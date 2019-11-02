Centennial
• Monday, Nov. 4: Cook’s choice
• Tuesday, Nov. 5: Sausage patty, scrambled eggs, hashbrown patty, celery sticks
• Wednesday, Nov. 6: Barbecued pork on a whole grain bun, baked beans, homemade potato salad
• Thursday, Nov. 7: Homemade beef stew, cornbread, fresh carrots
• Friday, Nov. 8: Hot beef and cheese on a croissant, homemade macaroni salad, cheesy cauliflower
* Milk served daily. A fruit and vegetable bar is available every day. Alternative of chef salad offered daily
Cross County
• Monday, Nov. 4: Chicken nuggets, French fries, baked beans and fruit
• Tuesday, Nov. 5: Shredded pork on a bun, tri-taters, winterblend vegetables, fruit
• Wednesday, Nov. 6: Chicken noodle soup, peas, maxstick, fruit
• Thursday, Nov. 7: Tater tot casserole, green beans, garlic bread, lettuce and fruit
• Friday, Nov. 8: Breaded pork, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, dinner roll, fruit
Exeter-Milligan
• Monday, Nov. 4: Pizza sticks, meat sauce, vegetables, fruit, bars
• Tuesday, Nov. 5: Tacos, topping choices, cookies, potato, fruit
• Wednesday, Nov. 6: Hot ham and cheese sandwich, potato, vegetables, fruit
• Thursday, Nov. 7: Hot roast beef sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable, fruit
• Friday, Nov. 8: Southwest chicken wrap, nacho chips and cheese, vegetable, fruit
* Choice of main entrée or turkey deli sandwich for 7-12; all K-12 lunches include daily salad bar
Fillmore Central
• Monday, Nov. 4: Walking tacos, lettuce, salsa, sour cream
• Tuesday, Nov. 5: Goulash, garlic bread, mixed vegetables, peaches
• Wednesday, Nov. 6: Peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for elementary students, philly steak sandwiches for middle and high school students, potatoes, carrots, mixed fruit
• Thursday, Nov. 7: Chili, cinnamon roll
• Friday, Nov. 8: Hot dogs, potatoes, baked beans, pineapple
* Salad bar is served at the high school and middle school every day.
Heartland
• Monday, Nov. 4: Hot dogs, baked beans, steamed broccoli
• Tuesday, Nov. 5: Tacos, long johns, steamed corn
• Wednesday, Nov. 6: Max cheese sticks, marinara sauce, steamed peas
• Thursday, Nov. 7: Turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, steamed corn, cranberry sauce, dinner roll
• Friday, Nov. 8: French toast sticks, sausage, egg patty, tri-taters, juice
* Milk and fruit/veggie bar served daily.
McCool Jct.
• Monday, Nov. 4: No school
• Tuesday, Nov. 5: Hot dogs, baked beans
• Wednesday, Nov. 6: Chicken alfredo, peas, fruit, bread
• Thursday, Nov. 7: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, fruit, dinner roll
• Friday, Nov. 8: Taco soup, corn, bread
* Milk and salad bar choices daily.
Nebraska Lutheran
Lunch menu
• Monday, Nov. 4: Tacos, rice, broccoli, fruit
• Tuesday, Nov. 5: Roast beef, rolls, baked beans, fruit
• Wednesday, Nov. 6: Spy Thai beef, tortilla chips, corn, fruit
• Thursday, Nov. 7: Chicken enchilada pasta, bread, green beans, fruit
• Friday, Nov. 8: Salisbury steak, bread, mashed potatoes and gravy, fruit
Supper menu
• Monday, Nov. 4: Chicken strips, fruit, corn, oatmeal cookies
• Tuesday, Nov. 5: Polish sausage, French fries, fruit
• Wednesday, Nov. 6: Beef and noodles, green beans, fruit, brownies
• Thursday, Nov. 7: Corndogs, fruit, vanilla pudding
• Friday, Nov. 8: Cook’s choice
* Salad bar is served with all lunches and suppers. Milk and bread are served with all meals.
St. Joseph’s Catholic School
• Monday, Nov. 4: Chef’s choice
• Tuesday, Nov. 5: Walking taco bar, churro
• Wednesday, Nov. 6: Herb roasted chicken, corn, rolls
• Thursday, Nov. 7: Pork and noodles with vegetables and rolls
• Friday, Nov. 8: Macaroni and cheese, baked beans
* Students in grades 1-8 have choices daily of the entrée, yogurt and a side, or chef salad. Fruits and vegetables are offered daily. White, chocolate and strawberry milk are offered daily.
St. Paul Lutheran
• Monday, Nov. 4: Roast beef, whole grain buns
• Tuesday, Nov. 5: Breakfast buffet
• Wednesday, Nov. 6: Chicken fried steaks, whole grain biscuits, apple crisp
• Thursday, Nov. 7: Whole grain pizza
• Friday, Nov. 8: Corndogs, Tollhouse pan bars
* Fruit and vegetable bar, along with milk, served daily
York Elementary
• Monday, Nov. 4: Oven-roasted hot dog or cheeseburger soup with dinner roll or pizza snackable, green beans
• Tuesday, Nov. 5: Italian melt or breaded beef patty sandwich or fresh baked ham and cheese sub, corn, apple crisp
• Wednesday, Nov. 6: Pancakes and sausage or barbecued rib sandwich or grilled chicken salad with roasted flatbread, steamed carrots
• Thursday, Nov. 7: Teriyaki chicken sandwich or beef goulash or roasted chicken and cheddar deli wrap, herb roasted broccoli, sugar cookies
• Friday, Nov. 8: Taco burger or pepperoni pizza or roasted chicken and cheese snackable, black beans
* Unlimited fruit/vegetable choices, milk offered daily. There are also sandwich choices on Mondays, sub sandwiches choices Tuesdays and Thursdays, entrée salad choices on Wednesdays and wrap/sub sandwich choices on Fridays.
York Middle School
• Monday, Nov. 4: Cheeseburger soup with dinner roll or oven-roasted hot dog or breaded beef patty sandwich or roasted chicken and cheddar deli wrap or crispy chicken salad with roasted flatbread, green beans,
• Tuesday, Nov. 5: Italian melt or cheese pizza or Hawaiian pizza or baked ham and cheese sub or vanilla-berry yogurt parfait with goldfish grahams, corn, apple crisp
• Wednesday, Nov. 6: Breakfast bowl with fresh baked biscuit or barbecued rib sandwich or teriyaki chicken sandwich or fajita deli wrap or southwest salad with tortilla chips, steamed carrots
• Thursday, Nov. 7: Beef goulash or cheese pizza or philly pizza or roasted chicken sub or fajita salad with tortilla chips, herb roasted broccoli, sugar cookies
• Friday, Nov. 8: Taco burger or pork fritter sandwich or grilled chicken sandwich or turkey combo deli wrap or strawberry banana yogurt parfait with graham crackers, black beans
* Unlimited fruits, vegetables, and milk offered daily. Other daily entrée choices include sandwich, wrap and vegetarian selections.
York High School
• Monday, Nov. 4: Cheeseburger soup with dinner roll, green beans
• Tuesday, Nov. 5: Italian melt or breaded beef patty sandwich, corn, apple crisp
• Wednesday, Nov. 6: Breakfast bowl with fresh baked biscuit or barbecued rib sandwich, carrots
• Thursday, Nov. 7: Beef goulash with garlic breadstick or ham/egg/cheese biscuit sandwich, herb roasted broccoli
• Friday, Nov. 8: Taco burger or baked fish and cheese sandwich, black beans
* Unlimited fruits, vegetables, and milk offered daily.
* Hot grill sandwich choices every day: Cheeseburger, hot dog, crispy chicken sandwich, spicy chicken sandwich; also sub station
* Pizza every day: Mondays, pepperoni or hamburger; Tuesdays, taco pizza available; Wednesdays, sausage or beef; Thursdays, barbecued chicken or breakfast pizza; Fridays, supreme or buffalo ranch
* Sub station available with choice of toppings
* Deli style wraps: Mondays, combo; Tuesday, fajita chicken; Wednesdays, turkey; Thursdays, ham; Fridays, grilled chicken
* Salad choices: Mondays, grilled chicken salad; Tuesdays, southwest salad; Wednesdays, chef salads; Thursdays, taco salad; Fridays, crispy chicken salad
* Vegetarian choices: Mondays and Wednesdays, vegetarian salad with breadsticks; Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, fruit, yogurt and cheese plates with graham cookies
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.