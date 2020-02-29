Transfers from 12/01/2019 to 12/31/2019
From Permanent York County record
Doc Stamps (D.S.) are based on $2.25 per thousand dollars.
• Rex L. Rasmussen and Margaret J. Rasmussen, husband and wife, to Scott Berryman and Elizabeth Carole Berryman, husband and wife, joint tenants, Lot 2, West Oak Heights Subdivision, York D.S. $517.50.
• Michael E. Vorderstrasse and Glenda Vorderstrasse, husband and wife, to Michelle Kringle and Emilee Sarasin, each a single person, joint tenants, Lots 1,2,3 and 4, Block 57, Original Town, McCool Junction D.S. $258.75.
• JMP, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to Hope I. Seachord and Joshua J. Triplette, each a single person, joint tenants, Lot 10, Block 20, Original Town, York D.S. $335.25.
• Curtis K. Gardner and Patricia A. Gardner, as Trustees of the Gardner Family Revocable Trust, to Jimmy L. Spahr, SW1/4 Exc. South 1,336.84 feet, Section 20, Township 11 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M. D.S. $1,575.00.
• Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church of Benedict, Nebraska, to Nebraska Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, Lots 23 and 24, Block 23, Village of Benedict D.S. Exempt.
• Garet Peters, single; Stacey D. Michels and Mark Michels, wife and husband; and Bette J. Peters, single, to 1640 LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, NW1/4 SE1/4 Section 32, Township 11 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., Exc. part platted as Peters Sunrise Estates and Exc. part to City York D.S. $942.75.
• Lisette M. Luidahl, aka Lisette M. Luidahl and Eric P. Liudahl, wife and husband, to 1640 LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, , NW1/4 SE1/4 Section 32, Township 11 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., Exc. part platted as Peters Sunrise Estates and Exc. part to City York D.S. Exempt.
• Sally L. Neville and James P. Neville, wife and husband, to Roger L. Hunt, a married person, a tract in NE1/4 NE1/4, Section 18, Township 9 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M. D.S. $36.00.
• Kathleen Buller and Robert E. Rathjen, wife and husband, to David Lynn Buller, Lot 31, Fairview Drive Second Addition, York D.S. Exempt.
• Benjamin J. Krivda and Sabrina M. Krivda, husband and wife, to Jessica A. Chohon and Nicholas J. Littlejohn, each a single person, joint tenants, West 80 feet of Lots 7 and 8, Block 7, Hillside Addition, York D.S. $348.75.
• Glen E. Coffey to Russell G. Coffey, N1/2 NE1/4 NE1/4 of Section 36, Township 9 North, Range 3, West of the 6th P.M. D.S. none shown.
• Ross A. Ronne, Trustee, to Jason P. Pippe and Nicole M. Rippe, husband and wife, joint tenants, IT No. 7 and IT No. 9 in Ne1/4 SE1/4 of Section 4, Township 10 North, Range 2, West of the 6th P.M. D.S. $1,260.00.
• Charles R. Clark and Marva Lee Clark, husband and wife, to Megan L. Pollard, Lot 5 and the N1/2 of Lot 6, Block 16, Original Town of New York, York D.S. $524.25.
• Dan Otto, a single person, to John M. Tonniges and Angela A. Tonniges, husband and wife, as joint tenants, Lots 5 and 6, Block 8, Original Town of Poston, now Gresham D.S. $15.75.
• Randy Bushnell and Joni Bushnell, husband and wife, to Beau Bushnell and Dena Bushnell, husband and wife, as joint tenants, Lot 9, Block 62, Original Town, York D.S. $155.25.
• B & H Investments, Inc., a Nebraska Corporation, to Bart Dog, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, East 60 feet of Lot 6, Block 69, Original Town, York D.S. $112.50.
• Joseph R. Welharticky and Geraldine A. Welharticky, husband and wife, to Oscar Marin, Lot 1, Block 45, Cheney’s Addition to New York, York, D.S. $78.75.
• Deborah S. Dickson, unmarried, to Calvin B. Dickson, ½ interest in NE1/4, Section 5, Township 12 North, Range 2, West of the 6th P.M., D.S. $1,678.50.
• Todd Faller and Carol A. Faller, husband and wife, to Eileen B. Tesmer, N73’ of Lot 4, North Circle Addition, York, D.S. $366.75.
• City of York, to Danielle M. Murphy, Lot 6, Block 3, East Lawn Addition, York, D.S. EXEMPT.
• Abbi Kleinschmidt and Kurt H. Kleinschmidt, wife and husband, to Meghan E. Hammond and Kyle J. Hammond, wife and husband, as joint tenants, SW1/4 of Section 14, Township 12 North, Range 4, West of the 6th P.M., D.S. $2,340.00.
• Wallace G. Friesen and Shirley M. Friesen, husband and wife, to Otto Land, Inc, a Nebraska Corporation, SE1/4 of Section 6, Township 9 North, Range 3, West of the 6th P.M., D.S. $3,487.50.
• J&L Storage, LLC, a Kansas Liability Company, to Ronald L. Samson and Karen B. Samson, husband and wife, as joint tenants, Lots 1 and 2 and the N10’ of Lot 3, Block 1, Woodrow’s Addition, York, D.S. $139.50.
• Prairie Home Builders Inc., a Nebraska Corporation, to Jason Sherman and Beth Sherman, husband and wife, as joint tenants, Lot 3, in the Replat Block 14, Original Town of New York, York, D.S. $517.50.
• Charlene A. Olson-Vice, Trustee, to Karen Hughbanks and Darrell Damme, as joint tenants, N45’ of Lot 8, Block 47, York, D.S. $240.75.
• Loren Lind, Personal Representative of the Estate of Thelma E. Lind, to Jeffrey A. Bohaty, Trustee of the Jeffrey A. Bohaty Trust and Janet J. Bohaty, Trustee of the Janet J. Bohaty Trust, an undivided one-half interest to each, W1/2 SW1/4, of Section 13, Township 11 North, Range 2, West of the 6th P.M., D.S. $1,332.00.
• Jason B. Neville, a single person, to Cari L. Farley and Cedric Farley, wife and husband, as joint tenants, Lot 1 and E1/2 of Lot 2, Block 75, Town of McCool Jct., D.S. $222.75.
• Generations Development, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to Eric Egr and Breanne Egr, husband and wife, as joint tenants, W90’ of Lot 15, Block 1, Eastridge Plaza, Third Addition, York, D.S. $416.25.
• James A. Brandt, non Resident of the State of Nebraska, one third interest, to Joyce A. Samson, Lot 11, Block 2, Harlan’s Subdivision, York, D.S. $38.25.
• John W. Brandt and Kami Brandt, husband and wife, one third interest, to Joyce A. Samson, Lot 11, Block 2, Harlan’s Subdivision, York, D.S. $38.25.
• John Davis, Successor Trustee of the Donna R. Nienhueser Revocable Trust, to John E. Davis and Linda J. Davis, Trustee, one sixth interest; and to Dale R. Rohde and Alma M. Rohde, Trustees, one-sixth interest, NW1/4 Section 31, Township 12 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M., D.S. $814.50.
• Women’s Division of the Board of Global Ministries of the United Methodist Church n/k/a United Methodist Women, to New Life Place, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, Lot 1, in Sandall’s Subdivision or Lot 11, 12 and 13, in Block 2, East York, York, D.S. $270.00.
• Dennis G. Brown and Mary K. Brown, husband and wife, to Reed W. Hitz and Rachel R. Hitz, husband and wife, as joint tenants, W1/2 NW1/4 EX IT Nos. 1 and 2, Section 9, Township 10 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., D.S. $1,359.00.
• Roger Stuhr, unmarried, Ronald D. Stuhr, a married person, Kenneth Stuhr, unmarried and Lloyd Stuhr, unmarried, to Dwane L Niemann and Nancy B. Niemann, husband and wife, as joint tenants, SE1/4 SW1/4 of Section 22, Township 11 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., EX It 1& EX Hwy, D.S. $686.25.
• Roger Stuhr, unmarried, Ronald D. Stuhr, a married person, Kenneth Stuhr, unmarried and Lloyd Stuhr, unmarried, to Pieter Grobler and Kelley Grobler, husband and wife, as joint tenants, W1/2 SE1/4 of Section 5, Township 11 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., D.S. $1,606.50.
• Ronald Floyd Bondegard, a single person, to Harold C. Lemberg, South 12’ of Lot 3, all of Lot 4, Block 26, Original Town of New York, York, D.S. $29.25.
• Tomi Tobin and Dustin Tobin, wife and husband and Lori Svanda and Mark Svanda, wife and husband, to Craig Huebert, Lot 33, in First Addition to City of Henderson, D.S. $198.00.
• Rosa Mery Lesh, a non resident of the State of Nebraska, to Randall S. McGee, Lots 1, 2 and 3 EX part platted as Beaver Creek Park, in Block 2, George’s Addition, York, D.S. $49.50.
• The First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) of York, to Dustin J. Johnson, N27.6’ of Lot 4, all of Lot 3 and the S8’ of Lot 2, Block 23, College Addition, York, D.S. $180.00.
• James McGowen and Nora J. McGowen, husband and wife, to Randall M. Steinhausen and Diane K. Steinhausen, husband and wife, as joint tenants, E1/2 S1/2 SW1/4 of Section 12, Township 9 North, Range 1, West of the 6th P.M., D.S. $675.00.
• James McGowen and Nora J. McGowen, husband and wife, to Steinhausen Farms, LLC, W1/2 S1/2 SW1/4 of Section 12, Township 9 North, Range 1, West of the 6th P.M., D.S. $675.00.
• Larry R. Goodridge, a single person, to Jackson Calbreath, Lot 9, Block 2, Richards Addition to the Village of Bradshaw, D.S. $132.75.
• Kay R. Hinrichs, a single person, to R & E, Inc., a Nebraska Corporation, N54’ of East Half of Lot 4, in Block 54, Original Town, York, D.S. $146.25.
Sharon K. Zierott and Daniel Zierott, wife and husband, to Cheryl L. Schlechte, S1/2 SE1/4 of Section 33, Township 12 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M. D.S. $1,386.00
— Real Estate Transfers courtesy of York County Title Co.
