YORK--There is a colorful “river” of rocks outside of York Elementary School to help kids visualize acts of kindness.
This school year in particular, York Elementary School students have dedicated themselves to a school-wide kindness campaign. “It was their pledge to be kind,” said YES Principal Kris Friesen.
That pledge can be seen in bright, bold colors as painted rocks wind down the “river” of kindness. Students – including a group of York College students -- decorated rocks to symbolize their pledge. Throughout the year, students who perform additional acts of kindness get a rock to decorate – one for each good deed. “The kids have loved it,” Friesen said. The goal, she said, is to make the “river” overflow with kindness.
Some of the leaders in the school’s kindness campaign are several YES fifth-graders who make up the Kindness and Compassion Committee. Committee members have leadership roles at YES to promote kindness, and make sure no one’s act of kindness goes unnoticed. Teachers also help, as they keep watching their classrooms -- and beyond -- for good deeds.
Friesen said YES students are finding out that one act of kindness can touch more people than they realize. “We talk about how it’s a ripple effect – kindness creates kindness.”
