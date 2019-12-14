Centennial
• Monday, Dec. 16: Sub sandwich, homemade potato salad, chips
• Tuesday, Dec. 17: Sausage gravy over biscuits, hashbrown patty, celery sticks
• Wednesday, Dec. 18: Chicken/bacon/ranch casserole, green beans, peas
• Thursday, Dec. 19: Ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, corn, dinner roll
• Friday, Dec. 20: Beef fajitas, Spanish rice, refried beans
* Milk served daily. A fruit and vegetable bar is available every day. Alternative of chef salad offered daily
Cross County
• Monday, Dec. 16: Chicken noodle soup, peas, maxsticks, fruit
• Tuesday, Dec. 17: Breaded pork, mashed potatoes, corn, dinner roll, fruit
• Wednesday, Dec. 18: Cheese lasagna, lettuce, green beans, bread sticks, fruit
• Thursday, Dec. 19: Hamburgers, potato wedges, baked beans, fruit
• Friday, Dec. 20: Pizza, lettuce, fresh vegetables, fruit
Emmanuel-Faith Lutheran
• Monday, Dec. 16: Chicken parmesan over noodles
• Tuesday, Dec. 17: Beef and bean burrito
• Wednesday, Dec. 18: Chili
• Thursday, Dec. 19: Cheeseburger
• Friday, Dec. 20: Early dismissal, no lunch
* Salad bar available daily.
Exeter-Milligan
• Monday, Dec. 16: Hot dogs, nacho chips and cheese, vegetable, fruit
• Tuesday, Dec. 17: Fiestada, vegetable, fruit, poke cake
• Wednesday, Dec. 18: Chili, cinnamon rolls, carrots and celery, fruit
• Thursday, Dec. 19: Roasted turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, corn, fruit, dinner roll, ice cream cup
• Friday, Dec. 20: Breaded chicken sandwich, potatoes, vegetable, fruit
* Choice of main entrée or turkey deli sandwich for 7-12; all K-12 lunches include daily salad bar
Fillmore Central
• Monday, Dec. 16: Chicken tenders, potatoes, mixed vegetables, applesauce
• Tuesday, Dec. 17: Deli sandwich, chips, lettuce, tropical fruit
• Wednesday, Dec. 18: Hot roast beef, mashed potatoes, corn, watermelon
• Thursday, Dec. 19: Hot ham and cheese sandwich, potatoes, carrots, apples
• Friday, Dec. 20: Chicken and noodle soup, green beans, pears
* Salad bar is served at the high school and middle school every day.
Heartland
• Monday, Dec. 16: Ham and noodles, green beans, dinner rolls
• Tuesday, Dec. 17: Chicken strips, French fries, slushies
• Wednesday, Dec. 18: Mini corndogs, baked beans, steamed broccoli
• Thursday, Dec. 19: Pancake day, sausage links, tri-taters
• Friday, Dec. 20: Sloppy joes, French fries, slushies
* Milk and fruit/veggie bar served daily.
McCool Jct.
• Monday, Dec. 16: Tater tot casserole, green beans, fruit, bread
• Tuesday, Dec. 17: Barbecued meatballs on a hoagie bun, peas, fruit
• Wednesday, Dec. 18: Ham, sweet potatoes, fruit, dinner rolls
• Thursday, Dec. 19: Peanut butter and jelly sandwich, carrots, limited salad bar
• Friday, Dec. 20: Cook-out
Nebraska Lutheran
Lunch menu
• Monday, Dec. 16: Taco soup, bread, broccoli, fruit
• Tuesday, Dec. 17: Ham and noodles, bread, green beans, fruit
• Wednesday, Dec. 18: Turkey ala king, biscuit, fruit, carrots
• Thursday, Dec. 19: Hamburger/cheeseburger, corn, fruit
• Friday, Dec. 20: No lunch
Supper menu
• Monday, Dec. 16: Raspberry chicken breast, fruit, jello cake
• Tuesday, Dec. 17: Sloppy joes, fruit
• Wednesday, Dec. 18: Cook’s choice
• Thursday, Dec. 19: No supper
• Friday, Dec. 20: No supper
* Salad bar is served with all lunches and suppers. Milk and bread are served with all meals.
St. Joseph’s Catholic
• Monday, Dec. 16: Chicken cordon bleu casserole, vegetables, rolls, dessert
• Tuesday, Dec. 17: Barbecued pulled pork sandwiches, baked beans
• Wednesday, Dec. 18: Chef’s choice
• Thursday, Dec. 19: Beef enchilada casserole, corn
• Friday, Dec. 20: No lunch
* Students in grades 1-8 have choices daily of the entrée, yogurt and a side, or chef salad. Fruits and vegetables are offered daily. White, chocolate and strawberry milk are offered daily.
St. Paul Lutheran
• Monday, Dec. 16: Pulled pork on a bun
• Tuesday, Dec. 17: Breakfast buffet
• Wednesday, Dec. 18: Chicken, corn, rolls
• Thursday, Dec. 19: Pizza
• Friday, Dec. 20: Mini corndogs
* Fruit and vegetable bar, along with milk, served daily
York Elementary
• Monday, Dec. 16: Sloppy joe or cheeseburger or pizza snackable, sweet potato fries
• Tuesday, Dec. 17: Super nachos or grilled chicken sandwich or turkey and cheese sub, refried beans, cinnamon sticks
• Wednesday, Dec. 18: Tater hotdish with dinner roll or baked breaded fish sandwich or taco salad with tortilla chips, mixed vegetables
• Thursday, Dec. 19: Baked ham with dinner roll or chicken nuggets with dinner roll or ham and cheese sub, scalloped potatoes, green bean casserole, holiday cookies
• Friday, Dec. 20: Pizza or beef fajita or pretzel snackable, corn
* Unlimited fruit/vegetable choices, milk offered daily. There are also sandwich choices on Mondays, sub sandwiches choices Tuesdays and Thursdays, entrée salad choices on Wednesdays and wrap/sub sandwich choices on Fridays.
York Middle School
• Monday, Dec. 16: Macaroni and cheese or cheeseburger or barbecued rib sandwich, sweet potato fries, dinner rolls
• Tuesday, Dec. 17: Super nachos or pizza or chef salad, refried beans, cinnamon sticks
• Wednesday, Dec. 18: Cheeseburger soup with dinner roll or baked breaded fish sandwich or oven-roasted hot dog, mixed vegetables
• Thursday, Dec. 19: Baked ham with dinner roll or pizza or crispy chicken deli wrap, scalloped potatoes, green bean casserole, holiday cookies
• Friday, Dec. 20: Loaded hashbrowns with dinner roll or ham/turkey sub or teriyaki chicken sandwich or ham/egg/cheese biscuit sandwich, corn
* Unlimited fruits, vegetables, and milk offered daily. Other daily entrée choices include sandwich, wrap and vegetarian selections.
York High School
• Monday, Dec. 16: Macaroni and cheese with dinner roll or cheeseburger or crispy chicken sandwich, sweet potato fries
• Tuesday, Dec. 17: Spicy chicken sandwich or grilled chicken sandwich or oven-roasted hot dog, refried beans, cinnamon buns
• Wednesday, Dec. 18: Baked fish and cheese sandwich or barbecued rib sandwich, mixed vegetables, brown rice
• Thursday, Dec. 19: Crispy chicken sandwich or cheeseburger
• Friday, Dec. 20: Crispy chicken sandwich or cheeseburger, corn
* Unlimited fruits, vegetables, and milk offered daily.
* Hot grill sandwich choices every day: Cheeseburger, hot dog, crispy chicken sandwich, spicy chicken sandwich; also sub station
* Pizza every day: Mondays, pepperoni or hamburger; Tuesdays, taco pizza available; Wednesdays, sausage or beef; Thursdays, barbecued chicken or breakfast pizza; Fridays, supreme or buffalo ranch
* Sub station available with choice of toppings
* Deli style wraps: Mondays, combo; Tuesday, fajita chicken; Wednesdays, turkey; Thursdays, ham; Fridays, grilled chicken
* Salad choices: Mondays, grilled chicken salad; Tuesdays, southwest salad; Wednesdays, chef salads; Thursdays, taco salad; Fridays, crispy chicken salad
* Vegetarian choices: Mondays and Wednesdays, vegetarian salad with breadsticks; Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, fruit, yogurt and cheese plates with graham cookies
