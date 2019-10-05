Transfers from 8/01/2019 to 8/31/2019
REAL ESTATE TRANSFERS
From Permanent York County record
Doc Stamps (D.S.) are based on $2.25 per thousand dollars.
• Cheryl A. Seng, Trustee of the Robert K. Seng and Cheryl A. Seng Family Trust, to Jabe J. Wurtz and Jenna J. Blase, each a single person, Lots 18, 19 and 20, Block 49, McCool Junction. D.S. $105.75.
• Jason W. Searles and Wendy Searles, husband and wife, to Craig St. Pierre, South 64 ½ feet of West 120 feet of Lot 10, Block 2, East York Addition, York. D.S. $211.50.
• Charles M. Casey and Michelle L. Casey, husband and wife, to JMP, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, Lot 10, Block 20, Original Town, York. D.S. $299.25.
• Prairie Home Builders Inc., to Marguerite Dory and David L. Dory, wife and husband, joint tenants, Lot 9, Replat of Lots 1 through 5, Nienhueser First Addition, York. D.S. $524.25.
• Robert Klingsporn and Kassidy Klingsporn, husband and wife, to Isaac R. Berry, a single person, Lot 1, Block 9, Original Town of New York, York. D.S. $315.00.
• Mary Clifton, Personal Representative of the Estate of Adaire A. Toms, Deceased, to Michael L. Northup and Victoria L. Northup, husband and wife, joint tenants, Irregular Tract No. 94 in SE1/4 SE1/4, Section 31, Township 11 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M. D.S. $382.50.
• Randy B. Carpenter and Julie A. Carpenter, husband and wife, to Erik W. Peterson and Diane L. Peterson, husband and wife, joint tenants, Lot 5, Coffey Subdivision, York. D.S. $443.25.
• Charles E. Huffman, to Austin J. Melton, a single person, Lots 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, and 18, Block 13, Original Town, Benedict. D.S. $6.75.
Edward E. Brink, Successor Trustee, to R&E Inc., South 6 feet of E1/2 of Lot 4 and E1/2 of Lot 5, Block 54, Original Town, York. D.S. $119.25.
• Leroy A. Taylor and Chrystal L. Taylor, husband and wife, to Shaina Elizabeth Schulz, Lot 3, Block 72, Original Town, York. D.S. $231.75.
• Katherine J. Siebert and Marvin Siebert, wife and husband, to Melvah J. Emerson, Unit 1430 in Jaddell Condominium Regime, and is part of Lot 4, Jaddell Subdivision, Henderson. D.S. $220.50.
• Bradley Forney, a single person, and Michelle Martin and Ron Martin, wife and husband, to Troy Glover, Lot 4, Block 7, Original Town, York. D.S. $119.25.
• Donald J. Perry and Janet C. Perry, husband and wife, to Glen Alan Bowman and Antondra Michole Bowman, husband and wife, joint tenants, North 40 feet of Lot 4, Block 37, Original Town, York. D.S. $258.75.
• Dennis E. Stamm and Deborah A. Stamm, as Trustees of the Stamm Family Trust, to Gregory L. Heiden II and Lindsay M. Heiden, husband and wife, joint tenants, Lot 2, Korbelik’s Subdivision, York. D.S. $36.00.
• Colin J. Oltjenbruns and Mary C. Oltjenbruns, husband and wife, to Donald W. Cramer Sr. and Ardis D. Burkholder, joint tenants, Lots 3, 4, 5 and 6, Block 18, Original Town of Poston, Gresham. D.S. $11.25.
• Richard D. Carpenter and Steven M. Green, married persons, to Conor E. White, E1/2 of Lot 14 and all of Lot 15, Block 48, McCool Junction. D.S. $85.50.
• Betty Jolene Allen, Trustee of the Betty Jolene Allen Trust, to Leroy Taylor and Chrystal Taylor, husband and wife, joint tenants, Lot 2, Fairview Drive Addition, York. D.S. $274.50.
• Dennis R. Volkmer and Kathy A. Volkmer, husband and wife, to Robert J. Volkmer, Lot 1, Rich Acres Subdivision, part of SE1/4, Section 36, Township 11 North, Range 3 West of the 6th P.M. D.S. $281.25.
• David J. Howard and Teresa A. Howard, husband and wife, to Bernice M. Kubicek, a single person, West 52 feet of Lots 5 and 6, including a vacated portion of a street, High Street Subdivision, York. D.S. $326.25.
• Mariel K. Karabel, a single person, to Taylor J Ettwein and Laurie A. Ettwein, husband and wife, joint tenants, Lots 2 and 3, including a vacated alley, Block 2, Sheldon’s Subdivision, York. D.S. $81.00.
• PK Leach, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to Michael Weinrich, S1/2 of Lots 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12, and part of N1/2 of Lots 7, 8, 9, and 10, and Block 22, Benedict. D.S. $247.50.
• Jeramy Fowler and Carmen Fowler, husband and wife, to Gipsy D. Delgado and Luis Acosta Alvarado, joint tenants, Lot 18, Raydell Fourth Subdivision, York. D.S. $562.50.
• Franklin M. Wiens and Kathy L. Wiens, husband and wife, to Darrell Tonniges, Irregular Tract No. 13 in NE1/4 NE1/4, Section 34, Township 11 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M. D.S. $168.75.
• Chun Tao Lin and Jin Qiu Dong, husband and wife, to Jeramy Fowler and Carmen Fowler, husband and wife, joint tenants, Lot 1, Block 2, Peters Sunrise Estates, York. D.S. $585.00.
• Barbara M. Driewer, Trustee of the Barbara M. Driewer, Trust, and Barbara M. Driewer, Trustee of the Willis L. Driewer Family and Trust, to John G. Schulz and Penny S. Schulz, husband and wife, joint tenants, Irregular Tract No. 3 in SW1/4 SE1/4, Section 33, Township 11 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M. D.S. $405.00.
• Carl G. Gordon, a single person, to Christopher W. Rowlison and Amanda M. Rowlison, husband and wife, East 15 feet of Lot 3, including a vacated portion of a street, Block 6, Waco. D.S. $4.50.
• Christopher J. Green & Nadine E. Green, husband and wife, to Conor E. White, Lot 16 and West 13 feet 4 inches of Lot 17, Block 48, McCool Junction. D.S. $18.00.
• Roger L. Peterson, Personal Representative of the Estate of Rolland L. Peterson, to Joanna D. Brooks, a single person, Irregular Tract No. 6 in NW1/4 NW1/4 SE1/4, Section 2, Township 10 North, Range 3 West of the 6th P.M. D.S. $245.25.
• Rose M. Wilson, a single person, to JBK Apartments, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, Lot 3, Block 16, Original Town, York. D.S. $56.25.
• Loren Lynn Nansel and Susan Avery Nansel, husband and wife, to Barry Good and Diane Kay Good, husband and wife, joint tenants, Lot 1 in Lakeview Estates Second Subdivision, Section 18, Township 9 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M. D.S. $643.50.
• Ratliff Properties, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to CARAK Rentals, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, Lots 14, 15, 16, 17, and 18, including a portion of a vacated street, Block 2, Woodrow’s Addition, York. D. S. $697.50.
• David J. Rasmussen and Alta Rasmussen, husband and wife, to Hornung Properties, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, East 150 feet of Irregular Tract No. 28, Section 35, Township 11 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M. D.S. $9.00.
• Charles W. Campbell, Attorney at Law, Successor Trustee, to Craig A. Runge and Shannon E. Runge, husband and wife, joint tenants, and Jeffrey W. Obermier and Danik G. Obermier, husband and wife, joint tenants, an undivided ½ interest in Lot 7 and South 25 feet of Lot 8, Block 18, Hillside Addition, York. D.S. $204.75.
