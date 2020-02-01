Transfers from 11/01/2019 to 11/30/2019
From Permanent York County record
Doc Stamps (D.S.) are based on $2.25 per thousand dollars.
• John R. Fischer and Lorelle A. Fischer, husband and wife, to Kelly R. Naslund and Jane L. Naslund, husband and wife, joint tenants, Irregular Tract No. 2 in SW1/4 SW1/4, Section 35, Township 11 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M. D.S. $558.00.
• City of York, Nebraska, to Jessica A. Groenke, Lot 1, Block 3, East Lawn Addition, York. D.S. Exempt.
• Dana A. Jackson, Co-Attorney-in-Fact and Joe E. Davis, Co-Attorney-in-Fact for Charles J. Davis, a single person, to TREDJE LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, North 33 feet and 4 inches of Lot 8 and South 38 feet of Lot 9, Block 13, Original Town of New York, York. D.S. $123.75.
• Nienhueser Lands, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability, to Harlow Homes, LLC, A Nebraska Limited Liability Company, Lot 6, Nienhueser 1st Addition, York. D.S. $85.50.
• Boundless Real Estate Holdings, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to Fairvan Land Investments, LLC, a Nebraska corporation, Lot 1, Scott and Shaw’s Subdivision, York. D.S. $337.50.
• Gary Markes and Beverly Ann Markes, husband and wife, to Arnold E. Otten Trustee, Lot 3, Coffey Subdivision, being a replat of Lot 2 of the Replat of Block 4, Hillside Addition, York. D.S. $472.50.
• Garet J. Peters, a single person, Lisette M. Liudahl and Eric P. Liudahl, wife and husband, Bette J. Peters, a single person, and Stacey D. Michels and Mark Michels, wife and husband, to City of York, Nebraska, a tract of land of a portion of the SE1/4, Section 32, Township 11 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., City of York. D.S. Exempt.
• Bradley A. Gloystein and Mary E. Gloystein, Co-Trustees of the B & M Gloystein Family Trust, to Robert D. George and Sue A. George, husband and wife, joint tenants, Lot 6, Block 1, Saint Andrews Court, York. D.S. $1,122.75.
• Nathanael L. Eldred and Annahleise L. Eldred, husband and wife, to Rex L. Minert, a single person, Lot 2, Block 32, Original Town, York. D.S. $146.75.
• Pamela Gaye Green, Power of Attorney for Evelyn N. Dunwoody, a single person, to Clayton B. Bryant, Sr., Irregular Tract No. 92, in SE1/4, Section 31, Township 11 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., City of York. D.S. $360.00.
• Debra A. Davis, a single person, to City of York, Nebraska, Lot 6, Block 3, East Lawn Addition, City of York. D.S. Exempt.
• James W. Mestl and Gina Mestl, husband and wife, to James W. Mestl and Gina Mestl, husband and wife, Lot 1 and Lot B, Replat of Lots 1, 2, 3, Block 10, Original Town, Henderson. D.S. Exempt.
• James W. Mestl and Gina Mestl, husband and wife, to Derek S. Friesen and Ashley D. Friesen fka Ashley D. Ohlsen, husband and wife, Lot C, Replat of Lots 1, 2, 3, Block 10, Original Town, Henderson. D.S. Exempt.
• Steven P. Junge, Personal Representative of the Estate of Yvonne B. Junge, to Steven P. Junge, Loretta K. Kubitchek, Diane R. Klein and Myla R. Junge, N1/2 SW1/4, Section 11, Township 10 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M.. D.S. Exempt.
George Werts and Emiko Werts, husband and wife, to Jason L. Harms and Tonya M. Harms, husband and wife, joint tenants, Lot 1, Bella Vista Estates, York. D.S. $598.50.
• Goodrich Wiemer, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to Jared R. Morner and Makaela E. Holz, joint tenants, Irregular Tract 3 in SE1/4 SW1/4, Section 30, Township 10 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M. D.S. $330.75.
• Danno T LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to County of York, a Nebraska political subdivision, Lots 11 and 12, Block 22, Original Town of New York, City of York. D.S. Exempt.
• Jonathan T. Boyer and Shaura C. Boyer, husband and wife, to Douglas A. Heberlee and Kymberly K. Heberlee, husband and wife, joint tenants, West 75 feet of Lot 12, Block 3, Delaware Height 2nd Platting, City of York. D.S. $398.25.
• Lois K. Klingsporn, Trustee of the Eugene and Lois Klingsporn Family Trust, to Zacariah Milliken, Lot 2, Bell’s Subdivision of Lot 5, Block 4, Gandy’s Addition to East York, City of York. D.S. $168.75.
• Thomas J. Gebers and Kim Gebers, husband and wife, to Corey L. Wegner and Carla R. Wegner, husband and wife, joint tenants, Lot 1, Block 3, Paradise Park Estates, City of York. D.S. $753.75.
• Hannah L. Witteman Prusia, formerly known as Hannah L. Witteman and Shelby G. Prusia, wife and husband, to Cori Spader, Lot 9, Block 73, Original Town, York. D.S. $150.75.
• James W. Mestl and Gina Mestl, husband and wife, to Curtis L. Guenther and Kathryn Ann Guenther, husband and wife, joint tenants, Lot B, Replat of Lots 1, 2, and 3, Block 10, Original Town, City of Henderson. D.S. $382.50.
• Lloyd Neal VanHousen, a single person, to Mark Jost, W1/2 SE1/4 and SE1/4 SE1/4, Section 17, Township 11 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M. D.S. $1,642.50.
• Jason L. Harms and Tonya M. Harms, husband and wife, to Clifford R. Swanson and Nicole Sedlacek, each a single person, joint tenants, South 22 feet of Lot 2, all of Lot 3, and North 5 feet of Lot 4, including E1/2 of vacated alley, Block 13, College Addition, York. D.S. $348.75.
• Zachary J. Schuessler and Stephanie L. Jackson, each a sing person, to Hannah L. Prusia and Shelby G. Prusia, wife and husband, joint tenants, Lot 4, Block 10, Original Town, City of York. D.S. $265.50.
• Rudi Heinze and Yvonne Heinze, husband and wife, to Brandon Jepsen, a single person, Lot 2, Block 4, Seminary Addition, York. D.S. $236.25.
• U.S. Bank National Association, to William Matthew Florer and Natallie Brouke Florer, husband and wife, joint tenants, Lot 16, Block 1, East York, City of York. D.S. $6.75.
• Mark W. Grant and Michele Grant, husband and wife, to Richard T. Braden, Trustee of the Richard T. Braden Revocable Trust, East 50 feet of Lot 10, Block 42, Original Town, York. D.S. $110.25.
• Benjamin B. Driewer, a single person, to Dennis R. Bauers and Helen G. Bauers, husband and wife, joint tenants, Lot 1 and South 30 feet of Lot 2, Block 1, Siebert’s and Henriksen’s Second Subdivision, Bradshaw. D.S. $276.75.
• Kent L. Spader and Corinna R. Spader, husband and wife, to Gloria Perez Salcido, Lot 9, Block 73, Original Town, York. D.S. $150.75.
• Harlow Homes, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to Douglas M. Yantzie and Karma M. Yantzie, husband and wife, joint tenants, Lot 1, Replat 3, a Replat of Lot 6, Nienhueser 1st Addition, York. D.S. $51.75.
• Harlow Homes, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to HHH Properties, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, Lot 2, Replat 3, a Replat of Lot 6, Nienhueser 1st Addition, City of York. D.S. $36.00.
• CHF Exchange, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to Milton L. Talcott, Trustee of the Milton L. Talcott Revocable Trust and Carol A. Talcott, Trustee of the Carol A. Talcott Revocable Trust, as Tenants in Common, each an undivided 1/2 interest, S1/2 SE1/4, EXCEPT Irregular Tract 1, in Section 24, Township 11 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M.. D.S. Exempt.
• Paul J. Bunyard II, also known as Paul J. Bunyard, and Andrea Bunyard, husband and wife, to Griffin Bailey, Lot 8, EXCEPT the North 103 1/3 feet thereof; and the West 2 feet of the S1/2 Lot 7, Block 1, LeCount’s Addition, City of York. D.S. $288.00.
• Shockey Farms, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to Kim A. Hoffman and Shari L. Hoffman, Trustees of the Kim and Shari Hoffman Living Trust dated August 30, 2018, a tract of land a part of the SW1/4, and part of the NW1/4, Section 22, Township 12 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M.. D.S. $2,092.50.
— Real Estate Transfers courtesy of York County Title Co.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.