a house it first has to have some training value. It cannot have holes in the floor, it would be nice if all windows and doors are in place, and be structurally sound. Second, an asbestos inspection must be done at the property owners’ expense by a licensed asbestos inspector. If asbestos is found, it must be removed and disposed of properly. This is also at the expense of the property owner. Then there is an application process. When the burn is completed the debris is collected and removed to a licensed landfill..”
“Please contact your local fire station for more information or NDEQ,” Bestwick said further, “and thank you for your question.”
Q: How many hangar bays are at the York airport? How many are rented? What is the annual rental revenue?
A: Aaron Dressel, public works director, said, “The airport has 36 hangars and two end units the size of small garage. All hangars and units are rented at this time. The annual revenue for 2018-2019 fiscal year was $41,095.”
Q: What is the city code regarding fireplaces in a home? Distance required between firebox and wood mantel?
A: Mantels made of combustible materials must not project more than 1/8” inch for each 1-inch distance from the firebox opening. So if your mantel is made of a combustible material and is 12 inches above the firebox opening it must not project more than 1 ½” inches from the wall,” Aaron Dressel, public works director, said regarding city code.
Q: I love my pecan pie, but the top is so hard I can’t cut it. Do you have a solution?
A: We had this question asked a few months back, also, so it appears the issue of hard-topped pecan pie continues.
We asked a number of avid bakers and there were some ideas on how to avoid this.
One baker said this can be avoided by taking the pie out of the oven when it’s just started to set in the middle – when you think it’s undercooked . . . it will finish setting as it cools. This will alleviate the top from getting hard from being overbaked.
Another suggestion we found in an old church cookbook said that simply by lowering the oven temperature by 25 degrees under what’s called for in the recipe should do the trick.
We also found a tip online that said to avoid this end result, “Cover the top with a piece of aluminum foil for the last 10-15 minutes of baking. If the crust isn’t brown enough, just make a dome of foil that rests on the edge of the topping.”
Also, another pecan pie tip, to keep it from getting hard on top is to check where your oven’s heating element is located. If the heating element is on the top, place the baking rack further down, further away from the overhead heating element.
Q: I’m new to the area and have been hearing about the arrival of the Sandhill cranes. When will they arrive and where will they be?
A: According to Nebraska Game and Parks, “Every spring Nebraska’s central Platte River valley hosts one of the most remarkable wildlife spectacles in North America and the largest gathering of cranes in the world. From mid-February through early April, about a half million Sandhill Cranes stage here, feeding in cornfields and wet meadows by day and roosting in the shallow flowing waters of the Platte River at night. The central Platte River is important to Sandhill Cranes and other migratory birds because it serves as a key stop-over site where birds rest and store energy to continue their northward migration and subsequently breed. Sandhill Cranes that stop in Nebraska spread out as they continue north and their breeding range extends across the northern United States, Canada and Siberia.
“Cranes are among the oldest living birds on the planet,” Game and Parks continued. “Fossil records place Sandhill Cranes in Nebraska more than nine million years ago, long before there was a Platte River, which by comparison is only 10,000 years old. The landscape then was savanna-like, and its inhabitants were more like that of modern East Africa – with varies of rhinos, camels and elephants long since extinct. Yet, cranes survived and watched as American bison, pronghorn and wapiti evolved on the prairies. Humans now dominate the landscape, having replaced the bison with cattle and the prairie with corn and concrete.
“An individual crane spends about 29 days along the Platte River. During that time, it will deposit up to a pound of fat, which provides the energy necessary to complete the migration and initiate nesting. About 90 percent of their diet consists of corn, while the remaining 10 percent is made up of invertebrates such as earthworms, snails and insect larvae. It has been estimated that the cranes consume nearly 1,600 tons of corn during their stay. Fortunately, this is waste grain leftover from the fall harvest and, as such, provides a service to the local farmers by removing what would become volunteer corn in the next year’s crop. Before there was corn, cranes ate starchy tubers from a variety of aquatic plants such as nutsedge, a species once abundant in the widespread wetlands bordering the Platte before European settlement. Now about 75 percent of these wetlands have been converted to croplands.”
