The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: Historically, do United States presidents and their families spend Christmas at the White House?
A: The Bush family tradition was to spend Christmas at Camp David, “so their staff and protection detail could be near their families. This was for both presidencies.
The Reagans spent every Christmas at the White House, “so the staff and protection detail could enjoy the holiday with their families.” After the holidays the Reagans would go to their ranch in California, after all their staff members had a chance to celebrate Christmas.
The first party to be held on Christmas Day in the White House was in 1800. President and Mrs. Adams threw the party for their 4-year-old granddaughter, Suzannah, who was living with them. Other kids were invited to attend.
The family of Franklin D. Roosevelt always spent Christmas at the White House and the president always read “A Christmas Carol” to his family on Christmas Eve.
The family of Thomas Jefferson spent Christmas at the White House and there would also be some events held at Monticello.
President Andrew Jackson’s entire family spent Christmas at the White House. They also made sure to hang stockings – which would be filled with candy, nuts and fruit on Christmas morning.
President John Tyler always spent Christmas at the White House. His wife, Julia, only spent one Christmas there as she died that following year.
President Zachary Taylor spent only one Christmas at the White House, as he died while in office after only 16 months. Historians say the holiday was “low key.”
President James Madison and his wife had Christmas Eve parties in the White House, as did the Polks.
The Rutherford B. Hayes family always spent Christmas in the White House, with the little ones running to the Red Room to open presents.
President Theodore and Edith Roosevelt’s children hung stockings at the fireplace in their parents’ bedroom, after which the president would go for a vigorous horse ride.
Although Lyndon Johnson always wanted to spend every Christmas at his ranch in Texas, his wife insisted that they should stay in Washington and spend the holiday in the White House.
The Nixons also always spent Christmas at the White House, with extended family in attendance. There was also one Christmas at Camp David.
The Carters always returned to their rural hometown of Plains, Ga., spending Christmas morning at the home of the President’s mother and Christmas Day at the home of the First Lady’s mother.
Q: Who invented the candy cane and what does it have to do with Christmas?
A: The Christmas candy cane originated in Germany about 250 years ago. They started as straight white sugar sticks.
The story goes that a choir master, in 1670, was worried about the children sitting quietly all through the long Christmas nativity service. So he gave them something to eat to keep them quite. He made them into a “J” shape, like a shepherd’s crook, to remind them of the shepherds that visited the Baby Jesus at the first Christmas.
Sometime around 1900 the red stripes were added and they were flavored with peppermint or wintergreen.
Around 1920, Bob McCormack from Georgia started making candy canes for his friends and family. That’s when it became a retail product.
Q: Has the new year always been celebrated in January and have there always been New Year’s celebrations?
A: The earliest recording of a new year celebration is believed to have been in Mesopotamia in 2000 B.C., and was celebrated around the time of the vernal equinox, in mid-March. A variety of other dates tied to the seasons were also used by various ancient cultures. The Egyptians, Phoenicians and Persians began their new year with the fall equinox and the Greeks celebrated it on the winter solstice.
The early Roman calendar designated March 1 as the new year. The calendar had just 10 months, beginning with March.
The first time the new year was celebrated on Jan. 1 was in Rome in 153 BC. The new year was moved from March to January because that was the beginning of the civil year.
In 46 BC, Julius Caesar introduced a new solar-based calendar that was a vast improvement on the ancient Roman calendar, which was a lunar system that had become wildly inaccurate over the years. The Julian calendar decreed that the new year would occur with Jan. 1, and it became the consistently observed start of the new year.
Q: Why do people decorate sugar cookies for Christmas?
A: Modern Christmas cookies can trace their history to recipes from Medieval European biscuits. By the 16th century, Christmas biscuits had become popular across Europe.
The earliest examples of Christmas cookies in the United States were brought by the Dutch in the early 17th century. Due to a wide range of cheap imported products from Germany between 1871 and 1906, cookie cutters became available in American markets. These imported cookie cutters often depicted highly styled images with subjects designed to hang on Christmas trees. Due to the availability of the cutters, recipes began to appear in cookbooks designed for their use.
In the early 20th century, U.S. merchants started importing decorated cookies from Germany to be used as presents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.