GENEVA--An attentive crowd recently gathered at Fillmore County Hospital to meet one of the most innovative surgical assistant in the area: the Stryker's Mako System – robotic technology that assists in partial and full knee replacement surgery.
Fillmore County Hospital’s Touchstone Orthopedics’ new toy totaled $1 million, and is also used by hospitals in Columbus, Kearney and Lincoln, to name a few. While seemingly expensive, it will be a money-saver, said Fillmore County Hospital's orthopedic physician assistant Joshua Reiners. That savings will come in the form of faster post-surgical recovery and improved precision. Reiners said faster recovery also often means fewer prescription pain-relievers. “As a bundle, it’s cheaper,” Reiners said.
The robotic assistant tailors its work based on CAT scans of the patient’s knee, calibrating the machine to each individual’s knee. “We can get a good feel where this patient is going to have the best outcome before we’ve even made an incision,” said Fillmore County Hospital orthopedic surgeon Dr. Travis Stoner.
Once the surgical procedure begins, Mako’s robotic arm guides the surgeon’s hand through the surgery with accuracy down to a millimeter. Traditional knee replacements concentrated the procedures on the bones, with less attention paid to the surrounding tissue. “We look at the soft tissue and put the knee in to accommodate those tissues,” Stoner said. “I tell patients the science of this surgery is cutting bones; the art is making the ligaments happy, and this [Mako] evaluates those ligaments.”
As a result, there is decreased trauma, a better fit and a faster recovery.
Fillmore County Hospital has already utilized Mako on several patients with positive results. “Our patients are doing so well,” Reiners said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.