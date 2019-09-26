LINCOLN – Region V Systems has announced 17 youth from counties in southeast Nebraska have been selected to serve on the 2019-2020 Youth Action Board (YAB).
The Youth Action Board (YAB) is comprised of high school leaders representing the 16 counties Region V Systems serves (Polk, Butler, Saunders, York, Seward, Lancaster, Otoe, Fillmore, Saline, Thayer, Jefferson, Gage, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson). Region V Systems, Regional Prevention Coordination received many highly qualified applications for the 2019-20 Youth Action Board. All applicants went through an interview process for the opportunity to serve on the board.
Selected to represent York County are: Allison Kroeker, a senior at Heartland Community School who also participates in volleyball, basketball and track and Piper Fernau, sophomore at York High School is involved in golf, Dukettes, soccer, speech, One-Act, FFA, FCA, YAAD, and Skills USA. She is also a dancer at Kirby’s School of Dance, a lifeguard for the City of York, and volunteers at the Kilgore Memorial Library and Wessel’s Living History Farm
The purpose of YAB is to enhance youth leadership regionally and locally within member’s home communities. The Youth Action Board is entirely youth driven. Members plan and carry out two annual events: Red/White Tailgate a tailgate at the University of Nebraska spring game held at Cook Pavilion attended by 600 youth from across the region which includes a half-time drug free pledge with youth, Husker team members and coaching staff and June Jam a two and a half day educational conference attended by 250 plus youth that is youth planned and youth led. This was the 27th year of June Jam.
“Members of the Youth Action Board are initially selected based on their demonstrated leadership in their local communities and schools. Serving on the Youth Act Board provides opportunities to enhance their leadership skills while having impact on topics locally, regionally, and most recently, at a national level. Members of the Youth Action Board are valuable assets to the ongoing mission of Region V Systems.” stated CJ Johnson, Region V Systems Regional Administrator.
The purpose of Region V Systems Regional Prevention Coordination (RPC) is to prevent the abuse of alcohol and other drugs, for all ages, through forming and supporting local/county community coalitions which sustain a statewide prevention system.
