MILFORD – A number of students at Southeast Community College received Student-of-the-Quarter honors at the Milford Campus during the 2019 Spring Quarter.
To be chosen as Student of the Quarter, instructors look at a number of qualifications, including grades, attitude and participation.
Devon Stamp of Bradshaw was chosen as Student of the Quarter in Manufacturing Engineering Technology and Audrey Schanou of Seward was chosen in Business Administration.
