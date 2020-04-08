YORK – With the Primary Election approaching, election campaign signs have been popping up.
York Public Works Director Aaron Dressel wants to remind everyone that election signs have to be placed behind (on the house side) of the sidewalk.
They cannot be in public right-of-way and have to be at least 15 feet back from the street curb.
The best rule of thumb as to where that exists inside a municipality is that it should be behind the sidewalk – not between the sidewalk and the curb.
They can’t be at intersections, on medians, shoulders, road entrances and exits, sidewalks and ditches, either.
“Because election signs are not allowed in the right-of-way, they will be pulled by city crews if they are in the right-of-way,” Dressel said. “We just wanted to remind everyone of the rules.”
City and county public works departments and law enforcement have the authority to remove political signs if they are in a problematic area.
There are state and local laws guiding the placement of campaign signs.
Those placing signs have to ask permission of urban and rural landowners to avoid complaints of nuisance and trespassing.
State law requires that election signs cannot be posted on utility poles or fences in the right-of-way. Campaign signs in state right-of-way areas will be removed by the Nebraska Department of Transportation and held for up to 30 days. Candidates who wish to retrieve their signs will need to contact the district headquarters for the area in which the sign was placed.
And political signs can also not be near polling places – which are the locations where ballots will be cast. With the current COVID-19 situation, it is likely that most people will be voting by mail for this Primary Election. However, there will be polling places as usual for those who want to physically cast their ballots at those locations – so those locations will continue to be off limits for sign placement. In York, those locations include the auditorium, courthouse and 4-H building on the fairgrounds.
