YORK -- The York Public Schools Board of Education convened for a regular meeting Monday, May 11.
On the docket was a staff rearrangement in response to large class sizes and a resignation.
In recent years, York Elementary School’s kindergarten class size has been significantly larger. In the past, there have been four sections, but the higher numbers merit another section, said York Public School Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew. “We’re really at the point where we’re needing that fifth section of kindergarten, but we’re also aware of budget unknowns.”
The dilemma almost took care of itself, as the board received the resignation request from preschool teacher Cami Buller. The preschool position Buller would leave, the board decided, would be shifted and made into another section of kindergarten. “As we look at our numbers, our greater need is within kindergarten and first grade,” Bartholomew said.
“You’re not adding another position, so that’s good financially,” said board member Barb Skaden.
Following discussion, Buller’s resignation was considered. Board members noted that at this time of the school year, filling vacated positions can be challenging. One option discussed was approval of resignation with the stipulation of finding a suitable replacement. In other words, Buller’s release will be approved if her vacated position can be filled prior to her requested departure. “We need to have some accountability to our contracts,” board member Amie Kopcho said. “I don’t think we’re effective leaders if we don’t.” Skaden said she preferred the option under discussion. “It shows we are going to hold people to their contract.” Kopcho moved to approve Buller’s resignation with the stipulation of finding a suitable replacement. Board member Alison Graham seconded the motion, which was approved unanimously.
Directed health measures concerning athletics was also discussed. Just prior to the board’s meeting, directed health measures for sports were eased. “A lot of it did not pertain to YPS,” Bartholomew said. However, he added, summer weight room use would be affected. “Our challenge is going to be how we’re going to handle 300-350 kids all summer.” Under the new guidelines, weight rooms will only be occupied by 10 individuals or fewer, and all must remain six feet apart. “We’ll always continue to stay in touch with Four Corners [Health Department],” Bartholomew said. Kopcho said the new measures could incur more expenses for the district for additional personnel hours, as well as material expenses. “There’s going to be costs involved,” she said. “We should see what we need to upgrade.”
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act was briefly touched upon. “It’s kind of a ‘wait-and-see,’” Bartholomew said. Nebraska’s application for its share of the federal funding will soon be applied for. One facet of the CARES Act delivers financial aid to state and local governments affected by COVID-19. Necessary changes to school operations, namely safety precautions, resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic are likely to affect many school districts’ budgets, York Public Schools included. “Like with the weight room, there will be some extra expenses due to that,” Skaden said. Bartholomew said the district will continue to closely watch CARES Act funding developments and evaluate how they may or may not apply to York Public Schools.
York General Project SEARCH graduates Quinton Corwin and Janet Enriquez shared their experiences with the York General and Vocational Rehabilitation internship program. The program helps young adults with disabilities learn skills related to gaining and keeping employment. Enriquez said she’s benefitted beyond job skills, discovering new activities she enjoys. Completing the program under COVID-19 concerns was challenging, Corwin said, but he and his fellow graduates handled it. Project SEARCH partners also include DHHS Developmental Disabilities, the Nebraska Commission for the Blind and Visually Impaired and the Nebraska Assistive Technology Partnership.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.