Transfers from 10/01/2019 to 10/31/2019
From Permanent York County record
Doc Stamps (D.S.) are based on $2.25 per thousand dollars
• JMP, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to Jared A. Stark and Charla F. Stark, husband and wife, joint tenants, West 55 feet of Lot 14, Block 2, East York, York. D.S. $263.25.
• Jon Strong Properties, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to Greg Portwine and Stacy Portwine, husband and wife, joint tenants, Lot 5, Strong Subdivision, York. D.S. $67.50.
• Kevin Kyle Cheek and Ruth Ann Cheek, husband and wife, to Oscar Marin and Valentin H. Marin, joint tenants, Lot 4, Block 41, Cheney’s Addition to New York, York. D.S. $85.50.
• Rasclan, L.P., a Nebraska Limited Partnership, to Ginny L. Driewer, Trustee of the Ginny L. Driewer Trust, Lot 12, Block 11, Original Town, Bradshaw. D.S. $40.50.
• Mark Grant and Michele Grant, husband and wife, to Arik Olson, a single person, Lot 7, Block 74, Original Town, York. D.S. $168.75.
• CSM Properties, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to Lawrence A. McGowan, Trustee of the Lawrence A. McGowan Trust, a portion of Irregular Tract No. 1 in East 1/2 SE1/4 which lies North and East of the Highway 93-F Spur, Section 13, Township 9 North, Range 3 West of the 6th P.M. D.S. $27.00.
• Mesner Development Co., to York Creekside Apartments, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, Lots 1 and 2, York Creekside Subdivision, York. D.S. $438.75.
• Bradley J. Warnick and Natasha D. Warnick, husband and wife, to Coltan Plock, a single person, Lots 7 and 8, Block 8, Hillside Addition, York. D.S. $281.25.
• Jeffrey W. Shaw, a single person, and Kenneth L. Shaw and Sandra Shaw, husband and wife, and Randy S. Shaw and Jill Shaw, husband and wife, to Kelly W. Watson and Lori A. Watson, husband and wife, joint tenants, part of S1/2 SW1/4, Section 2, Township 10 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M. D.S. $537.75.
• Ardell J. Buller, a single person, to Chianne N. Trejo and Andrew M. Rodriguez, wife and husband, joint tenants, Lot 7, Providence Subdivision, Henderson. D.S. $544.50.
• Steven A. Maronde and Gail A. Maronde, husband and wife, to Roy M. Heine, Trustee of the Roy M. Heine Trust and Carla S. Heine, Trustee of the Carla S. Heine Trust, Irregular Tract No. 4 a part of Irregular Tract No. 1 in SW1/4 SE1/4, Section 8, Township 12 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M. D.S. $533.25.
• Todd J. Bartek and Melissa A. Bartek, husband and wife, to Jeffrey R. L’Heureux and Jamie P. L’Heureux, husband and wife, joint tenants, Lot 8, Bartek Subdivision, York. D.S. $310.50.
• Marlene M. Greenlee, Trustee of the Marlene M. Greenlee Revocable Trust, to Robert S. Woodruff and Barbara A. Woodruff, husband and wife, joint tenants, Lot 3, Murphey’s Subdivision, York. D.S. $315.00.
• Brian D. Goossen, husband of Chrissy L. Goossen, to Jose M. Solis and Norma L. Solis, husband and wife, joint tenants, North 60’ of Lots 1 and 2, Block 3, Original Town, York. D.S. $157.50.
• Nancy A. Hengelfelt and Kay S. Dinkelman, Co-Successor Trustees of the Ruby M. Dinkelman Revocable Trust, to Mark L. Greckel and Nancy J. Greckel, joint tenants, Irregular Tract No. 1 in E1/2 SE1/4 approximately 1 acre off well site, Section 25, Township 11 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M. D.S. $2.25.
• Edward H. Pullen and Julie K. Pullen, husband and wife, to Bradley A. Gloystein and Mary E. Gloystein, Co-Trustees under the B & M Gloystein Family Trust, Unit 3, located on Lot 4, Replat of Creekside Estates Subdivision, York. D.S. $852.75.
• Mark A. Stastka and Rhonda S. Stastka, Co-Trustees of the Mark and Rhonda Stastka Family Trust, to Shayde T. Linabery and Katie A. Linabery, husband and wife, Irregular Tract No. 6 in NW1/4 NE1/4, Section 7, Township 9 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M. D.S. $1,215.00.
• Eugene R. Rathjen and Linda A. Rathjen, to Reed W. Hitz and Rachel R. Hitz, husband and wife, joint tenants, Irregular Tract No. 3 in E1/2 NW1/4, Section 9, Township 10, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M. D.S. $225.00.
• James M. Schoch, Personal Representative of the Estate of Randy James Campbell, to TREDJE LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, Lot 3, Block 2, East Lawn Plaza First Addition, York. D.S. $225.00.
• Franklin J. Bright and Miranda L. Bright, husband and wife, to Brittney Adams and Micah Adams, wife and husband, joint tenants, Lot 17, Fairview Drive Addition, York. D.S. $364.50.
• David L. Dey, Trustee of the David L. Dey Trust and Margaret Ann Dey, also known as Margaret A. Dey, Trustee of the Margaret Ann Dey Trust, to Tanner L. Dey, a single person, North 14 feet of Lot 10 and all of Lot 11, Block 13, Gresham. D.S. $85.50
• Jonathan G. Kisby and Joanna M. Kisby, husband and wife, to Crystal Roth, a single person, Lot 40, Parkview Heights, York. D.S. $348.75.
• Edward E. Brink, Successor Trustee, to Racho Property Management, LLC, a Iowa Limited Liability Company, Lots 9, 10 and 11, Block 3, George’s Addition, York. D.S. $54.00.
• Crystal M. Roth also known as Crystal M. Trueblood, a single person, to Gerald Lee Blecha and Judith Jayne Blecha, husband and wife, joint tenants, Irregular Tract No. 103 and North 55 feet of the South 124 feet of Irregular Tract No. 115 in SE1/4, Section 31, Township 11 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M. D.S. $315.00.
• Racho Property Management, LLC, a Iowa Limited Liability Company, to Rembert Investment, LLC, an Nebraska Limited Liability Company, Lots 9, 10, and 11, Block 3, George’s Addition, York. D.S. $173.25.
• HPT PSC Properties Trust, a Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust, to HPT TA Properties Trust, a Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust, Lot 2, Walker Subdivision Replat 1, York, And Irregular Tract No. 13 Except part platted as Walker Subdivision Replat 1 in SE1/4, Section 24, Township 10 North, Range 3 West of the 6th P.M. And Lot 6, Countryside View Subdivision, in Section 24, Township 10 North, Range 3 West of the 6th P.M. D.S. $28,323.00.
— Real Estate Transfers courtesy of York County Title Co.
