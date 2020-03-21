The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: Can you tell everyone again to NOT flush things other than toilet paper down the toilet? I’m so glad you guys printed that earlier this week. Can you put it out there again?
A: Yes. As Aaron Dressel, public works director for the City of York, said earlier this week: With toilet paper shelves being empty and some people possibly going without, there are side-issues associated with the pandemic situation.
First is the call for sudden hoarding to stop when it comes to toilet paper.
The second is a possible problem with people flushing items (when they don’t have toilet paper) down the toilet that shouldn’t be flushed down the toilet.
“Cooking grease, baby wipes, tampons and other feminine hygiene products, cleaning pads, dental floss, Q-tips/cotton balls, diapers, paper towels/tissues are all items that should not be flushed down the toilet,” Dressel said this week. “Flushing any of these items can cause a blockage in your home’s sewer line resulting in a backup that will require a plumber’s visit to your home.
“If by chance it makes it through your home’s sewer line and into the city’s sewer mains, accumulation of the items which don’t dissolve or break down will cause a back-up which can also result in backing up into homes and businesses -- resulting in serious property damage at the expense of the property owners,” Dressel said.
“Furthermore,” he continued, “when these items make it all the way to the treatment plant, they plug up pumps which disrupts the treatment process. This creates emergency repairs at all hours of the day or night.”
Dressel reiterates the importance of only flushing toilet paper down the toilets – for the sake of private sewer systems and the public systems that serve everyone.
Q: Is it really true that no one has tested positive for the coronavirus in York County?
A: Currently, there are no lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Four Corners Health Department, which includes York and York County. This is according to officials with the local health department. And this information is current and constantly kept up to date.
If someone would test positive for COVID-19, the Four Corners Department would immediately provide that information once the positive test was confirmed.
Q: When people test positive for COVID-19, their names are not used in public announcements. But that was not the case for the woman in Hastings who tested positive. Why was she treated differently?
A: As explained by the news outlets who reported her name, she granted permission for her name to be used, as well as her position as an instructor, where she came into contact with the virus and the fact that she self-quarantined as soon as she returned to the United States.
Q: We so appreciate the efforts being made by food-related businesses in York, with take-out and drive-through and delivery and carry-out options. But I’m a little worried about a couple of locations where it appeared there were gatherings with more than 10 people there at night. Is that legal?
A: As explained in a story in today’s News-Times, Mayor Barry Redfern acknowledges that the 10-person rule is not legally mandated yet in York but he strongly urges all such businesses to keep their patron/customer numbers down to 10 people inside their buildings. Please read that story, also found on today’s front page.
Q: If someone is in self-quarantine, can they still go to the grocery store?
A: To self-quarantine means the person “needs to separate themselves from others,” according to the Four Corners Health Department. They say further: “What NOT to do when in self-quarantine – go to the store, have visitors in your home; go to any gathering even if less than 10 people are there; and leave your home for any reason except to go to medical care.”
So no, if someone is in self-quarantine, they cannot go to the grocery store.
Q: What are the locations considered to be high risk if you have traveled there within the last 14 days?
A: The list, according to the Four Corners Health Department, includes California; Washington State; New York City; the counties of Summit, Eagle (Breckenridge), Gunnison and Pitkin (Aspen) in Colorado; China: Europe (Schengen Area): Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Monaco, San Marino, Vatican City; Iran; Ireland; Malaysia; South Korea; United Kingdom: England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.
If you have recently traveled to one of these locations, you are asked to call the Four Corners Health Department right away and begin a 14-day self-quarantine.
Q: What exactly is a pandemic and have we seen a pandemic before?
A: A pandemic is a disease epidemic that has spread across a large region, for instance multiple continents, or worldwide. A widespread endemic disease with a stable number of infected people is not a pandemic. Further, flu pandemics generally exclude recurrences of seasonal flu. Throughout history, there have been a number of pandemics of diseases such as smallpox and tuberculosis. One of the most devastating pandemics was the Black Death, which killed an estimated 75–200 million people in the 14th century. The current pandemics are HIV/AIDS and coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Other notable pandemics include the 1918 influenza pandemic (Spanish flu) and the 2009 flu pandemic (H1N1).
Q: What are the COVID-19 risks for pregnant woman, compared to other people?
A: The Four Corners Health Department says: “We do not currently know if pregnant women have a greater chance of getting sick from COVID-19 than the general public nor whether they are more likely to have serious illness as a result. Pregnant women experience changes in their bodies that may increase their risk of some infections. With viruses from the same family as COVID-19, and other viral respiratory infections, such as influenza, women have had a higher risk of developing severe illness. It is always important for pregnant women to protect themselves from illnesses. How can pregnant women protect themselves from getting COVID-19? Pregnant women should do the same things as the general public to avoid infection.”
