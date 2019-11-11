FAIRMONT—Richard Ekwall was fresh out of high school, living on a farm between Shickley and Geneva when he was thrust into the throes of World War II.
“Back then the war was in full swing,” Ekwall remembered.
The 17-year-old became a U.S. Marine in 1942 – via parents’ consent. “I was on the farm. I don’t know what I would have done; we were poor and I wouldn’t have been able to go to college,” Ekwall said.
Following his completion of boot camp in 1943, Ekwall was shipped directly to Southeast Asia. “We woke up one morning and they said we were going overseas,” he said. Upon arrival, Ekwall was one of the soldiers tasked with preparing an airstrip for incoming allied forces. “I operated a bulldozer; I was assigned to smoothing the land,” he said – a tough task in the jungle. “They wanted to get an airport close enough that we could bomb Japan.”
Eventually, Ekwall and his fellow soldiers were sent to another island. “That was the worst one,” Ekwall said: Iwo Jima. At Iwo Jima, Ekwall received a morbid assignment, still ingrained in his mind. “One of the worst things I did was find all the dead Marines, take them up and bury them,” he said. “You just piled them up there, and they took the dog tags off of them. I suppose they sent a letter to the family.”
“I thought about what their mother would think when they got that letter. Two things I had to get over was when I saw all of those people, and seeing my buddy die.”
Ekwall became fast friends with a soldier from Chicago, Ron, who was a professional boxer. The young men used to box one another, and wrestle around. There was always quite the scuffle until someone was named the “winner.”
A different fight was going on off base. Iwo Jima was littered with booby-trapped weapons, Ekwall said. “They told us before we got on that island, if we see a nice rifle, leave it there.”
The rifle must have been more than Ron could resist. He picked it up.
“They said Ron’s up in the hospital,” Ekwall remembered. “He picked up a rifle and it went off. It pretty well destroyed him.”
“I remember I went and talked to Ron. I told him the chaplain’s on his way over. When he comes here, you agree with him because right now the Devil’s got all of you, and you’re dying.”
Ekwall stepped outside, and soon learned of Ron’s passing. “They carried the body away and pretty soon the chaplain came out and says ‘Is your name Dick?’ It is. ‘Ron -- just before he died -- said to tell Dick that ‘I won the fight.’”
Eventually Ekwall was sent to China, where hostilities between the Japanese and China were hot. “The Japanese had been really mean to the Chinese. They raped the women and killed the men,” Ekwall said. “I don’t know why other nations let the Japanese treat the Chinese like that.”
Fortunately, American soldiers like Ekwall helped protect the Chinese from their long-time enemy – sometimes inadvertently. Ekwall was charged with guarding boxes of canned peaches and other canned goods. “There was a great big pile of them. Pretty soon there came some little Chinese children. One of them grabbed one.” Ekwall gave a shout and fired into the air, but the effort was futile. “They figured out I wasn’t going to shoot them, and they just went to work on them.”
There was no even distribution, though, as the crowd of children descended on the pile of boxes. “The big kids were getting all of them so I got in there,” Ekwall said. “I shoved the big kids away and started to hand food out to the little kids.” He remembered fondly, “This one little Chinese boy got up the hill and looked back, smiled and waved at me.”
The food was gone, and Ekwall had to answer to the captain. “I explained to him what happened. He said, ‘No I can see that you did the right thing.’”
Ekwall was given another assignment, and later was sent “home” to San Diego. “That was a nice trip,” he said. “It took us a while to get discharged.”
Bouncing from San Diego to Omaha, Omaha to Lincoln and back home, Ekwall decided to further his education. “I tell you, now that I think about it the government was good to me, because I got the GI Bill.” Ekwall became a math teacher, and was soon sought-out as a school superintendent that also taught math. After so many journeys, he found himself quite close to where he grew up, becoming the superintendent at Fairmont Public School.
Now well into his 90s, Ekwall resides in Fairmont with his beloved wife Jean, making time for coffee with friends and occasional trips to the Fairmont Senior Center. Life is peaceful, simple.
Much-deserved after years of serving a world in turmoil.
