The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: Last Saturday, why wasn’t there a Wonderline?
A: There was no Wonderline due to staff members being on required furlough.
Q: When will people be able to go to nursing home facilities to see their loved ones?
A: That depends on a number of factors. During this week’s announcement of Phase 3, it was noted by state health officials that staff members will need to be tested and whether or not visitation can take place will depend on where the nursing home/care center is located (taking into consideration the number of active cases, community spread, etc.). If a senior care center meets all the criteria (outlined in the formal DHMs), it can start opening for visitation when Phase 3 begins. However, if a staff member or a resident tests positive, the facility will work with health department officials to determine the exposure level and it is possible it could move back a phase or two . . . and stop visitations once again.
Meanwhile, York General Health Care Services CEO Jim Ulrich said this week in a community sector briefing that officials at both of their long-term care facilities are currently working with state officials in formulating their plans for allowing visitations once again.
Q: A local fast food restaurant was asking for contributions for the York County COVID-19 Fund. Could you explain what this is and why only select restaurants are collecting money?
A: We asked Madonna Mogul, executive director of the York Chamber of Commerce. She said, “Historically, the York Community is supportive of its residents and businesses. There are several businesses in the area that have taken it upon themselves to hold various “drives” during the pandemic. There have been round up campaigns and challenges to raise money for the food bank. In addition, there were organizations that held PPE drives. For specific details regarding the drive the caller is referring to, I would recommend they visit with the business that is hosting the campaign for the particulars.”
Q: When is the day for York’s city-wide garage sales?
A: Cheri Knoell, the York News-Times’ classifieds director, who coordinates that effort, says the date is Saturday, July 25. The last day to register a listing for the News-Times’ special section is July 20.
Q: Are there any locations where the stay-at-home orders are still strictly in place, in the United States?
A: California is going through a phased and regional reopening process. Certain businesses can be open in counties that meet certain criteria.
In Oregon, officials just started slowing easing reopening, but is still very much in the beginning stage.
Q: With the pandemic in 1918 – I understand they had several different waves of outbreaks. Can you tell us when those waves took place, back in 1918? What times of year?
A: According to many sources, there were three different waves of illnesses during that pandemic 100 years or so ago. The first started in March 1918 and subsided by the summer of 1918.
The pandemic peaked in the United States during the second wave, in the fall of 1918. The second wave has been called “highly fatal” as it was responsible for most of the U.S. deaths attributed to the pandemic.
A third wave of illness occurred during the winter and spring of 1919, adding to the pandemic death toll. The third wave of the pandemic subsided during the summer of 1919.
Q: Do state officials believe kids will be in the school in the fall?
A: This week, Governor Pete Ricketts said his expectation is that kids will be in the classrooms this fall. “It won’t look like it did a year ago, but they will be in the classrooms. It will be up to the schools to manage how that is done.”
Local schools have been working for months toward determining how the school year will start – the new directed health measures and guidelines will help determine how school is conducted in the fall.
This week, local health officials said yes, the plan is for kids to be in the classrooms in the fall – with precautions in place.
