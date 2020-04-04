Transfers from 1/1/2020 to 1/31/2020
From Permanent York County record
Doc Stamps (D.S.) are based on $2.25 per thousand dollars.
• Robert E. Cunningham, a single person to Kathleen S. Harwick, a single person, Lot 8, Block 20, Original Town, York D.S. $60.75.
• Cecil B. Miller and Janice M. Miller, husband and wife, to Kopcho Farms, LLC, SE1/4, Section 2, Township 10 North, Range 3, West of the 6th P.M., EX IT Nos. 5,6,7,8,12,13,14 and 15 & EX Hwy, D.S. $450.00.
• T & J Rentals, LLC, to Bukaske Properties, LLC, Lot 2, Rodewald Acres, York, D.S. $45.00.
• T&M Rentals, LLC to All R’s LLC, Lot 5, Block 46, Cheney’s Addition to New York, York, D.S. $130.50.
• Sharon Zierott and Daniel Zierott, wife and husband; Sandra Hannemann and Mark T. Hannemann, wife and husband; Susan J. Tonniges, a single person, to Cheryl A. Schlechte, N1/2 SE1/4 EX IT 2 in Section 33, Township 12 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M. D.S. $1,953.00.
• Roger L. Kaiser, a married person, to Cheryl L. Schlechte, S1/2 NE1/4 of Section 33, Township 12 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M., D.S. $1,953.00
• Randolph Driewer, PR of Estate of Francis I. Driewer, to Kurt H. Troester and Nancy A. Troester, husband and wife, NW1/4 NE1/4 and N1/2 NW1/4 EX IT 1, in Section 7, Township 11 North, Range 4, West of the 6th P.M. $1,748.25.
• Kenneth E. Real and Kelly L. Real, husband and wife, to Kirkland D. Doht and Kelsey J. Doht, husband and wife, IT3 in the NW1/4 NW1/4, Section 34, Township 9 North, Range 3 West of the 6th P.M., D.S. $74.25.
• Clarice A. Martin and Albert D. Martin, wife and husband, to Steven R. Rhodes, Trustee and Cathryn S. Rhodes, Trustee, SW1/4 of Section 10, Township 9 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M. $3,159.00.
• Kyle J. Stickelman, Co-Trustee, to Mandy R. Miller, Lot 1, Block 20, Original Town, York, D.S. EX.
• Chat D. Stickelman, Co-Trustee, to Mandy R. Miller, Lot 1, Block 20, Original Town, York, D.S. $243.00.
• Giggle Girls, LLC, to Loretta M. Dollen, Trustee, N1/2 NW1/4 of Section 33, Township 12 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., D.S. $1,350.00.
• Wilborn S. Whitehead, Successor Trustee, to Adam J. Fritz and Theresa N. Fritz, Trustees, S1/2 NW1/4, Section 12, Township 11 North, Range 1, West of the 6th P.M., D.S. $1,485.00.
• Joseph Fowler and Brittany Fowler, husband and wife, to Ryan L. Linden and Heather M. Linden, husband and wife, Lot 1, and N10’ of Lot 2, Block 53, Original Town, York, D.S. $445.50.
• Struve Enterprises, Inc., to York Living L.L.C., Lot 12 and W1/2 Lot 13, Block 1, East York, E1/2 of Lot 13, all Lots 14, 15, and 17, Block 1, East York, Lots 3, 4 and 5 EX the N120’, and the E50’ of Lot 6 EX N120’ thereof, all in Block 1, East York and W25’ of Lot 6 and the E1/2 of Lot 7, Block 1, East York, York, D.S. $4,464.00.
• Christopher J. Kmoch and Jana Kmoch, husband and wife, and Kevin R. Kmoch, a single person, to Philip A. Runge and Sarah R. Runge, husband and wife, N79.65’ of Lot 1, Block 2, “Belmonth” 4th Addition, York, D.S. $360.00.
• Duane C. Grotz and Brenda M. Grotz, husband and wife, to Rodney L. Grotz, Daniel K. Grotz and Brent R. Grotz, SW1/4 of Section 19, Township 11 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., EX Hwy, D.S. $933.75.
• Dianna Gruber, formerly Dianna Krumrei and Aaron Gruber, wife and husband, to Joseph Arkle and Autumn Arkle, husband and wife, S7’ or Lot 5, all of Lot 6; and N8’ of Lot 7, Block 44, Original Town of New York, York, D.S. $164.25.
• Reed W. Hitz and Rachel R. Hitz, husband and wife, to Daniel W. Roberts and Donna M. Roberts, husband and wife, Lot 27, Raydell 4th Subdivision, York, D.S. $371.25.
• Anthony J. Bohaty and Carmen M. Bohaty, husband and wife, 60% to Duane C. Grotz and Brenda M. Grotz, husband and wife; 40% to Darren C. Grotz and Cara L. Grotz, husband and wife, NE1/4 EX IT 3 and 4, in Section 5, Township 10 North, Range 3 West of the 6th P.M., and SW1/4 NW1/4 of Section 4, Township 10 North, Range 3 West of the 6th P.M., D.S. $3100.50.
• William E. Cuda and Sharon M. Cuda, a married couple, to David Richard Cole and Margo Ann Mlady-Cole, a married couple, Lot 2, Block 26, Original Town, York, D.S. $283.50.
• Iowa Agri Investments, LLC, to Carlton W. Talcott, NW1/4 of Section 22, Township 11 North, Range 3 West of the 6th P.M., D.S. $3,240.00.
• Clifford R. Swanson, a single person, to Dustin R. Tobin, Lots 3, 4 and 5, Block 2, Mansfield’s Subdivision, York, D.S. $198.00.
• Harvey J. Thiessen and Donna M. Thiessen, husband and wife, to Star Holdings, LLC, IT 5 in the SE1/4 SE1/4 of Section 31, Township 10 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M., part of City of Henderson, D.S. $1,125.00.
• Melissa S. Klameth, a single person, to Bradley J. Morner and Patricia M. Morner, husband and wife, Pt. IT 18 in SW1/4 NE1/4 EX IT 16, all in Section 12, Township 9 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., D.S. $9.00.
• Michele M. Bockman and David F. Bockman, wife and husband, to Bradley J. Morner and Patricia M. Morner, husband and wife, Pt. IT 18 in SW1/4 NE1/4 EX IT 16, all in Section 12, Township 9 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., D.S. $9.00.
• Lisa Anne Loesch and Steven Loesch, wife and husband , to Bradley J. Morner and Patricia M. Morner, husband and wife, Pt. IT 18 in SW1/4 NE1/4 EX IT 16, all in Section 12, Township 9 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., D.S. $9.00.
• Mary C. Havens and Dallas R. Havens, wife and husband, to Bradley J. Morner and Patricia M. Morner, husband and wife, Pt. IT 18 in SW1/4 NE1/4 EX IT 16, all in Section 12, Township 9 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., D.S. $13.50.
• Suzanna Elizabeth George, a single person, to Bradley J. Morner and Patricia M. Morner, husband and wife, Pt. IT 18 in SW1/4 NE1/4 EX IT 16, all in Section 12, Township 9 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., D.S. $13.50.
• Harre Properties, LLC, to David E. Alexander and Carol L. Alexander, husband and wife, Lot 5 EX N8”, Block 50, Original Town, York, D.S. $393.75.
• Dale L. Rhodes, Successor Trustee, to Donna J. Bryant, S8’ of Lot 5, all of Lot 6, Block 11, Town of Poston, now Gresham; and N52’ of Lot 5, Block 11, Original Town of Poston, now Gresham, D.S. $112.00.
• Donald Mason, a single person, by Dianna Braasch, Attorney in Fact, to Dalton Vettel and Ashley Vettel, husband and wife, Replatted Lot 1 of the Replatted Lots 1 and 2, Block 4, Mansfield Subdivision, York, D.S. $276.75.
— Real Estate Transfers courtesy of York County Title Co.
