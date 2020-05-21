EXETER – A Red Cross blood drive will be at the American Legion in Exeter on Friday, June 19, from 11:30 to 5:30. During the pandemic, blood is still needed.
Those donating need to wear a mask and will have their temperature taken upon entering the building. All precautions will be taken by the Red Cross as well as the volunteers. Please consider giving if you have never donated to the Red Cross drive you could save up to three people with each donation.
Call Barb Jansen at 402-266-5571 or on the 24th at 402-266-1219. Call ahead for appointment times or go to redcross blood.org and to schedule your time yourself.
