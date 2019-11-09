Centennial
• Monday, Nov. 11: Pizza, creamy peas, fresh vegetable salad
• Tuesday, Nov. 12: Meat sauce, Bronco stick, cooked carrots, cheesy broccoli
• Wednesday, Nov. 13: Homemade creamed chicken over mashed potatoes, green beans, corn
• Thursday, Nov. 14: Sloppy joes, curly fries, baked beans
• Friday, Nov. 15: Homemade meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable blend
* Milk served daily. A fruit and vegetable bar is available every day. Alternative of chef salad offered daily
Cross County
• Monday, Nov. 11: Ham and scalloped potatoes, pears, bread and butter, fruit
• Tuesday, Nov. 12: Chicken tenders, smiley potatoes, baked beans, fruit
• Wednesday, Nov. 13: Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, bread sticks, lettuce, fruit
• Thursday, Nov. 14: Rib patty on bun, tater tots, carrots, fruit
• Friday, Nov. 15: Beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, broccoli, dinner roll, fruit
Emmanuel Lutheran
• Monday, Nov. 11: Chicken noodle soup
• Tuesday, Nov. 12: Macaroni and cheese
• Wednesday, Nov. 13: Meatball sub
• Thursday, Nov. 14: Beef stroganoff
• Friday, Nov. 15: Fiestada
* Salad bar available daily.
Exeter-Milligan
• Monday, Nov. 11: Pepperoni bosco stick, vegetable, fruit, pudding dessert
• Tuesday, Nov. 12: Chicken/bacon flatbread sandwich, potato, vegetable, fruit
• Wednesday, Nov. 13: Mandarin orange chicken, stir fry vegetables, rice or noodles, egg rolls, fruit, fortune cookies
• Thursday, Nov. 14: Lasagna, garlic bread, lettuce salad, fruit
• Friday, Nov. 15: Roasted turkey, potatoes, gravy, stuffing, corn, fruit, dinner roll, ice cream cup
* Choice of main entrée or turkey deli sandwich for 7-12; all K-12 lunches include daily salad bar
Fillmore Central
• Monday, Nov. 11: Chicken sandwich, potatoes, green beans, bananas
• Tuesday, Nov. 12: Crispito, salsa, sour cream, lettuce
• Wednesday, Nov. 13: Beef and cabbage roll, broccoli, mixed fruit, cookies
• Thursday, Nov. 14: Chicken fajita, vegetables, oranges, cookies
• Friday, Nov. 15: Hamburgers, potatoes, baked beans, peaches
* Salad bar is served at the high school and middle school every day.
Heartland
• Monday, Nov. 11: Taco salad, steamed corn, mini doughnuts
• Tuesday, Nov. 12: Popcorn chicken, scalloped potatoes, steamed peas
• Wednesday, Nov. 13: Pork tenderloin, mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner roll
• Thursday, Nov. 14: Enchiladas, green beans, muffins
• Friday, Nov. 15: Spaghetti, garlic bread, steamed corn
* Milk and fruit/veggie bar served daily.
Nebraska Lutheran
Lunch menu
• Monday, Nov. 11: Spaghetti, bread, broccoli, fruit
• Tuesday, Nov. 12: Ham and noodles, bread, green beans, fruit
• Wednesday, Nov. 13: Turkey ala king, biscuits, fruit, carrots
• Thursday, Nov. 14: Glazed chicken breast, bread, peas, fruit
• Friday, Nov. 15: Hamburger/cheeseburger, corn, fruit
Supper menu
• Monday, Nov. 11: Vegetable soup, chicken patty, fruit, jello cake
• Tuesday, Nov. 12: Sloppy joes, fruit
• Wednesday, Nov. 13: Tuna and noodle casserole, corn, fruit, rice krispies treat
• Thursday, Nov. 14: Baked potato bar, fruit, brownies
• Friday, Nov. 15: Cook’s choice
* Salad bar is served with all lunches and suppers. Milk and bread are served with all meals.
St. Joseph’s Catholic School
• Monday, Nov. 11: Barbecued chicken, green beans, rolls
• Tuesday, Nov. 12: Bean and pork chimichanga
• Wednesday, Nov. 13: Chef’s choice
• Thursday, Nov. 14: Smothered biscuit with pork roast, vegetables, rolls
• Friday, Nov. 15: Bean frito pie, corn
* Students in grades 1-8 have choices daily of the entrée, yogurt and a side, or chef salad. Fruits and vegetables are offered daily. White, chocolate and strawberry milk are offered daily.
St. Paul Lutheran
• Monday, Nov. 11: Chicken wraps
• Tuesday, Nov. 12: Sandwich buffet
• Wednesday, Nov. 13: Turkey, whole grain buns, pumpkin dessert
• Thursday, Nov. 14: Spaghetti with meat sauce, whole grain cheese twists
• Friday, Nov. 15: Hamburgers, Texas chocolate cake
* Fruit and vegetable bar, along with milk, served daily
York Elementary
• Monday, Nov. 11: Chicken pot pie or cheeseburger or nacho snackable, baked beans, holiday cookies
• Tuesday, Nov. 12: Corndogs or beefy chili and crackers or roasted ham and cheddar deli wrap, candied carrots, cinnamon buns
• Wednesday, Nov. 13: Country fried steak or homestyle chicken and noodles or chef salad with roasted flatbread, mashed potatoes and gravy, southwestern sweet potato salad
• Thursday, Nov. 14: Homestyle spaghetti or crispy chicken sandwich or fresh baked combo sub, peas
• Friday, Nov. 15: Pizza or cheese quesadilla with beef enchilada soup or ham and cheese snackable, green beans
* Unlimited fruit/vegetable choices, milk offered daily. There are also sandwich choices on Mondays, sub sandwiches choices Tuesdays and Thursdays, entrée salad choices on Wednesdays and wrap/sub sandwich choices on Fridays.
York Middle School
• Monday, Nov. 11: Chicken pot pie or cheeseburger or crispy chicken sandwich or roasted chicken cheddar deli wrap or crispy chicken salad with roasted flatbread, baked beans, holiday cookies
• Tuesday, Nov. 12: Chili with crackers or cheese pizza or breakfast pizza or ham and cheese sub or chef salad with roasted flatbread, candied carrots, cinnamon buns
• Wednesday, Nov. 13: Country fried steak or ham/egg biscuit sandwich or oven-roasted hot dog or Italian sub or Southwest salad with tortilla chips, mashed potatoes with country gravy r southwestern sweet potato salad
• Thursday, Nov. 14: Homestyle spaghetti or cheese pizza or buffalo ranch pizza or roasted chicken sub or caramel apple yogurt parfait with graham crackers, peas
• Friday, Nov. 15: Cajun steak flatbread or cheese quesadilla with beef enchilada soup or breaded fish sandwich or pork fritter sandwich or turkey combo deli wrap, green beans
* Unlimited fruits, vegetables, and milk offered daily. Other daily entrée choices include sandwich, wrap and vegetarian selections.
York High School
• Monday, Nov. 11: Chicken pot pie, baked beans, holiday cookies
• Tuesday, Nov. 12: Beef chili with crackers or ham/egg/cheese biscuit sandwich or pork fritter sandwich, candied carrots, cinnamon buns
• Wednesday, Nov. 13: Country fried steak with dinner roll, mashed potatoes with country gravy, southwestern sweet potato salad
• Thursday, Nov. 14: Spaghetti with garlic bread stick or barbecued rib sandwich or baked fish and cheese sandwich, peas
• Friday, Nov. 15: Cheese quesadilla with beef enchilada soup, green beans
* Unlimited fruits, vegetables, and milk offered daily.
* Hot grill sandwich choices every day: Cheeseburger, hot dog, crispy chicken sandwich, spicy chicken sandwich; also sub station
* Pizza every day: Mondays, pepperoni or hamburger; Tuesdays, taco pizza available; Wednesdays, sausage or beef; Thursdays, barbecued chicken or breakfast pizza; Fridays, supreme or buffalo ranch
* Sub station available with choice of toppings
* Deli style wraps: Mondays, combo; Tuesday, fajita chicken; Wednesdays, turkey; Thursdays, ham; Fridays, grilled chicken
* Salad choices: Mondays, grilled chicken salad; Tuesdays, southwest salad; Wednesdays, chef salads; Thursdays, taco salad; Fridays, crispy chicken salad
* Vegetarian choices: Mondays and Wednesdays, vegetarian salad with breadsticks; Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, fruit, yogurt and cheese plates with graham cookies
