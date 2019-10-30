MILFORD – A number of students at Southeast Community College received Student-of-the-Quarter honors at the Milford Campus during the 2019 Spring Quarter.

To be chosen as Student of the Quarter, instructors look at a number of qualifications, including grades, attitude and participation.

Devon Stamp of Bradshaw was chosen as Student of the Quarter in Manufacturing Engineering Technology and Audrey Schanou of Seward was chosen in Business Administration.

Sign up for York News Times Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.