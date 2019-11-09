The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: There is a single wind turbine west of Seward. Is that privately or publicly owned?
A: The 1.7 MW GE wind turbine was a project facilitated by the City of Seward and Bluestem Energy Solutions, a company with distributed power generation expertise based in Omaha. The turbine interconnects directly into the City of Seward’s power distribution network with all the generated electricity being used locally.”
Q: When a law enforcement agency seizes drug money, where does that money eventually go?
A: The cash determined to be drug buy money, when successfully seized, is then distributed in a number of different ways. If it is considered to be a state/local case, 50 percent of the money is distributed to the school districts in the county (where it was seized) and the other 50 percent is distributed to drug funds associated with the different entities involved in the seizure (county, city, state). If it is a federal case, the distribution depends on the level of involvement of the different law enforcement agencies.
Q: Who makes the decision to close the interstate when there is bad winter weather – is it decided by local officials or state officials?
A: That decision is made on the state level.
Q: Well, pretty soon we will have to have our streets cleared of snow. Can you run the list of streets in York that are opened first?
A: Major arterial roadways within the city are opened first. These streets include, east to west – Nobes Road, Fourth Street between Lincoln Avenue and East Avenue and west to the Highway 81 bypass, Sixth Street, 12th Street from East Avenue to Washington Avenue, 14th Street, 19th Street and 25th Street.
It also includes those that run north and south – such as Lincoln Avenue, Platte Avenue, Division Avenue, Kingsley, Grant (in the downtown area), Nebraska, East, Blackburn, Delaware and Maine Avenues.
All the frontage roads to South Lincoln Avenue between Nobes Road and ½ mile south of Interstate 80 are included.
Q: Why are there gun salutes at military funerals? And when they present the internment flag to the family, they say something very specific to them – what exactly do they say as they present the flag to the family?
A: The tradition of the gun salute comes from an old battlefield custom. The two warring sides would cease hostilities to clear their dead from the battlefield and the firing of the volleys of shots meant the dead had been properly tended to.
As far as the presentation of the flag, the military presenters say, “On behalf of the President of the United States, the United States (Army, Marine Corps, Navy or Air Force), and a grateful nation, please accept this flag as a symbol of our appreciation for your loved one’s honorable and faithful service.”
Q: Where did the military song, “Taps,” originate?
A: The History Channel wrote this account of how the song came to be:
The origins of “Taps,” the distinctive bugle melody played at U.S. military funerals and memorials and as a lights-out signal to soldiers at night, date back to the American Civil War.
In July 1862, U.S. General Daniel Butterfield and his brigade were camped at Harrison’s Landing, Virginia, recuperating after the Seven Days Battles near Richmond. Dissatisfied with the standard bugle call employed by the Army to indicate to troops it was time to go to sleep, and thinking the call should sound more melodious, Butterfield reworked an existing bugle call used to signal the end of the day. After he had his brigade bugler, Private Oliver Wilcox Norton, play it for the men, buglers from other units became interested in the 24-note tune and it quickly spread throughout the Army, and even caught on with the Confederates.
Not long after Butterfield created “Taps,” it was played for the first time at a military funeral, for a Union cannoneer killed in action. The man’s commanding officer, Captain John Tidball, decided the bugle call would be safer than the traditional firing of three rifle volleys over the soldier’s grave, a move which couldn’t been confused by the nearby enemy as an attack.
As for the name “Taps,” the most likely explanation is that it comes from the fact that prior to Butterfield’s bugle call, the lights-out call was followed by three drum beats, dubbed the “Drum Taps,” as well as “The Taps” and then simply “Taps.” When Butterfield’s call replaced the drum beats, soldiers referred to it as “Taps,” although this was an unofficial moniker, according to “Taps” historian and bugle expert Jari Villanueva. He notes that Butterfield’s bugle call was officially known as “Extinguish Lights” in American military manuals until 1891. Since that time, “Taps” also has been a formally recognized part of U.S. military funerals.
Today at Berkeley Plantation, the historic estate located at Harrison’s Landing, there’s a monument commemorating the origins of “Taps” at the site. Berkeley Plantation also happens to be the birthplace of Benjamin Harrison V, a signer of the Declaration of Independence, and William Henry Harrison, the nation’s ninth president.
