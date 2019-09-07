Centennial
• Monday, Sept. 9: Corndogs, French fries, corn
• Tuesday, Sept. 10: Stroganoff meatballs, noodles, cheesy broccoli
• Wednesday, Sept. 11: Breakfast casserole, hashbrown patty, tomato slices
• Thursday, Sept. 12: Beef tips and noodles, corn, green beans
• Friday, Sept. 13: Breaded chicken sandwich on a whole grain bun, homemade potato salad, creamy peas
* Milk served daily. A fruit and vegetable bar is available every day. Alternative of chef salad offered daily.
Cross County
• Monday, Sept. 9: Breaded cheese ravioli, lettuce, baby carrots and fruit
• Tuesday, Sept. 10: Chicken, gravy over mashed potatoes, corn and dinner rolls
• Wednesday, Sept. 11: Tater tot casserole, green beans, garlic bread and fruit
• Thursday, Sept. 12: Shredded pork on a bun, baked beans, tater tots and fruit
• Friday, Sept. 13: Chicken nuggets, French fries, winterblend vegetables, fruit
Emmanuel-Faith Lutheran
• Monday, Sept. 9: Corndogs
• Tuesday, Sept. 10: Macaroni and cheese
• Wednesday, Sept. 11: Sloppy joes
• Thursday, Sept. 12: Chicken noodle soup
• Friday, Sept. 13: Porcupine meatballs
*Fruit, veggie bar, bread and milk available each day
Exeter-Milligan
• Monday, Sept. 9: Grilled chicken sandwich, baked potato, steamed broccoli with cheese, fruit
• Tuesday, Sept. 10: Hot dogs, nacho chips and cheese, vegetable, fruit
• Wednesday, Sept. 11: Philly sandwich with onions and peppers, tri-taters, vegetable, fruit
• Thursday, Sept. 12: Pepperoni bosco sticks, marinara cup, vegetable, fruit, pudding dessert
• Friday, Sept. 13: Fiestada, vegetable, fruit, bar
* Choice of main entrée or turkey deli sandwich for 7-12; all K-12 lunches include daily salad bar
Fillmore Central
• Monday, Sept. 9: Walking taco, lettuce, salsa, sour cream
• Tuesday, Sept. 10: Goulash, garlic bread, mixed vegetables, peaches
• Wednesday, Sept. 11: Peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for elementary school, philly steak sandwich for middle and high schools, potatoes, carrots, mixed fruit
• Thursday, Sept. 12: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, corn, apple
• Friday, Sept. 13: Hot dog, potatoes, baked beans, pineapple
* Salad bar is served at the high school and middle school every day.
Heartland
• Monday, Sept. 9: Chicken strips, French fries, slushies
• Tuesday, Sept. 10: Deli sandwich, chips, cookies
• Wednesday, Sept. 11: Barbecued meatballs, muffins, glazed carrots
• Thursday, Sept. 12: Grilled cheese, tomato soup, tri-taters
• Friday, Sept. 13: Chicken fajitas, green beans, long johns
* Milk and fruit/veggie bar served daily.
McCool
• Monday, Sept. 9: Ham and cheesy potatoes, green beans, fruit, dinner roll
• Tuesday, Sept. 10: Corndog on a stick, mini corndogs for K-5, carrots, cookies, fruit
• Wednesday, Sept. 11: Taco salads, corn, fruit
• Thursday, Sept. 12: Mandarin orange chicken, rice, peas, fruit, dinner roll
• Friday, Sept. 13: Chicken noodle soup, lettuce with dressing, fruit, bread
* There are daily salad bar choices
Nebraska Lutheran
Lunch menu
• Monday, Sept. 9: Tater tot casserole, bread, broccoli, fruit
• Tuesday, Sept. 10: Chicken alfredo, bread, corn, fruit
• Wednesday, Sept. 11: Rigatoni pasta bake, bread, peas, fruit
• Thursday, Sept. 12: Pork loin, oriental noodles, bread, refried beans, fruit
• Friday, Sept. 13: Vegetable beef stew, roll, fruit
Supper menu
• Monday, Sept. 9: Nachos, baked beans, fruit salad
• Tuesday, Sept. 10: Hot dogs, fruit
• Wednesday, Sept. 11: Mandarin orange chicken, rice, chocolate chip graham cracker cookie
• Thursday, Sept. 12: Lasagna, bread sticks, fruit
• Friday, Sept. 13: Cook’s choice
* Salad bar is served with all lunches and suppers. Milk and bread are served with all meals.
St. Joseph’s Catholic
• Monday, Sept. 9: Turkey wraps, chips
• Tuesday, Sept. 10: Chef’s choice
• Wednesday, Sept. 11: Salisbury steak, baked potato, roll
• Thursday, Sept. 12: Roasted chicken, roll, green beans
• Friday, Sept. 13: Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup
* Students in grades 1-8 have choices daily of the entrée, yogurt and a side, or chef salad. Fruits and vegetables are offered daily. White, chocolate and strawberry milk are offered daily.
St. Paul Lutheran
• Monday, Sept. 9: Scalloped potatoes and ham, whole grain cinnamon rolls
• Tuesday, Sept. 10: Mexican buffet
• Wednesday, Sept. 11: Roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, whole grain rolls
• Thursday, Sept. 12: Rotini, meat sauce
• Friday, Sept. 13: Chicken patties with whole grain rolls
* Fruit and vegetable bar, along with milk, served daily
York Elementary
• Monday, Sept. 9: Cheeseburger soup with dinner roll or oven-roasted hot dog or fajita salad with tortilla chips, green beans
• Tuesday, Sept. 10: Chicken fried rice or mozzarella bosco sticks with marinara sauce or vegetarian deli wrap, corn, apple crisp
• Wednesday, Sept. 11: Pork roast with dinner roll or chicken nuggets with dinner roll or grilled chicken salad with roasted flatbread, mashed potatoes and gravy, coleslaw
• Thursday, Sept. 12: Beef goulash with garlic breadstick or teriyaki chicken sandwich or dual cheese snackable, herb roasted broccoli, sugar cookies
• Friday, Sept. 13: Taco burger or pepperoni pizza or fresh baked egg salad sub, black beans
* Unlimited fruit/vegetable choices, milk offered daily.
York Middle School
• Monday, Sept. 9: Country fired steak with dinner roll or oven-roasted hot dog or grilled chicken sandwich or fajita salad with tortilla chips or turkey combo deli wrap, mashed potatoes and gravy
• Tuesday, Sept. 10: Chicken fried rice or cheese pizza or macaroni and cheese pizza or ham and cheese sub or fajita deli wrap, corn, apple crisp
• Wednesday, Sept. 11: Chicken nuggets with dinner roll or cheeseburger or pork fritter sandwich or grilled chicken salad with roasted flatbread, coleslaw, green beans
• Thursday, Sept. 12: Beef goulash with garlic breadstick or cheese pizza or supreme pizza or roasted chicken sub or roasted ham and cheddar deli wrap, herb roasted broccoli, sugar cookies
• Friday, Sept. 13: Taco burger or teriyaki chicken sandwich or beef patty sandwich or turkey and cheese sandwich or grilled chicken deli wrap, black beans
* Unlimited fruits, vegetables, and milk offered daily. Other daily entrée choices include sandwich, wrap, salad and vegetarian selections.
York High School
• Monday, Sept. 9: Pork roast with dinner roll or teriyaki chicken sandwich, green beans,
• Tuesday, Sept. 10: Chorizo and egg grilled cheese sandwich or crispy chicken sandwich, corn, blueberry crisp
• Wednesday, Sept. 11: Chicken nuggets with dinner roll or ham/egg/cheese biscuit sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy, coleslaw
• Thursday, Sept. 12: Beef goulash with garlic breadstick or teriyaki chicken sandwich, herb roasted broccoli, sugar cookies
• Friday, Sept. 13: Taco burger or pork fritter sandwich or spicy chicken sandwich, black beans
* Unlimited fruits, vegetables, and milk offered daily.
* Hot grill sandwich choices every day: Cheeseburger, hot dog, crispy chicken sandwich, spicy chicken sandwich; also sub station
* Pizza every day: Mondays, pepperoni or hamburger; Tuesdays, taco pizza available; Wednesdays, sausage or beef; Thursdays, barbecued chicken or breakfast pizza; Fridays, supreme or buffalo ranch
* Sub station available with choice of toppings
* Deli style wraps: Mondays, combo; Tuesday, fajita chicken; Wednesdays, turkey; Thursdays, ham; Fridays, grilled chicken
* Salad choices: Mondays, grilled chicken salad; Tuesdays, southwest salad; Wednesdays, chef salads; Thursdays, taco salad; Fridays, crispy chicken salad
* Vegetarian choices: Mondays and Wednesdays, vegetarian salad with breadsticks; Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, fruit, yogurt and cheese plates with graham cookies
