The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: Why did the county approve an addition to the courthouse that included a bunch of large windows in the emergency dispatching center on a ground floor building? Wasn’t security and safety to be an important part of this project?
A: York County Commissioner Randy Obermier, who sits on the project committee, responded: “Security and safety was at the forefront of the York City/County Call center. We also were looking at work place environment. The new addition on the north side of courthouse is made to withstand a E-5 tornado, windows included. The windows are ballistic proof which was more cost effective than metal shutters. The windows were also elevated in the wall so not to give visual access to center and let in natural light creating a better work environment. We look forward to construction completion around the first of the year with an open house to follow so we can showcase our new addition.”
Q: Why doesn’t the city publish or put on the city website all the individual claims/bills that need to be paid and are approved by the city council to be paid? The county puts all of their claims paid on the county website. Taxpayers’ money is paying the bills.
A: Both the city and the county publish all the claims that are approved by the governing boards (city council for the city, county commissioners for the county) in legal notices in this newspaper.
Jean Thiele, the York City Clerk, said she can also start putting the claims on the city’s website.
Q: Some time ago, the York News-Times published the budget for each city entity such as the ballfield, the library, etc. Please re-run that information, as far as the appropriations.
A: The following are the appropriations budgeted for the 2019-20 fiscal year for the city, by department:
• General Fund:
$1,057,690
• Senior Center: $13,113
• Aviation: $459,386
• Fire: $511,020
• Ambulance: $1,933,436
• Fire pension: $196,984
• Police: $2,209,605
• Police pension: $70,942
• Community Center:
$507,972
• Convention Center:
$527,665
• Park: $475,020
• Auditorium: $151,081
• Swimming pool: $312,880
• Ball park: $421,110
• Library: $461,358
• 911 Surcharge: $57,255
• Keno funds: $62,205
• LB 357 funds: $2,194,424
• Water: $2,243,194
• Wastewater: $2,160,496
• Street: $2,528,364
• Landfill: $1,650,165
• Street construction funds: $720,250
Q: Where does the city’s majority of revenue come from?
A: As outlined in this fiscal year’s budget, 34 percent of the city’s revenue comes from sales tax. Eighteen percent comes from fees, charges and miscellaneous sources. Fourteen percent is based on balances. Thirteen percent comes from property taxes. Another 13 percent comes from NPPD lease payments. Three percent comes from grants/contributions. Three percent comes from occupation taxes. And two percent comes from the county.
Q: For what is the majority of the city’s money spent?
A: The city’s expenditures are outlined in the 2019-20 budget. Forty-four percent of the expenditures is for personnel. Fifteen percent is for capital purchases and leases. Fifteen percent is for miscellaneous purposes. Thirteen percent is for utilities and services. Five percent of the spending is for supplies. Four percent of the city’s spending is for the combined communications center with the county. Two percent of the spending is for debt payments. And 2 percent is for building and equipment maintenance.
Q: How many people are employed by the city?
A: The city has 98.3 full-time equivalent positions in the current budget.
Q: Who puts up the downtown decorations for Christmas each year?
A: The downtown holiday decorations are put up by city work crews.
Q: What are the hours for Santa, in his Santa Hut, by the library?
A: Santa will be in his Santa Hut every Thursday night, from 5-7 p.m. and on Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. He will also be there the Sunday before Christmas from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Bring the kids to see him – he can’t wait to visit with them!
Q: Is it just me or have there been less real Christmas trees sold this year? I just haven’t noticed that many for sale or talked to people who went to get real Christmas trees this year.
A: We have noticed that some places that typically have always sold real Christmas trees didn’t this year, as well.
It appears that a current decline in the real Christmas tree supply is attributed to something that happened 10 years ago.
We found numerous media sources which are reporting there is a shortage of real Christmas trees because of the recession that hit 10 years ago. During that time, some tree farmers quit the business when sales declined and new tree production this year was limited in some areas by droughts, floods and fires.
But it is also being reported that the supply is expected to rebound in the next few years as the economy improved and so did the numbers of people willing to grow them.
