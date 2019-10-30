LINCOLN -- A Celebration of Nebraska Books, sponsored by the Nebraska Center for the Book, will be held on Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Nebraska History Museum in Lincoln from 2:30 – 6:30.
The Nebraska Museum is located at 131 Centennial Mall North.
Among the activities will be a presentation of the 2019 One Nebraska, One Book “This Blessed Earth” by Ted Genoways. Book awards by Nebraska authors or set in or relating to Nebraska, in several categories, will be recognized.
The Mildred Bennett Award will be presented to “recognize an individual who has made a significant contribution to the fostering of the literary tradition in Nebraska.” This year’s winner of the Bennett Award is Sharon Bishop of Henderson. Bishop taught secondary speech and English at Heartland Community Schools – Henderson, Bradshaw -- for 32 years before retiring in 2011.
The final activity of the day will be the announcement of the 2020 One Book, One Nebraska selection. The event is free and open to the public. For more information go to: centerforthebook.nebraska.gov.
