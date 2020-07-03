The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: Is Pirate Jim bringing the Treasure Hunt to York this year? My out-of-town family members want to know.
A: Yes, he sure is. In fact, Dave Sjuts was in contact with him this past week and found out the pirate had already snuck into town to hide the medallion.
This is the 33rd year for the annual hunt – and this year the medallion is worth $1,500 instead of the usual $1,000 in chamber checks. The extra $500 is being sponsored by the York County Visitors Bureau in conjunction with celebrating the 150th birthday of York County.
Pirate Jim reminds hunters that they need to shop at the sponsoring businesses and sign up for a chance to find the treasure worth $1,500 – they have until Sunday, July 5, to do so. Once they sign up to be an official hunter, they can look at the York News-Times for daily clues to the medallion’s location, starting on July 7.
Numerous ads in the YNT and the Advantage list the businesses where you can register.
Q: This is a strange question, but here goes . . . . since the pandemic, I cannot find a can of Campbell’s Beef Consommé soup in grocery stores. What is up with that?
A: It seems this reader isn’t the only one who has realized this product has been hard to find as many food-related websites have seen a lot of questions from people about how to make their own consommé because they can’t buy it in the store right now.
There are a variety of reasons why this may the case right now – high cost and availability of beef could be one. Another suggested reason, according to an article in USA Today is that some food companies are temporarily reducing varieties in order to focus on items that are in high demand.
Time will tell as to if and when the beef consommé will again be readily available. Meanwhile, just keep looking – we’re pretty sure your local grocery store will have it soon.
Q: Is York still a Tree City USA city? And if so, how long has York been a Tree City USA city?
A: Yes, York is still a Tree City USA city. That designation was actually just recently renewed, according to city administration. York has been a Tree City USA city for 43 straight years now.
There are a lot of points of criteria that have to be met in order to be designated as a Tree City USA city, including four main standards which are:
• The community must have a tree board or department.
• The community must have established a community ordinance for tree care.
• There must be a community forestry program with an annual budget of at least $2 per capita.
• The community must have an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.
Q: Last year, that rare mosquito was discovered living in York and everyone was worried about it and the disease it can carry. Do we have that problem again this year? Is it still here?
A: We asked the Four Corners Health Department and Laura McDougall, executive director, said they have started mosquito trapping again and so far have not caught any of the Aedes Aegypti. She said they have caught regular mosquitoes – and for more good news, so far, they haven’t caught any West Nile-positive mosquitoes either. They will continue the trapping process, as this is now mosquito season.
Q: How many state fairs have been cancelled in the United States for this year?
A: So far, 25 state (or large regional) fairs have been cancelled or postponed indefinitely, including those in Oregon, Washington, California, Alaska, Tennessee, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Vermont, Wisconsin, Montana and North Dakota.
Q: So the Iowa State Fair is cancelled in its entirety this year. Has the Iowa State Fair ever been cancelled before?
A: The Iowa State Fair has been cancelled five times in history – there wasn’t a fair in 1898 due to the World’s Fair in Omaha and the Spanish-American War. Also, there were no Iowa State Fairs in 1942, 1943, 1944 and 1945, due to World War II.
