YORK — An anniversary party experiences a severe attack of farce in the upcoming production of Rumors, presented by the York College theatre department, one weekend only, Oct. 17-20.
In Neil Simon’s murderous comedy, couples are gathering for the 10th anniversary party of New York’s deputy mayor and his wife, only to find the mayor wounded in bed and his wife missing. Ken and his wife, Chris, are the first to arrive and must get “the story” straight before the other guests show up. As the guests arrive confusion ensues and the rest of the night is full of deception, cover-ups, and lots of laughs.
Rumors was first produced in 1988 and is one of Simon’s most celebrated comedies. Although the piece generates many moments of hilarity, Rumors is frequently more perceptive and revealing of the human condition.
Cast member, Oliva Nabb says, “I’m excited about this show because the humor is quick witted and guaranteed funny. It will most definitely leave you crying laughing.”
This is Rumors second time on the YC stage.
“We did this show in 1998,” said director John Baker. “I never redo shows, and yet here I am directing Rumors at York College for the second time.The script is a hilarious farce that reflects the great works of Moliere, but for the modern audience.”
The York College cast features noted performers Joshua Anderson and Hannah Anderson as the leads, Ken and Chris Gorman. There are a number of cast members who have experience on the York College stage including Lexi Martens, Austin Hackel, Olivia Nabb, Chris Martens, Amalia Miller, Nathan Lacina and Samara Hannel. Making his York College debut is Elias Dallman. Charity Goldsmith-Ding assistant directs.
Performances will be held in the Bartholomew Performing Arts Center (1098 East 10th Street) Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 17-19, starting at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 20 starting at 2 p.m. To reserve tickets, visit www.york.edu/boxoffice or call (402) 363-5641.The Box Office opens two hours prior to show time and seating begins 30 minutes before show time. Reserved tickets must be paid no later than 10 minutes before the show starts or they will be released for sale to other patrons.
