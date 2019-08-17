Weather Alert

...AT LEAST PATCHY DENSE FOG LIKELY THROUGH 9 OR 10 AM... THROUGH AT LEAST 9 OR 10 AM, AT LEAST PATCHY DENSE FOG WILL BE FOUND ACROSS PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL AND CENTRAL NEBRASKA, MAINLY NEAR AND ESPECIALLY NORTH OF THE HIGHWAY 6 CORRIDOR. WHEREVER FOG BECOMES DENSE, EXPECT VISIBILITY OF 1/4 MILE OR LESS, ALTHOUGH VISIBILITY COULD FLUCTUATE CONSIDERABLY OVER SHORT DISTANCES. AT THIS TIME, THE OVERALL COVERAGE OF DENSE FOG WITHIN THE AREA DOES NOT APPEAR TO BE OVERLY-WIDESPREAD, WITH MOST PLACES REPORTING VISIBILITY OF AT LEAST ONE-HALF TO 1 MILE, IF NOT CONSIDERABLY BETTER. AS A RESULT, A FORMAL DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS NOT ANTICIPATED. NONETHELESS, MOTORISTS THIS MORNING SHOULD EXERCISE CAUTION IN FOG, AND BE PREPARED FOR RAPIDLY CHANGING VISIBILITY FROM ONE PLACE TO ANOTHER.