The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: We have had numerous increases in our water bills over the years. How many increases have there been in the last 15 years or so years and what was the percentage of increase each time? If someone paid an average of $50 a month however many years ago, what would they average per month now?
A: We went back through the years, through the YNT archives, to find stories about the rate increases imposed for water services in the City of York.
Looking at the trends, the biggest increases were from 2003-2008 as revenue was needed to create the well field. Then then rate increases came back in 2014 as projects need to be undertaken, including the installation of major water mains (at the interchange and downtown) and for work on the water towers.
The following were the increases:
• Proposed for 2019: 3 percent
• 2018: 3 percent
• 2017: 3 percent
• 2016: 3 percent
• 2015: 3 percent
• 2014: 3 percent
• 2013: No rate increase
• 2012: No rate increase
• 2011: No rate increase
• 2010: 4 percent
• 2009: 3.7 percent
• 2008: 8 percent
• 2007: 8 percent
• 2006: 8 percent
• 2005: 8 percent
• 2004: 8 percent
• 2003: 8 percent
As far as if someone paid an average of $50 a month back in 2003, what would they average per month now?
The math shows that their average monthly bill (taking into account each of the rate increases each of the years since), if the 3 percent rate increase is approved this year, would now be to $100.29 a month.
The following is a breakdown of how much that monthly bill would have been through the years:
• Late 2003, after the increase was imposed: $54
• 2004: $58.32
• 2005: $62.98
• 2006: $66.77
• 2007: $72.11
• 2008: $77.88
• 2009: $80.76
• 2010: $83.99
• 2011: $83.99
• 2012: $83.99
• 2013: $83.99
• 2014: $86.51
• 2015: $89.11
• 2016: $91.78
• 2017: $94.53
• 2018: $97.37
• 2019: $100.29
Q: How long has the Nebraska State Fair been in Grand Island?
A: The Nebraska State Fair opened in Grand Island for the first in August, 2010.
Q: The other day, I was driving home and saw a man had finally cut his really, really tall grass in his yard. Anyway, the grass clippings on top of his lawn were really thick. So he took a rake and was actually raking the grass clippings into the street. First, isn’t that against municipal regulations in York? And can you explain why raking leaves and grass and vegetation into the street isn’t allowed?
A: Yes, that’s against city regulations.
First, it’s an issue of these materials then blowing into storm sewers, which could significantly create a clogging issue that could eventually lead to back-ups, flooding, etc.
Secondary, yard waste is considered to be a pollutant of storm water.
Thirdly, by disposing of your own leaves and grass clippings, you help keep the debris from blowing into your neighbor’s yard and causing them more work.
Q: Can I legally obtain a criminal history report on anyone I choose, such as a person I’m considering hiring? Or even my neighbor? How do I go about doing it?
A: Yes. Adult arrest records are a matter of public record and as such are available to anyone who can demonstrate an “interest” in the subject, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.
“Interest” is demonstrated by paying the fee for the record request.
It should be noted, however, that by state statute, juvenile arrests are not considered a matter of public record and will not be released on a criminal history request.
The state patrol says there are three ways in which to request a Nebraska criminal history report.
First, you can request an online criminal history for a fee of $18. There is a quick-link button on the state patrol’s website that will allow you to start that process.
Or, a person may bring a completed criminal history record request form along with the payment in the amount of $15 (cashier’s check, personal check or money order) in person to the Criminal Identification Division office.
Or, they can mail a completed criminal history record request form, along with payment in the amount of $15 to the Criminal Identification Division.
The forms may be downloaded from the state patrol’s website.