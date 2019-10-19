The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: Who did the gardening and the planting of the beautiful flowers in the area of the Lincoln Avenue underpass this past year?
A: We had people asking all summer and we never knew.
Well, now we do.
The man taking care of the garden and flower area above the Lincoln Avenue underpass was John Crane.
Crane says he moved to an apartment building in that area a while back, “and one downside of apartment living is that there is nowhere to garden and I enjoy doing that.”
Crane said he could see an area – measuring about 20 feet by 12 feet -- where it seemed had once been beautified, but was now covered with wood chips and a tarp.
“I looked at that area all winter and wondered if something could be done there,” Crane said.
In the spring, when city crews were working on the water main project in that area, Crane decided he’d go out and ask about it.
“I talked with the city guys and they explained that the plot was no longer being maintained by the city because of financial reasons, a cutback in workers, etc.,” Crane explained. “I wondered if the city would let me do something. I thought about it, thought about it. I measured it out and then came up with a number of different designs in order to make that area look nice.”
The next step was to call then-public works director Mitch Doht to ask if he could plant flowers and other plants in that area.
Crane said when he showed all his plans to Doht, “he was really receptive. I asked about how tall plants could be, all the things that I would need to know to make sure the city was happy with what I did there. He said go ahead and I started in.
“I took out the wood chips and the tarp, and I hired someone to come up and till it. Then I planted it all and watered it with buckets,” Crane said. “Fortunately, it was a really wet year, so I didn’t need to bring out the bucket brigade all the time.”
Crane said that while many have appreciated the flowers, many didn’t realize he also planted vegetables on the plot. Besides his marigolds, Bachelor’s Button and Morning Glories, he also had beans, squash, watermelon and more.
“What amazed me was how many people were interested in my project,” Crane said. “I’d be out there, puttering around, weeding and whatnot, and people would just pull up and chat. They just wanted to see it and thank me for it.
“I definitely want to do it again next year,” Crane said, noting that he’s aware Doht is no longer the public works director and he’ll probably have to get a renewal on his permission from the city.
“I just was really surprised by the response of the community and how people went out of their way to look at it. I’m glad other people enjoyed it and appreciated it. I put a lot of effort and planning into it, and it was a lot of fun. Hopefully next year I can do it again . . . and it will be even better.”
Q: What is the status of the case against former public defender Nancy Waldron?
A: That case is still active and ongoing. There has been no court activity in this case for a number of months, but it remains open.
Q: What is the fine for violating an open burning ban?
A: The fine is typically $100, plus court costs.
Q: When I was a kid – which was a long time ago – my grandmother always made green tomato pie in the fall. She made it right after the first freeze each year. She would feel sorry for the green tomatoes in the garden, which hadn’t had a chance to ripen before the freeze came in. And they wouldn’t turn on their own, so she used them in this green tomato pie recipe. For the life of me, I don’t know how it was made. I remember a while back, you guys referenced some old cookbooks for other questions like this and wondered if you could find an old, old recipe for green tomato pie. Just curious.
A: We referenced a very old cookbook from St. John’s Church in rural Clearwater, Nebraska and found this very old recipe for green tomato pie.
This is what it called for: four cups of thinly sliced green tomatoes, ¼ teaspoon of salt, ½ teaspoon of nutmeg, two tablespoons of vinegar, 1 ¼ cup of sugar, ½ teaspoon of cinnamon, four to five tablespoons of flour and unbaked double pie crust.
The directions are to add vinegar to the sliced tomatoes, add the dry ingredients and stir well to blend. Put it in the pie crust, dot with butter, put the other pie crust on and bake until golden brown.
Q: What are the requirements for a vehicle to be officially determined to be abandoned in York?
A: According to Section 22-16 of the York municipal code, a motor vehicle “shall be deemed to be abandoned if the vehicle is left parked or standing under any of the following conditions: For more than 12 hours on any public property (or street) when there are no current license plates on the vehicle; for more than 48 hours on any public property without the vehicle being moved; the vehicle is disabled or inoperable for more than 24 hours on any public property; and for more than seven days on private property if left initially without permission of the owner or after the permission of the owner has been terminated.
