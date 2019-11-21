YORK — What happens to money collected by the time-honored Salvation Army kettles?
Bells ringing near the kettles might only ring for but a few weeks, but the proceeds serve the community throughout the year. Monies collected from the holiday tradition go right back into the community; the Salvation Army turns the donations to Blue Valley Community Action.
“Whatever is collected by the Red Kettle Campaign we distribute to the York community,” said Jennifer Harre, BVCA Family & Community Services Aide. “The important thing to remember is all funds raised in York County, stay in York County.”
The money is stretched out beyond the holidays to help locals in need. “Having the financial support from the Salvation Army really helps us throughout the year,” Harre said. She estimated that BVCA’s York County Red Kettle Campaign funds serve an average of about 10 families or individuals a month.
Blue Valley Community Action utilizes the donations to help those in need in the event of a crisis. Ten percent of the funds are saved for emergency disaster relief, such as tornadoes or fires. The rest are earmarked for necessities like utility bills, lodging, medicine and gas are but a few of the expenses BVCA can help with (the maximum contribution being $150).
“What we like to see is that those funds are used throughout the year,” said Elizabeth King, BVCA Family Development Partner.
Teresa Johnson has coordinated York’s Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign for three years. “Our kettle goal is $6800 this year,” she said. Kettles with bell-ringers are located at Grand Central and York Walmart. “Several businesses have countertop kettles, too,” Johnson said.
Red Kettle volunteers have been hard to come by. Fortunately, Mosaic clients have pitched in to fill a few spaces. “We got involved in the bell ringing because Mosaic’s mission is embracing God’s call,” said Terri Andersen, Mosaic Direct Support Supervisor. “We volunteer with several organizations in York and the surrounding counties as it is meaningful and we like to give back to the communities that have given so much to us.”
Still, the need for volunteers continues. “We are very, very short on volunteers,” Johnson said.
The bells will stop ringing, and the kettles will be retired for the season on December 28, leaving plenty of time to sign up as a volunteer or make a donation. King and Harre said York County Red Kettle campaigns are a significant part of BVCA’s services. “People are particularly generous at Christmastime – which we appreciate – but the needs go throughout the year,” King said.
“Need knows no season.”
Red Kettle Campaign
Volunteers are needed to help ring the bells at Grand Central and Walmart. A two-hour shift is asked at a minimum, but duration is flexible if needed. Hours are from 9:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. (Monday - Friday); 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (Saturday). Please contact Teresa Johnson (402-366-1458 or teresaj.ycsark@gmail.com) for more information.
