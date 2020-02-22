YORK – The city will be asking for qualifications from companies as the next step in doing repair and system replacement work at the city auditorium.
The matter came before the city council this week and with a resolution they authorized the city clerk to send out the requests.
This is the next step toward redoing the windows, heating/air conditioning system and other work at the historic building.
The city has already applied for grant money to help finance this project, with matching funds to be generated by general fund money and/or funds from the extra half-percent sales tax fund (which can be used for projects such as this).
“With this we are getting started with the auditorium project,” Mayor Barry Redfern said to the council. “We want to find a qualified provider and we will bring it back to the council and then do actual bids. It is the start of doing something with the auditorium.”
He said if all goes well, “we could see work starting in the summer and being completed in the fall. We will get the information out there and then we will develop a game plan from there.”
Mayor Redfern explained that the process is to find qualified service companies to enter what is called an Energy Financing Contract. After the city selects a company, that company will get bids, giving the city options on what all can be done in the scope of the work. When all that is decided, a project cost will be determined and that company will manage the project as it goes forward.
