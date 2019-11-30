Centennial
• Monday, Dec. 2: Pizza, cooked carrots, green beans
• Tuesday, Dec. 3: Turkey and cheese on a croissant, homemade chicken noodle soup, celery sticks
• Wednesday, Dec. 4: No menu provided
• Thursday, Dec. 5: Pork roast, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn
• Friday, Dec. 6: Assorted breakfast meats, scrambled eggs, hashbrown patty, tomato slices
* Milk served daily. A fruit and vegetable bar is available every day. Alternative of chef salad offered daily
Cross County
• Monday, Dec. 2: Chicken nuggets, deli potatoes, carrots, fruit
• Tuesday, Dec. 3: Chili, cinnamon roll, green beans, fruit
• Wednesday, Dec. 4: Hot dogs, French fries, baked beans, fruit
• Thursday, Dec. 5: Chicken fajitas, rice, fresh vegetables, fruit
• Friday, Dec. 6: Breaded beef, mashed potatoes, winterblend vegetables, dinner roll, fruit
Exeter-Milligan
• Monday, Dec. 2: Macaroni and cheese, popcorn chicken, vegetable, fruit
• Tuesday, Dec. 3: Crispitos, nacho chips and cheese, vegetable, fruit
• Wednesday, Dec. 4: Hamburger and pepperoni pizza, salad, fruit, bar
• Thursday, Dec. 5: Hamburger gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, fruit, dinner roll
• Friday, Dec. 6: Hot ham and cheese sandwich, potato, vegetable, fruit
* Choice of main entrée or turkey deli sandwich for 7-12; all K-12 lunches include daily salad bar
Fillmore Central
• Monday, Dec. 2: Walking taco, lettuce, salsa, sour cream
• Tuesday, Dec. 3: Goulash, garlic bread, mixed vegetables, peaches
• Wednesday, Dec. 4: Philly steak sandwich for middle school and high school, peanut butter and jelly sandwich for elementary school, potatoes, carrots, mixed fruit
• Thursday, Dec. 5: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, corn, apples
• Friday, Dec. 6: Hot dogs, potatoes, baked beans, pineapple
* Salad bar is served at the high school and middle school every day.
McCool Junction
• Monday, Dec. 2: Ham and cheesy potatoes, green beans, fruit, bread
• Tuesday, Dec. 3: Stromboli, lettuce salad with dressing, fruit
• Wednesday, Dec. 4: Mandarin orange chicken, rice, peas, fruit, bread
• Thursday, Dec. 5: Barbecued pork on a bun, baked beans, fruit
• Friday, Dec. 6: Chili, cinnamon roll, fresh carrots, fruit
* Milk and salad bar choices offered daily.
St. Paul Lutheran
• Monday, Dec. 2: Scalloped potatoes and ham, cinnamon rolls
• Tuesday, Dec. 3: Mexican buffet
• Wednesday, Dec. 4: Pork roast, mashed potatoes and gravy, rolls
• Thursday, Dec. 5: Rotini, meat sauce, cheese twists
• Friday, Dec. 6: Chicken patties, buns
* Fruit and vegetable bar, along with milk, served daily
York Elementary
• Monday, Dec. 2: Scalloped potatoes and ham with dinner roll or cheeseburger or pizza snackable, green beans
• Tuesday, Dec. 3: Taco in a bag or oven-roasted hot dog or ham and cheese sub, black beans, cherry crisp
• Wednesday, Dec. 4: Meatloaf with dinner roll or popcorn chicken bites with dinner roll or grilled chicken salad with roasted flatbread, mashed potatoes and gravy
• Thursday, Dec. 5: Hot pepperoni sub or breaded beef patty sandwich or chicken sub, creamy coleslaw, pasta salad, chocolate cake
• Friday, Dec. 6: California lasagna or fish tacos or chicken and cheese snackable, mixed vegetables
* Unlimited fruit/vegetable choices, milk offered daily. There are also sandwich choices on Mondays, sub sandwiches choices Tuesdays and Thursdays, entrée salad choices on Wednesdays and wrap/sub sandwich choices on Fridays.
York Middle School
• Monday, Dec. 2: Scalloped potatoes and ham with dinner roll, or cheeseburger, or baked breaded fish sandwich or combo sub or chicken/cheddar deli wrap or crispy chicken salad with roasted flatbread, western green beans
• Tuesday, Dec. 3: Taco in a bag or pizza or chicken Caesar deli wrap or chef salad, black beans, apple crisp
• Wednesday, Dec. 4: Meatloaf with dinner roll or pork fritter sandwich or grilled chicken sandwich or Italian sub or strawberry banana yogurt parfait, mashed potatoes and gravy
• Thursday, Dec. 5: Beef goulash or pizza or tuna salad deli wrap or fajita salad, coleslaw, pasta salad, chocolate cake
• Friday, Dec. 6: Chicken and noodles or hot dog or ham/egg/cheese biscuit sandwich or sweet pepper vegetarian salad, mixed vegetables
* Unlimited fruits, vegetables, and milk offered daily. Other daily entrée choices include sandwich, wrap and vegetarian selections.
York High School
• Monday, Dec. 2: Scalloped potatoes and ham with dinner roll, green beans
• Tuesday, Dec. 3: Taco in a bag or pork fritter sandwich, black beans, cherry crisp
• Wednesday, Dec. 4: Meatloaf with dinner roll or barbecued rib sandwich or baked fish and cheese sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy
• Thursday, Dec. 5: Beef lasagna with garlic bread stick or breaded beef patty sandwich, coleslaw, pasta salad, chocolate cake
• Friday, Dec. 6: Popcorn chicken bites with dinner roll or ham/egg/cheese biscuit sandwich, mixed vegetables
* Unlimited fruits, vegetables, and milk offered daily.
* Hot grill sandwich choices every day: Cheeseburger, hot dog, crispy chicken sandwich, spicy chicken sandwich; also sub station
* Pizza every day: Mondays, pepperoni or hamburger; Tuesdays, taco pizza available; Wednesdays, sausage or beef; Thursdays, barbecued chicken or breakfast pizza; Fridays, supreme or buffalo ranch
* Sub station available with choice of toppings
* Deli style wraps: Mondays, combo; Tuesday, fajita chicken; Wednesdays, turkey; Thursdays, ham; Fridays, grilled chicken
* Salad choices: Mondays, grilled chicken salad; Tuesdays, southwest salad; Wednesdays, chef salads; Thursdays, taco salad; Fridays, crispy chicken salad
* Vegetarian choices: Mondays and Wednesdays, vegetarian salad with breadsticks; Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, fruit, yogurt and cheese plates with graham cookies
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.