The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: Is hand sanitizer effective against COVID-19? The Wonderline had many questions about hand sanitizer, so we are running those together. All of following answers to the hand-sanitizer questions were provided by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
A: The best way to prevent the spread of infections and decrease the risk of getting sick is by washing your hands with plain soap and water, advises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds is essential, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after coughing, sneezing, or blowing one’s nose. If soap and water are not available, CDC recommends consumers use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.
Q: Where can I buy hand sanitizer? If I can’t find it in the store, can I make my own?
A: Many retail stores and pharmacies sell hand sanitizers. However, many stores have run out of hand sanitizers and they may be difficult to find. To help increase the availability of hand sanitizers, FDA has issued guidance for the temporary preparation of alcohol-based hand sanitizers by some companies and pharmacies during the public health emergency posed by COVID-19.
FDA recommends that consumers do not make their own hand sanitizer. If made incorrectly, hand sanitizer can be ineffective, and there have been reports of skin burns from homemade hand sanitizer. The agency lacks verifiable information on the methods being used to prepare hand sanitizer at home and whether they are safe for use on human skin.
Q: Is the FDA taking measures to increase the supply of hand sanitizers?
A: Yes. FDA has recently developed multiple guidance documents for the temporary preparation of hand sanitizers by pharmacies and other companies during the public health emergency posed by COVID-19. The guidance documents describe circumstances under which the agency does not intend to take action when these companies prepare alcohol-based hand sanitizers for consumer use and for use as health care personnel hand rubs for the duration of the public health emergency. FDA has also issued guidance for the temporary manufacture of alcohol by alcohol producers to use as the active ingredient in hand sanitizer products.
Q: What do I do if I get a rash or other reaction to hand sanitizer?
A: Call your doctor if you experience a serious reaction to hand sanitizer. FDA encourages consumers and health care professionals to report adverse events experienced with the use of hand sanitizers to FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program:
• Complete and submit the report online; or
• Download and complete the form, then submit it via fax at 1-800-FDA-0178.
• Include as much information as you can about the product that caused the reaction, including the product name, the manufacturer,
• and the lot number (if available).
Q: Many surface cleaners and disinfectants say they can be used against SARS-CoV-2. What does this mean? Can I use these products on my hands or body to prevent or treat the virus?
A: Always follow the instructions on household cleaners. Do not use disinfectant sprays or wipes on your skin because they may cause skin and eye irritation. Disinfectant sprays or wipes are not intended for use on humans or animals. Disinfectant sprays or wipes are intended for use on hard, non-porous surfaces.
Q: If I add alcohol to non-alcohol hand sanitizer, will this be better to prevent COVID-19?
A: No. Addition of alcohol to an existing non-alcohol hand sanitizer is unlikely to result in an effective product. FDA has also issued guidance for the temporary preparation of certain alcohol-based hand sanitizer products by firms during the COVID-19 public health emergency. These temporary policies do not extend to non-alcohol based products at this time.
Q: Does the FDA regulate all hand sanitizers? Do hand sanitizers come with product information on their labeling?
A: Hand sanitizers are over-the-counter (OTC) drugs regulated by FDA.
Hand sanitizers that meet FDA’s OTC drug review conditions or that are manufactured under the conditions in FDA’s temporary policy will include a “Drug Facts” label similar to the ones found at the end of the guidance: Temporary Policy for Preparation of Certain Alcohol-Based Hand Sanitizer Products During the Public Health Emergency (COVID-19). Consumers should assure they are following the warnings and precautions described on this label, particularly regarding use in children. The Drug Facts label will also describe the ingredients in the product.
To address the supply shortage of hand sanitizers, FDA has recently developed multiple guidance documents for the temporary preparation of hand sanitizers by pharmacies and other companies during the public health emergency posed by COVID-19. The guidance documents describe circumstances under which the agency does not intend to take action when these companies prepare alcohol-based hand sanitizers for consumer use and for use as health care personnel hand rubs for the duration of the public health emergency.
Q: Do hand sanitizers have an expiration date? Are they still effective after the expiration date?
A: OTC drug products generally must list an expiration date unless they have data showing that they are stable for more than three years. FDA does not have information on the stability or effectiveness of drug products past their expiration. Hand sanitizer produced under the temporary policies for hand sanitizer production and compounding may not have an expiration date listed because they are expected to be used during this public health emergency.
Q: Can we still golf in York at the country club?
A: Last week, York Country Club members were provided a list with guidelines, during the current COVID-19 situation.
At this time, members are the only golfers who have access to the course.
No greens fees will be accepted.
They are also not taking tee times.
The driving range and putting green are closed to avoid gathering areas.
There is no access to the clubhouse or the pro shop.
Golfers are asked to not touch the flagsticks.
No rakes, ball washers or water coolers are available on the course.
Golf carts are available for rent, weather permitting, using the pro shop garage area. Carts can be rented Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m., and on weekends from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Carts must be returned at 6 p.m., and on weekends from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Carts must be returned at 6 p.m. and each cart will be sanitized after a round. Walking is the preferred way to play. Members are free to use their own personal carts.
Q: How long with the county commissioners and city council have online “Zoom” meetings?
A: That remains to be seen. It all depends on how long the threat of COVID-19 spread exists.
Only time will tell.
Q: Will the News-Times be doing profiles with all the candidates running for York City Council and Henderson Mayor, as both of those will be contested races and some candidates will be eliminated during the Primary Election?
A: Yes. The News-Times will be running profiles on all those candidates.
The publication plan at this time is to run the profiles of the candidates for Henderson Mayor on Friday, April 17, and the profiles of the candidates for York City Council on Saturday, April 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.