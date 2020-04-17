YORK – Criminal Investigator for the York County Sheriff’s Department Alex Hildebrand says two separate residential search warrants in York have led to arrests and felony charges.
“On April 14, the York County Sheriff’s Department and the York Police Department served two separate residential search warrants in the City of York,” Hildebrand explained. “The scope of the search was to locate illicit drugs and drug paraphernalia. The search warrants were obtained based on information that was obtained in a separate investigation. Large amounts of methamphetamine and marijuana were located between both search warrants. Three local individuals were arrested and one was cited for the possession of the drugs.
“While searching one of the residences, officers located items they believed were stolen from another residence in York. The officers were able to later identify the property and confirm it was stolen,” Hildebrand said. “The property was seized and will be released to the rightful owners at a later date. These cases were the result of a combined effort between both the York County Sheriff's Office and the York Police Department.”
The names of those arrested are not yet being released as this is an ongoing investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.