YORK – The local sales tax receipts received in June – reflecting transactions that took place in April – are just now starting to show the results of this year’s pandemic situation and how it is affecting the city’s revenues.
In June, the city took in $288,337 in sales tax revenue, compared to $304,550 in June of 2019. That was a $16,212 (5.3 percent) decrease from the same month of the previous year.
This amount for a single month (again, reflecting transactions that took place in April) was the lowest amount to be received during this fiscal year (which began in October, 2019). But not by a lot – as the receipts received in May (reflecting transactions that took place in March) came in at $291,000.
The first Directed Health Measure (closing in-house dining and modifying other types of businesses) took effect March 28 and was later heightened to include other restrictions.
Prior to the May receipts (before the pandemic) all the other months were consistently well over $300,000 (with the exception of January when it was just below $300,000).
The LB 357 receipts for June (again reflecting transactions that took place in April) came in at $5,404 less than in the same month a year ago – at $96,112.
So far, in this fiscal year, the total sales tax revenue received by the city is just under $2.8 million. Three months remain in the 2019-20 fiscal year.
