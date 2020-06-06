YORK COUNTY—Even the novel coronavirus can’t stand between York County Relay for Life and the recognition of those touched by cancer.
“I know times are tough right now with the coronavirus, but this doesn’t discriminate either,” said Kim Epp, volunteer chair of York County Relay for Life.
The American Cancer Society estimates cancer will kill 3,520 Nebraskans in 2020 alone, with 10,560 new cancer diagnoses in the same year. Relay for Life is a nationwide effort of the American Cancer Society to raise funds and awareness to honor those affected by cancer. While Relay for Life is a widespread event, each chapter’s activities are unique. This year has required plenty of extra work and ingenuity, Epp said.
“It’s been frustrating because everything changes from one day to the next,” she said. Working with guidance from Four Corners Health Department, the Relay for Life volunteers have shaped this year’s relay into a unique event in unique times. “They’re really good at thinking outside the box,” Epp said. “It’s like planning a wedding every year. It takes that much work and that much involvement. If I ask for help they’re always ready to do it.”
Christine Bleich, Community Development Manager for ACS’s North Region said volunteers like the York County Relay for Life committee have stepped up to make this year’s Relay for Life happen. “I’m amazed with our volunteers across Nebraska – including York,” Bleich said. “The fact that they didn’t throw their hands up and say, ‘forget about it’… they’re not giving up.”
York County Relay for Life has scheduled the event for June 13, beginning at 5 p.m. with a drive-thru dinner at the York Fairgrounds 4-H building. “We’re going to try to have enough food for 300 people,” Epp said. The free-will donation meal (survivors eat free), consisting of pulled pork sandwiches, chips, cookie and water, will end at exactly 7 p.m. as volunteers and participants get ready for the next events on the schedule: Relay for Life Teams’ cruise night (downtown up to the Fairgrounds). The only people allowed out of their vehicles will be York County Relay for Life committee members. “We want to make it so people can participate, but are courteous with their social distancing,” Epp said.
With that in mind, the committee decided to broadcast many elements of the evening via Facebook Live, including the opening ceremony, survivor ceremony, recognition of sponsors and the memorial ceremony. The Facebook Live memorial ceremony will also have a drive-thru option. Luminaries will be set up in the Fairgrounds parking lot, and community members are encouraged to display shows of support like luminaries and ribbons all over town.
Epp said sponsorship has been affected by the coronavirus a bit. “We’ve seen a decrease, but we were expecting that since people haven’t been able to go out,” she said. Even so, community support is strong, she added. “Everything thus far has been donated. We really appreciate the sponsors who have given to us.”
“Sponsorship has not gone away,” Bleich said.
And, this year, neither will York County Relay for Life.
*****
If you are a cancer survivor, and would like to be officially recognized at the ceremony, contact Sandy Bell at the York General Specialty Clinic. “We want to make sure everyone is included,” Epp said.
More information about York County Relay for Life can be found on their Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/rflyorkne/), or by calling Epp at 402-366-6953.
