YORK — Preschool Learning Academy of York (PLAY)’s downtown location has been housed by what was once the Legion building for over a decade.
Years of loving use took their toll on the downtown building. Preschool Learning Academy of York has two locations: one is at the original downtown center, there is also a facility located at York Elementary School (PLAY at YES).
Over the summer walls were torn out, floors ripped apart and ductwork exposed. Much of the construction was done by Harlow Homes on a limited timeline, as required by an Office of Head Start (OHS) Service Duration grant awarded to PLAY.
The downtown PLAY building has an additional classroom; while adding a fourth classroom will decrease class sizes, the total number of children served will remain the same. This makes for more individual interaction between staff and child.
Relatedly, the OHS grant has also allowed PLAY to add several job opportunities, in accordance with grant requirements. Each classroom is to have four adults. The jobs also include additional necessary support employees, such as food service workers.
“Extended Duration” grant specification refers to increasing the hours of services that Head Start offers individual children and their families, ultimately increasing potential learning and development “by providing more hours of high-quality learning experiences” said the National Head Start Association (NHSA). Under Extended Duration each Head Start preschool center-based location is to provide at least 1,020 annual hours of enrichment per spot.
York County Head Start-PLAY is a part of the Children Services Department of Blue Valley Community Action. “The most important things are the families and the children,” said Blue Valley Community Action Partnership board president Dave Dohmen.
Local community members and visitors from Region 7 Head Start, located in Kansas City, Mo. attended a special reception and open house, celebrating the vastly upgraded facility. The Office of Regional Operation’s Kanas City office serves Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska. Clarence Small, Region 7 Head Start Program Manager, traveled from the Kansas City office to take a look at what PLAY had put together. Small noted the PLAY staff’s hard work making quality early childhood education happen in the community. “The heroes and really important people in the room are the staff,” he told the open house attendees. “When you do your job it is an awesome opportunity for me to go back and tell my colleagues the wonderful things that are happening here.”
Small looked around the room and smiled.
“I hope you all are proud of this facility.”
