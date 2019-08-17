Centennial
• Monday, Aug. 19: Hamburgers, tater tots, corn
• Tuesday, Aug. 20: Cheesy hamburger potato casserole, cooked carrots
• Wednesday, Aug. 21: Roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans
• Thursday, Aug. 22: Homemade goulash, peas and cheesy mixed vegetables
• Friday, Aug. 23: Hot dogs, baked beans, corn
* Milk served daily. A fruit and vegetable bar is available every day. Alternative of chef salad offered daily.
Cross County
• Monday, Aug. 19: Breaded beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner roll, corn and fruit
• Tuesday, Aug. 20: Chicken tenders, French fries, baked beans, fruit
• Wednesday, Aug. 21: Beef and beans, lettuce, carrots, rice and fruit
• Thursday, Aug. 22: Rib patty on a bun, tater tots, green beans, and fruit
• Friday, Aug. 23: Chicken and cheese quesadilla, lettuce, fresh vegetables, fruit
Exeter-Milligan
• Monday, Aug. 19: Sloppy joes, smiley potatoes, vegetable, fruit
• Tuesday, Aug. 20: Chicken strips, potato, vegetable, fruit, dinner roll
• Wednesday, Aug. 21: Pizza sticks, meat sauce, vegetable, fruit, bar
• Thursday, Aug. 22: Macaroni and cheese, mini corndogs, peas, fruit
• Friday, Aug. 23: Turkey, ham and cheese deli sandwich, nacho chips and cheese, vegetable and fruit
* Choice of main entrée or turkey deli sandwich for 7-12; all K-12 lunches include daily salad bar
Fillmore Central
• Monday, Aug. 19: Chicken sandwich, potatoes, green beans, bananas
• Tuesday, Aug. 20: Crispito, salsa, sour cream, lettuce
• Wednesday, Aug. 21: Beef and cabbage roll rolls for elementary and high schools, tater tot casserole for middle school, broccoli, mixed fruit, cookies
• Thursday, Aug. 22: Chicken fajitas, vegetables, oranges, cookies
• Friday, Aug. 23: Hamburgers, potatoes, baked beans, peaches
* Salad bar is served at the high school and middle school every day.
Heartland
• Monday, Aug. 19: Hot dogs, baked beans, steamed broccoli
• Tuesday, Aug. 20: Tater tot casserole, green beans, dinner rolls
• Wednesday, Aug. 21: Sloppy joes, French fries, slushies
• Thursday, Aug. 22: Pizza, steamed corn, slushies
• Friday, Aug. 23: Chicken strips, tri-taters, steamed peas
* Milk and fruit/veggie bar served daily.
McCool
• Monday, Aug. 19: Crispitos, corn, fruit, bread
• Tuesday, Aug. 20: Sloppy joes, baked beans, fruit
• Wednesday, Aug. 21: Turkey and noodle casserole, peas, fruit, bread
• Thursday, Aug. 22: Chicken patty, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, fruit, dinner roll
• Friday, Aug. 23: Philly cheesesteak, carrots, fruit
* There are daily salad bar choices
NE Lutheran
Lunch menu
• Monday, Aug. 19: Sloppy joes on a bun, peas, carrots, applesauce
• Tuesday, Aug. 20: Pork roast, bread, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed fruit
• Wednesday, Aug. 21: Chicken fajita, tortilla shell, refried beans, carrots, peaches
• Thursday, Aug. 22: Turkey and noodles, bread, baked beans, peas, pears
• Friday, Aug. 23: Hamburger pizza, corn, apricots
Supper menu
• Monday, Aug. 19: Pancakes, sausage patty, fruit
• Tuesday, Aug. 20: Tacos, rice, fruit, graham cracker, éclair
• Wednesday, Aug. 21: Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, green beans
• Thursday, Aug. 22: Goulash, bread, fruit, chocolate chip cookie smores bar
• Friday, Aug. 23: Cook’s choice
* Salad bar is served with all lunches and suppers. Milk and bread are served with all meals.
St. Joseph’s Catholic
• Monday, Aug. 19: Fiestadas, baked baby carrots
• Tuesday, Aug. 20: Chicken pockets, corn
• Wednesday, Aug. 21: Chili frito pie, refried beans
• Thursday, Aug. 22: Barbecued chicken, cheesy potatoes, rolls
• Friday, Aug. 23: Macaroni and cheese, corn
* Students in grades 1-8 have choices daily of the entrée, yogurt and a side, or chef salad. Fruits and vegetables are offered daily. White, chocolate and strawberry milk are offered daily.
York Elementary
• Monday, Aug. 19: Chicken fajita or pork fritter sandwich or nacho snackable, black beans
• Tuesday, Aug. 20: Beef stroganoff or corndogs or fresh baked ham and turkey sub, garlic herb roasted carrots, cinnamon buns
• Wednesday, Aug. 21: Turkey and gravy with dinner roll or baked breaded steak fingers with dinner roll or chef salad with roasted flatbread, mashed potatoes and gravy
• Thursday, Aug. 22: Lasagna with garlic bread stick or crispy chicken sandwich or combo sub, green beans, gelatin dessert
• Friday, Aug. 23: Mexi tots with dinner roll or cheese pizza or roasted ham and cheddar deli wrap, corn
* Unlimited fruit/vegetable choices, milk offered daily.
York Middle School
• Monday, Aug. 19: Chicken fajita or pork fritter sandwich or oven-roasted hot dog or Oriental salad with roasted flatbread, black beans
• Tuesday, Aug. 20: Corndog or cheese pizza or pepperoni pizza or ham and turkey sub, garlic herb roasted carrots, cinnamon buns
• Wednesday, Aug. 21: Beef goulash with garlic bread stick or crispy chicken sandwich or breaded beef patty sandwich, green beans
• Thursday, Aug. 22: Baked breaded steak fingers with dinner roll or philly steak pizza or cheese pizza or combo sub, gelatin dessert
• Friday, Aug. 23: Mexi tots with dinner roll or barbecued rib sandwich or breaded fish sandwich or grilled chicken deli wrap, corn
* Unlimited fruits, vegetables, and milk offered daily. Other daily entrée choices include sandwich, wrap, salad and vegetarian selections.
York High School
• Monday, Aug. 19: Chicken fajita with roasted peppers and onions or pork fritter sandwich or cheeseburger, black beans
• Tuesday, Aug. 20: Beef stroganoff with dinner roll or cheeseburger or grilled chicken sandwich, garlic herb roasted carrots, cinnamon bun
• Wednesday, Aug. 21: Baked breaded steak fingers with dinner roll, breaded beef patty sandwich, barbecued rib sandwich, mashed potatoes with brown gravy
• Thursday, Aug. 22: Lasagna with garlic breadstick or spicy chicken sandwich or cheeseburger, green beans, gelatin dessert
• Friday, Aug. 23: Mexi tots with dinner roll or cheeseburger or fish and cheese sandwich, corn
* Unlimited fruits, vegetables, and milk offered daily.
* Hot grill sandwich choices every day: Cheeseburger, hot dog, crispy chicken sandwich, spicy chicken sandwich; also sub station
* Pizza every day: Mondays, pepperoni or hamburger; Tuesdays, taco pizza available; Wednesdays, sausage or beef; Thursdays, barbecued chicken or breakfast pizza; Fridays, supreme or buffalo ranch
* Sub station available with choice of toppings
* Deli style wraps: Mondays, combo; Tuesday, fajita chicken; Wednesdays, turkey; Thursdays, ham; Fridays, grilled chicken
* Salad choices: Mondays, grilled chicken salad; Tuesdays, southwest salad; Wednesdays, chef salads; Thursdays, taco salad; Fridays, crispy chicken salad
* Vegetarian choices: Mondays and Wednesdays, vegetarian salad with breadsticks; Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, fruit, yogurt and cheese plates with graham cookies