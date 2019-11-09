Transfers from 9/01/2019 to 9/30/2019
From Permanent York County record
Doc Stamps (D.S.) are based on $2.25 per thousand dollars
• Sonja C. Scamehorn and JayDee Scamehorn, wife and husband, to Brandon L. Lubke, a single person, Lot 1, Raydell Subdivision, First Addition, York. D.S. $357.75.
• Todd J. Bartek and Melissa A. Bartek, husband and wife, to Jeffrey R. L’Heureux and Jamie P. L’Heureux, husband and wife, joint tenants, Lot 4, Bartek Subdivision, York. D.S. $90.00.
• Roberta A. James, Personal Representative of the Estate of Caroline R. Esterling, also known as Caroline R. James Esterling, Deceased, to Roberta A. James, Lot 10, Block 1, Nobes Addition, York. D.S. $67.50.
• Brandon J. Lehman and Amy C. Lehman, husband and wife, to Tara Cox, a single person, Lot 11 and East 10 feet of Lot 10, Block 2, Eastridge Plaza Third Addition, York. D.S. $607.50.
• Mary R. Norquest-Shipferling and Wayne Shipferling, wife and husband, to Brandon J. Lehman and Amy C. Lehman, husband and wife, joint tenants, Irregular Tract No. 37, and part of NW1/4 SW1/4, all in Section 7, Township 10 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M. D.S. $596.25.
• Dale D. Lehman, a married person, and John D. Berryman, a married person, to C & S Sales, LLC, Irregular Tract No. 8 Except West 150 feet of the South 250 feet and Except Right of Way Railroad, all in SE1/4, Section 36, Township 11 North, Range 3 West of the 6th P.M. D.S. $951.75.
• Charles D. Rice and Doris J. Rice, husband and wife, to David M. Gilpin and Anna M. Combs, joint tenants, Lot 7 and S1/2 of Lot 8, Block 6, Richard’s Addition, Bradshaw. D.S. $227.25.
Beau Bushnell and Dena Bushnell, husband and wife, to Aaron Lee Fesenmeyer and Eliana Fesenmeyer, husband and wife, joint tenants, Lot 1, Block 1, Purinton’s Subdivision, York. D.S. $337.50.
• Allan J. Schoenfeld, a single person, to W6 Cattle, LLC, W1/2 NW1/4 Except Irregular Tract No. 1, Section 14, Township 9 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M. D.S. $715.50.
• Marion R. Friesen and Leroy V. Friesen, husband and wife, and Michael L. Friesen and Joann B. Friesen, to Aurora Cooperative Elevator Company, a Nebraska Cooperative Corporation, North 40 feet of the South 385 feet of the East 275 feet of SE1/4 SW1/4 Except the East 2 Rods, Section 31, Township 10 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M. D.S. $11.25.
• John Mason, a single person, to Connie Riggins, a single person, Lot 9 Except South 30 feet and all of Lots 10, 11 and 12, Block 14, Original Town, Gresham. D.S. $2.25.
• Marvin & Loretta Volzke Family Farms, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to Roger A. Richters and Lonna M. Richters, husband and wife, joint tenants, SW1/4 Except Highway, Section 11, Township 11 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M. D.S. $3,600.00.
• Reid VanWesten and Alyssa VanWesten, husband and wife, to Kelsey R. Blundell, a single person, Lot 6, Block 1, Nobes Addition, York. D.S. $243.00.
• Jamie N. Herrmann, now known as Jamie N. Johnson and Chase H. Johnson, wife and husband, to J.B. Suddarth and Roseann Suddarth, husband and wife, joint tenants, Lot 21, Block 2, Peters Sunrise Estates, York. D.S. $731.25.
• J.B. Suddarth and Roseann Suddarth, husband and wife, to Chase H. Johnson and Jamie N. Johnson, husband and wife, joint tenants, Lot 8, Quail Cove Estates Second Addition, Section 4, Township 10 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M. D.S. $1,012.50.
• Carlos A. Munoz and Lidia E. Munoz, husband and wife, to James L. Shufeldt and Sandra C. Shufeldt, husband and wife, joint tenants, Lot 4, Block 3, East Lawn Plaza, First Addition, York. D.S. $402.75.
• TREDJE, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to Jodi Harcrow, a married person, Lot 3, Block 1, Gandy’s Addition to East York, York. D.S. $515.25.
• Douglas Bresee and Todd Bresee, Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of Martha Bresee, Deceased, to Zachary J. Schuessler and Stephanie L. Jackson, joint tenants, Lot 7 and Lot 8 Except North 13 feet, Block 13, Montgomery Addition, York. D.S. $270.00.
• Sadie Coffey, formerly known as Sadie Houck and Phil Coffey, wife and husband, to Cody M. Brown, a married person, North 60 feet of Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 Except West 10 feet of Lot 6, Block 8, Original Town, Henderson. D.S. $164.25.
• J-B Press, INC., a Nebraska Corporation, to JBK Apartments, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability, Lots 10, 11 and 12, including N1/2 of a vacated alley, Block 8, Henderson. D.S. $101.25.
• Jeffrey W. Obermier and Danik G. Obermier, husband and wife, to Craig A. Runge and Shannon E. Runge, husband and wife, joint tenants, Lot 7 and South 25 feet of Lot 8, Block 18, Hillside Addition, York. D.S. $103.50.
• Joel F. Weisheit and Jill D. Weisheit, husband and wife, to Jonathan C. Smith and Shelisa L. Smith, husband and wife, joint tenants, Lots A in Replat of Lot 3, Bergen Subdivision Replat compised of Lot 3, part of Replat of Bergen Subdivision, Henderson. D.S. $33.75.
• Theodore A. Snider and Barbara J. Snider, husband and wife, to Kyle D. Stewart and Chandra Stewart, husband and wife, joint tenants, Irregular Tract No. 5 in NE1/4, Section 3, Township 9 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M. D.S. $517.50.
• William Matthew Florer and Natallie Bourke Florer husband and wife, to Joshua A. Frederick, Lot 9, Block 15, Original Town, York. D.S. $220.50.
• Kyle D. Stewart and Chandra Stewart, husband and wife, to Richard P. Will and Kristine A. Will, husband and wife, joint tenants, Lot 7, Block 1, Steven’s Addition, York. D.S. $351.00.
• U.S. Bank National Association, to 2019 Castle LLC, E½ of Lots 9 and 10, Block 65, Original Town, York. D.S. $20.25.
• Eric C. Allgood and Angela A. Allgood, husband and wife, to Zachary Timmermans and MaKenzie Gordan, Lot 11 Except South 285 feet and West 8 feet of Lot 12 Except South 285 feet, Third Addition, Henderson. D.S. $216.00.
• Mark Grant and Michele Grant, husband and wife, to Austin J. Mason, a single person, Lots 1 and 2, Block 5, Mansfield’s Subdivision, York. D.S. $184.50.
• Lawrence A. McGowan, Successor Trustee of the Lawrence A. McGowan Trust, formerly known as the Lawrence A. McGowan and Mary Jo. McGowan Family Trust, to Lawrence A. McGowan, Successor Trustee of the Saddoris Family Trust, a tract of land in a part of NE1/4 NE1/4, Section 3, Township 9 North, Range 3 West of the 6th P.M. D.S. $58.50.
• TLW Enterprises Inc., a Nebraska Corporation, to Panda Inc., a Nebraska Corporation, Irregular Tract No. 11 and Irregular Tract No. 12, and a tract of land, all located in SE1/4 NE1/4, all in Section 24, Township 10 North, Range 3 West of the 6th P.M. D.S. $938.25.
• TLW Enterprises of York, Inc., a Nebraska Corporation, to Panda Inc., a Nebraska Corporation, a tract of land in the SE1/4 NE1/4, Section 24, Township 10 North, Range 3 West of the 6th P.M. D.S. $56.25.
• Ratliff Properties, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to Sheldon A. Sandall, Irregular Tract No. 1 in SW1/4, including ½ of a vacated road, Section 10, Township 11 North, Range 3 West of the 6th P.M. D.S. $281.25.
— Real Estate Transfers courtesy of York County Title Co.
