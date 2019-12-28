Readers have holiday questions
The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: I love watching all the New Year’s celebration stuff from Times Square each year. How long has that been going on?
A: The first New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square occurred in 1904, just after the New York Times had relocated to a new building in what had been known as Longacre Square. Publisher Adolph Ochs had successfully pushed for a renaming of the district, and the triangular area where the new building sat at the intersection of 7th Avenue, Broadway, and 42nd Streets has since then been known as Times Square.
That year Ochs sponsored a party to beat all parties to celebrate the new location. An all-day street festival was capped off with a fireworks display, and there were thought to have been 200,000 people in attendance. The Times continued to sponsor a New Year’s Eve event in the area, and New Yorkers soon began going to Times Square instead of ringing in the new year at Trinity Church as had been the previous custom.
A few years later the city banned the use of fireworks, and that led to the creation of a new tradition. At first, Ochs’ team developed a creative use of lights. At the end of 1905, lights were configured to read “1906” and these electric lights flashed from the tower of the Times building, reportedly visible from miles away.
Everywhere in the world, the problem of synchronizing time was addressed with many forms of creativity. In 1833 The Royal Observatory in Greenwich, England, had a ball installed, and at 1 p.m. each day, the ball would drop to mark the time and allow the captains of nearby ships to set their chronometers. (When the telegraph was invented, the exact time could be communicated beyond areas that could see the ball drop.) The success of the dropping ball was copied elsewhere in the world, and it is this tradition that is mimicked with the dropping of the ball in Times Square.
The first ball made for Times Square was iron and wood and weighed 700 pounds; it featured light from one hundred 25-watt light bulbs. It was made by an immigrant metalworker whose company, Artkraft Strauss, took responsibility for the creation and dropping of the ball for most of the 20th century.
While the ball must have been on order for many months before December 31, 1907, its introduction was met with little joy and less fanfare, according to the website americacomesalive.com. The “Bankers’ Crisis” had occurred in October of 1907, causing a 50 percent drop in stocks in the New York Stock Exchange and leading to the spread of a nationwide recession. There was no central bank to avert the disaster; times were very hard for people and there was little feeling of optimism. (The following year, Congress undertook a study of the country’s financial structure that led to the creation of the Federal Reserve Bank.)
As a result, that fist drop of the Times Square ball was met by a subdued crowd.
During World War II, the United States was adhering to a wartime “dim-out” and in 1942 and 1943, there was no ball drop. The tradition was so strong, however, that people still gathered in Times Square. At midnight during those war years, a minute of silence was observed followed by the ringing of chimes from sound trucks parked in Times Square.
Ever since, however, people around the world watch the festivities in Times Square on television or via the internet – and about a million attend in person.
Q: There seem to be so many interesting traditions associated with New Year’s Eve. Can you tell us how some of them started . . . and maybe tell us about some from other countries that we don’t know anything about?
A: The most commonly sung song on New Year’s Eve is “Auld Lang Syne.” It is an old Scottish song that was first published by the poet Robert Burns. He made some refinement to the lyrics after he heard it sun by an old man in Scotland. The song’s title translates as “old long since” and means “times gone by.” It also asks whether old friends and time will be forgotten and promises to remember people of the past with fondness.
Guy Lombardo, however, was the person who popularized the song and turned it into a New Year’s tradition. He heard Scottish immigrants sing it in his hometown of London, Ontario. When he and his brothers formed the famous dance band, the song became one of their standards. Lombardo played the song at midnight at a New Year’s Eve party at the Roosevelt Hotel in New York City in 1929 and a tradition was born. It became such a tradition that Life Magazine wrote that if Lombardo failed to play the son, the American people would not believe that the new year had really arrived.
Another common tradition is making New Year’s resolutions. It is believe that the Babylonians were the first to make New Year’s resolutions, and people all over the world have been doing so since. The early Christians believed the first day of the new year should be spent reflecting on past mistakes and resolving to improve oneself in the new year.
Noisemaking and fireworks on New Year’s Eve are believed to have originated in ancient times, when noise and fire were thought to dispel evil spirits and bring good luck. The Chinese are credited with inventing fireworks and using them as a spectacular effect in their New Year’s celebrations.
Q: I remember a while back, you guys did a thing about the favorite foods of U.S. presidents. It was so interesting. Now I’m curious about what Christmas dinner has consisted of over the years.
A: It appears that roasted turkey and dressing has been a favorite, although there have been some interesting twists over the years.
In 1790, George Washington’s Christmas dinner consisted of onion soup, Yorkshire pudding, Virginia ham and cranberries.
In 1887, Grover Cleveland’s family and friends dined on oysters, game soup, boiled fish, roasted goose and plum pudding.
In 1907, the situation was quite interesting for the Teddy Roosevelt staff members. History says that a woman in Georgia decided to feed and fatten up a pair of opossums – and then shipped them to the White House for the president’s Christmas dinner as a gift. There is no historical record as to if they ate the opossums or not.
On the Christmas table for Franklin Delano Roosevelt, were oysters, turkey, dressing, sausage, gravy and sweet potatoes.
In 1947, it was published that Harry Truman’s family and friends “would not be having rolls or butter, in keeping with the national food conservation program.” They did have turkey, dressing, gravy, mashed potatoes and asparagus.
In 1960, Dwight D. Eisenhower received, as a gift, a whopping 42-pound turkey and a gallon oysters. There are no historical confirmations as to whether that was the true weight of the turkey . . . or if they ate it all.
In 1973, Richard Nixon’s bunch had a simple dinner of turkey, dressing and pumpkin pie.
In 1993, on the Christmas buffet for Bill Clinton was turkey, ham, stuffing, broccoli, watermelon pickles and sweet potato punch (the recipe of which was clipped from a newspaper in Arkansas).
In 2012, the Obamas had steak and potatoes. In 2013, it was turkey . . . with macaroni and cheese.
When it comes to Trump family, last year they had wedge salad, turkey, filet mignon, short ribs and five desserts which included bread pudding and chocolate cake.
Q: Has the new year always been celebrated in January and have there always been New Year’s celebrations?
A: The earliest recording of a new year celebration is believed to have been in Mesopotamia in 2000 B.C., and was celebrated around the time of the vernal equinox, in mid-March. A variety of other dates tied to the seasons were also used by various ancient cultures. The Egyptians, Phoenicians and Persians began their new year with the fall equinox and the Greeks celebrated it on the winter solstice.
The early Roman calendar designated March 1 as the new year. The calendar had just 10 months, beginning with March.
The first time the new year was celebrated on Jan. 1 was in Rome in 153 BC. The new year was moved from March to January because that was the beginning of the civil year.
In 46 BC, Julius Caesar introduced a new solar-based calendar that was a vast improvement on the ancient Roman calendar, which was a lunar system that had become wildly inaccurate over the years. The Julian calendar decreed that the new year would occur with Jan. 1, and it became the consistently observed start of the new year.
