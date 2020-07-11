The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: Years ago, the city had a tree planting program for parks and public areas. With the budget issues, I believe that program was halted. I’m especially concerned about Beaver Creek Trails. I know there are a large number of ash trees along the trail. What is the city doing about the issue?
A: Cheree Folts, director of parks and recreation, said, “The City of York is taking precautionary measures regarding the ash trees in the city parks and right-a-ways. The Parks and Recreation Department has been applying for grants and planting new trees amongst the parks for the past three years. There are roughly 372 ash trees on city property, with 309 of those being along Beaver Creek Trail.”
Q: I know the city has not hired extra workers this summer, which means regular employees are doing as much as they can. I’m wondering about the old sewer plant. I realize that the city is saving money by having its workers do the demolition, but it has not been sitting for a long time. It’s become an eyesore along a heavily traveled street. Is there any plan to finally demolish the remaining structures and clean the area?
A: Aaron Dressel, public works director for the city of York, said “city crews did start tearing down the treatment plant last year but it has now been turned over to a private contractor to do the remainder of the demolition. They have told me he will be back soon to continue demolition.”
Q: What were the dates and times that a person could legally light fireworks?
A: The city’s ordinances allow for five days of fireworks sales and lighting inside city limits. The hours are 9 a.m. until 11 p.m., each day, with an extension to midnight on the last day which is the Fourth of July itself.
Q: I moved to York five years ago. I live in an older neighborhood and love it here – except for the week before July 4. I despise the constant noise of the fireworks at all times during the day. It’s more upsetting on the windy days when the debris from the fireworks lands on my property and is not cleaned up. My dog is constantly stressed out with the bangs and pops and has had days when he just won’t eat. Does the city of York make a profit from the sales of fireworks? Please tell me what would have to happen to have the fireworks allowed for just July 4.
A: The city does not sell fireworks or make a profit from the sale of fireworks. All the fireworks in the city are done via private business ventures.
If someone wanted to have city ordinances changed, in order for the allowance of fireworks to be discharged only on the Fourth of July, they would need to take the matter to the city council, as it takes council action in order to change city ordinances. This process would require three public hearings, which would include public testimony.
It should be noted that the time period for the sale and discharge of fireworks in the City of York was modified several years ago, in order to shorten that time period from what it had originally been.
Q: Was the former public defender made to pay restitution, since she got five years of probation?
A: This is in reference to the sentencing of former York County Public Defender Nancy Waldron, for attempted theft. She was sentenced to five years of probation and was ordered to pay $56,913 in restitution to the victims.
Q: Is there work currently being done to the new building over off Division Avenue for the new aging services/transportation facility?
A: Yes, work has been underway to modify that structure in order to house both the aging services offices and the transportation vehicles/operations. Those county offices will be moving in the next week and an open house will be held in the near future.
Q: We have tried some new things at home this year, due to the pandemic, and some of those new endeavors have been really cool. For example, this year, we planted our first garden. We aren’t really that good at it, but we are learning.
Our question is if we wanted to get some chickens, is that allowable? We live in York, inside city limits.
A: It really depends on how close you are to your neighbors and how big your property is.
Section 7-3 of York’s municipal code says that (a) “No person, whether as owner, bailee, keeper or custodian shall keep or maintain any horse, mule, sheep, goat, or rabbit within one hundred (100) feet of any part of any building used by another as a residence or place of dwelling or place of business; provided, no swine or bovine shall be kept or maintained within the corporate limits of the city.
(b) “No person, whether as owner, bailee, keeper or custodian shall keep or maintain any chickens, ducks, turkeys, geese, or any similar fowl within fifty (50) feet of any part of any building used by another as a residence, a place of dwelling or a place of business.
(c) “The restrictions set forth in subsections (a) and (b) of this section, shall not be construed to apply to the use or employment of any building or premises now or hereafter erected or existing in the city if temporarily used for the weighing, loading or unloading of fowls of any description, immediately preceding or during transportation; nor shall the foregoing restrictions be construed to prevent the processing of animals or fowls, already slaughtered, for commercial purposes.
(d) “Any use of property within the city that complied with the requirements of this section and any amendments to the section shall be allowed to continue as long as the use of such property complies with any applicable requirements contained in the City Zoning Ordinance. However, the use of such property shall only be allowed to continue to the extent that the property was used at the time of the enactment of this ordinance or amendment of the ordinance, and no expansion of such use shall be permitted.”
The best idea is to ask personnel at the city offices and they will help you figure out if you qualify to have chickens on your property, or not.
Q: Who owns the York County Fairgrounds?
A: The York County Fairgrounds are the property of the York County Ag Society.
Q: Who has the responsibility for upkeep on and repair of the York sign at the fairgrounds? The north side of the sign has been out for a year.
A: The sign has been a project that has periodically been repaired throughout the years through fundraising efforts of non-profit groups and organizations. So one would assume that would be the avenue again in order to have the sign repaired.
Q: Who put on and paid for the fireworks show on July 4 that happened on the vacant lot just north of the old middle school?
A: We don’t know. If someone does and they want to share the name of those who put on that beautiful light show, they can sure call the Wonderline and leave a message.
