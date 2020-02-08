The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: To the Wonderline — can you find out who puts these lights up on a beautiful tree every year? This tree is so beautiful, so very beautiful. It’s 5:45 a.m., on Feb. 1, 2020, and I’m taking my husband to work. This tree always brightens my day. When we moved into our house on South Hutchins in April, 2005, this tree was not very tall. Every year someone decorates it with lights. Not such a tall order in 2005, but now, it’s quite an undertaking. I can see this tree from my bedroom window. And now coming up the hill from the east on Nobes, I can see the top half of the tree. Wow, what an undertaking! We’ve always wondered who puts the lights on this tree every year and have always wanted to thank them. It brings us so much joy.
A: If anyone has information about this tree – its owners, who decorates it, etc., please contact the Wonderline and we will pass along the information.
Q: I understand that the Quiet Zone is in effect in the city limits of York, however I keep hearing train horns every so often! What is up with this? I thought the quiet zone meant no train horns. Are the engineers not on the same page and not paying attention to what towns are part of this? Very curious!
A: Yes, the quiet zone became officially established at 8 a.m., on Friday, Jan. 31. And yes, train engineers are not supposed to be blowing their horns.
Yes, there have been a few train horns here and there since the quiet zone became official – the majority have been complying.
During this week’s York City Council meeting, York City Administrator Joe Frei told the council that yes, there have periodically been some train engineers blowing their horns.
“It might just be from habit,” Frei said. “Hopefully, all of them will become aware of the quiet zone.”
And York City Councilman Clarence Hoffman offered to the council that he had heard, “which is just gossip, but one guy might just be blowing the horn because his girlfriend lives here.”
It is expected that over time, as the engineers became accustomed to the change, the train horn noise will completely disappear within the city limits of York.
Q: On an ambulance bill, there is a line item called “ambulance supplies.” What is that? What are ambulance supplies?
A: This charge is for the consumable supplies that are used during a rescue call. This helps reimburse the costs of supplies that are used during responses. The items that are used vary from call to call.
Q: My neighbor continually pushes snow into the street and the alley. Isn’t that supposed to be illegal in York? Is this a real regulation that people aren’t supposed to do this? Or is it just something that’s frowned upon?
A: Section 34-41 of the York Municipal Code says that pushing and/or blowing snow into city streets and public alleys is illegal.
It says it is “unlawful for any person to deposit or pile any snow or ice removed from roofs, driveways, parking lots, service stations, streets or alleys upon any sidewalk, street or alley within the city.”
If this is an ongoing problem, it came be reported to the police who can then address the issue if need be.
Q: Who was the youngest person to be elected president of the United States?
A: The youngest person to assume office was Theodore Roosevelt, who at the age of 42 became president following William McKinley’s assassination. The youngest person elected to the office was John F. Kennedy, who was 43 years old.
Q: A while back, you guys answered a Wonderline question about names we see etched into the downtown buildings. Can you find that question and answer again? About who those people were?
A: Yes. A reader noted that the names Marshal & Cain, Barber, Wildman and other names are on downtown York buildings and he/she wanted to know who those people were.
We looked up the name Wildman in the “History of York County” book and found the following. Milton Wildman was an attorney in York, who had been the city attorney, county attorney and county judge about 1900. He was also the city clerk, on the city council and was on the school board. He was elected as a representative to the state legislature three times, in 1919, 1925 and 1927 (during this time the present state capitol building came into being).
Holland and Blaine – Milton’s sons – were dentists who had a practice together on E. Sixth St. Holland later moved his dental office next to his father’s law office, at 619 ½ Lincoln Avenue (which at the time was above the building housing Metz Mortuary).
We haven’t been able to find information about the other names. If someone has that information and wants to submit it, just send it to the Wonderline and we will be happy to publish it.
Q: What came first, the Gummy Bear or the Gummy Worm?
A: German candy maker Hans Reigel came up with the gummy candy concept in 1922. The candy was in bear form and wasn’t shipped to America until around 1981. It was then that American candy manufacturer Trolli developed the gummy worm with the intent to give children something fun to eat.
Q: Where does the white go when the snow melts?
A: The white is the result of light reflected off frozen water molecules. The snow isn’t really white; it only appears white. The color white is simply the reflection of all other visible wavelengths of light. Snow is frozen water. So when the snow melts, the crystals change form and become liquid. When it becomes liquid, the surface disappears and the white diffuse reflection disappears with it.
Q: OK, so we just had Groundhog Day. My question is if Punxsutawney Phil is always right – or at least, how accurate of a track record has he (and all the many predecessors) had?
A: Punxsutawney Phil was first tasked with predicting the upcoming spring weather in 1887. The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club takes care of the groundhog – who is of course always named Phil.
There have been 103 forecasts of more winter and 20 early springs (there are nine years where there are no records).
According to numerous sources, including the Stormfax Almanac, Phil’s predictions have been correct only 39 percent of the time.
