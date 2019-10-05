Centennial
• Monday, Oct. 7: Corndogs or hot dogs, curly fries, baked beans
• Tuesday, Oct. 8: Taco casserole, Spanish rice
• Wednesday, Oct. 9: Macaroni and cheese, fresh carrots, green beans
• Thursday, Oct. 10: Cheeseburgers, French fries, corn
• Friday, Oct. 11: Roast beef gravy over mashed potatoes, cheesy broccoli
• Milk served daily. A fruit and vegetable bar is available every day. Alternative of chef salad offered daily.
Cross County
• Monday, Oct. 7: Cavatini, lettuce salad, green beans, garlic bread, fruit
• Tuesday, Oct. 8: Roast beef sandwich, deli potatoes, winterblend vegetables, fruit
• Wednesday, Oct. 9: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, fruit
• Thursday, Oct. 10: Corndogs, French fries, baked beans, fruit
• Friday, Oct. 11: Chicken fajita (high school and middle school students), chicken taco (elementary), rice, lettuce, fresh vegetables, fruit
Exeter-Milligan
* Monday, Oct. 7: Quesadilla, potato, vegetable, fruit
* Tuesday, Oct. 8: Breaded chicken sandwich (regular or spicy), potato, vegetable, fruit
* Wednesday, Oct. 9: Crispitos, nacho chips and cheese, vegetable, fruit
* Thursday, Oct. 10: Chicken nuggets (K-6), homemade funzas (7-12), fries, vegetables, fruit
* Friday, Oct. 11: Homemade pizza, fruit, vegetable, bar
* Choice of main entrée or turkey deli sandwich for 7-12; all K-12 lunches include daily salad bar
Fillmore Central
• Monday, Oct. 7: Walking taco with lettuce, salsa and sour cream
• Tuesday, Oct. 8: Goulash, mixed vegetables, peaches
• Wednesday, Oct. 9: Philly steak sandwich, potatoes, carrots, mixed fruit
• Thursday, Oct. 10: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, corn, apple
• Friday, Oct. 11: Hot dogs, potatoes, baked beans, fruit crisp
• Salad bar is served at the high school and middle school every day.
Heartland
•Monday, Oct. 7: Tacos, long johns, steamed corn
• Tuesday, Oct. 8: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner rolls
• Wednesday, Oct. 9: French toast sticks, egg and sausage patty, juice, tri-taters
• Thursday, Oct. 10: Spaghetti, garlic bread, green beans
• Friday, Oct. 11: No school
• Milk and fruit/veggie bar served daily.
McCool Junction
• Monday, Oct. 7: Cheesy shells and hamburger, lettuce with dressing, fruit, bread
• Tuesday, Oct. 8: Chicken nuggets, peas, fruit, bread
• Wednesday, Oct. 9: Chicken fajitas, corn, fruit
• Thursday, Oct. 10: Meatloaf, mashed potato with gravy, green beans, fruit, dinner roll
• Friday, Oct. 11: Hot ham and cheese on a bun, carrots, fruit
• Milk and salad bar choices offered daily.
Nebraska Lutheran
Lunch menu
• Monday, Oct. 7: Spaghetti, bread, broccoli, fruit
• Tuesday, Oct. 8: Ham and noodles, bread, green beans, fruit
• Wednesday, Oct. 9: Turkey ala king, biscuit, fruit, carrots
• Thursday, Oct. 10: Glazed chicken breast, bread, refried beans, fruit
• Friday, Oct. 11: Hamburgers/cheeseburgers, corn, fruit
Supper menu
• Monday, Oct. 7: Vegetable beef stew, chicken patty, fruit, jello cake
• Tuesday, Oct. 8: Sloppy joes, fruit
• Wednesday, Oct. 9: Tuna and noodle casserole, corn, fruit, rice krispie treats
• Thursday, Oct. 10: Cook’s choice
• Friday, Oct. 11: No supper
• Salad bar is served with all lunches and suppers. Milk and bread are served with all meals.
St. Joseph’s Catholic School
* Monday, Oct. 7: Pulled pork sandwich, baked beans
* Tuesday, Oct. 8: Chef’s choice
* Wednesday, Oct. 9: Plain chicken sandwich, corn
* Thursday, Oct. 10: Salisbury steak, green beans, rolls
* Friday, Oct. 11: Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup
* Students in grades 1-8 have choices daily of the entrée, yogurt and a side, or chef salad. Fruits and vegetables are offered daily. White, chocolate and strawberry milk are offered daily.
St. Paul Lutheran, Utica
* Monday, Oct. 7: Hamburgers with whole grain buns
* Tuesday, Oct. 8: Pasta buffet, sack lunches for kindergarten
* Wednesday, Oct. 9: No school
* Thursday, Oct. 10: No school
* Friday, Oct. 10: No school
* Fruit and vegetable bar, along with milk, served daily
York Elementary
• Monday, Oct. 7: Homestyle scalloped potatoes and ham with dinner roll or cheeseburger or pizza snackable, green beans
• Tuesday, Oct. 8: Taco in a bag or oven-roasted hot dog or fresh baked ham and cheese sub, black beans, brownies
• Wednesday, Oct. 9: Meatloaf with dinner roll or popcorn chicken bites with dinner roll or grilled chicken salad with roasted flatbread, mashed potatoes and gravy, pears
• Thursday, Oct. 10: Hot pepperoni sub or breaded beef patty sandwich or fresh baked roasted chicken sub, creamy coleslaw, pasta salad, frosted chocolate cake
• Friday, Oct. 11: Crunchy fish tacos or pepperoni pizza or roasted chicken and cheese snackable, mixed vegetables
• Unlimited fruit/vegetable choices, milk offered daily.
York Middle School
* Monday, Oct. 7: Homestyle scalloped potatoes and ham with dinner roll or fresh baked combo sub or cheeseburger or grilled chicken sandwich or crispy chicken salad with roasted flatbread, green beans
* Tuesday, Oct. 8: Taco in a bag or cheese pizza or barbecued chicken pizza or chicken Caesar deli wrap or chef salad with roasted flatbread, black beans, brownies
* Wednesday, Oct. 9: Popcorn chicken bites with dinner roll or barbecued rib sandwich or oven-roasted hot dog or Italian sub or southwest salad with tortilla chips, mashed potatoes and gravy, pears
* Thursday, Oct. 10: Pepperoni sub or cheese pizza or sausage pizza or roasted chicken sub or fajita salad with tortilla chips, creamy coleslaw, pasta salad, frosted chocolate cake
* Friday, Oct. 11: Crunchy fish tacos or spicy chicken sandwich or beef patty sandwich or fresh baked ham and turkey sub or Asian salad with roasted flatbread, mixed vegetables
* Unlimited fruits, vegetables, and milk offered daily. Other daily entrée choices include sandwich, wrap, salad and vegetarian selections.
York High School
* Monday, Oct. 7: Homestyle scalloped potatoes and ham with dinner roll, green beans
* Tuesday, Oct. 8: Taco in a bag, black beans, brownies
* Wednesday, Oct. 9: Meatloaf with dinner roll, mashed potatoes and gravy, pears
* Thursday, Oct. 10: Hot pepperoni sub, coleslaw, pasta salad, frosted chocolate cake
* Friday, Oct. 11: Crunchy fish tacos, mixed vegetables
* Unlimited fruits, vegetables, and milk offered daily.
* Hot grill sandwich choices every day: Cheeseburger, hot dog, crispy chicken sandwich, spicy chicken sandwich; also sub station
* Pizza every day: Mondays, pepperoni or hamburger; Tuesdays, taco pizza available; Wednesdays, sausage or beef; Thursdays, barbecued chicken or breakfast pizza; Fridays, supreme or buffalo ranch
* Sub station available with choice of toppings
* Deli style wraps: Mondays, combo; Tuesday, fajita chicken; Wednesdays, turkey; Thursdays, ham; Fridays, grilled chicken
* Salad choices: Mondays, grilled chicken salad; Tuesdays, southwest salad; Wednesdays, chef salads; Thursdays, taco salad; Fridays, crispy chicken salad
* Vegetarian choices: Mondays and Wednesdays, vegetarian salad with breadsticks; Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, fruit, yogurt and cheese plates with graham cookies
