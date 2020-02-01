Centennial
• Monday, Feb. 3: Whole grain pizza, lettuce salad, carrots
• Tuesday, Feb. 4: Cheeseburgers, French fries, corn
• Wednesday, Feb. 5: Scalloped potatoes with ham, peas, green beans
• Thursday, Feb. 6: Baked potato bar with chili and broccoli/cheese
• Friday, Feb. 7: Sloppy joes, baked beans, mixed vegetables
* Milk served daily. A fruit and vegetable bar is available every day. Alternative of chef salad offered daily
Cross County
• Monday, Feb. 3: Cavatini, green beans, lettuce, garlic bread, fruit
• Tuesday, Feb. 4: Chicken tenders, smiley potatoes, baked beans, fruit
• Wednesday, Feb. 5: Lil’ smokies, macaroni and cheese, peas and carrots, fruit
• Thursday, Feb. 6: Chicken gravy over mashed potatoes, corn, bread and butter, fruit
• Friday, Feb. 7: Hamburgers, tri-taters, winterblend vegetables, fruit
Exeter-Milligan
• Monday, Feb. 3: Crispitos, nacho chips and cheese, vegetable, fruit
• Tuesday, Feb. 4: Pepperoni bosco sticks, vegetable, fruit, bar
• Wednesday, Feb. 5: Creamed chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, fruit, biscuit
• Thursday, Feb. 6: Homemade Timberwolf Funza for grades 7-12, corndogs for K-6, crinkle cut fries, vegetable, fruit
• Friday, Feb. 7: Chicken parmesan, rotini noodles, marinara or Alfredo sauce, vegetable, fruit, garlic bread
* Choice of main entrée or turkey deli sandwich for 7-12; all K-12 lunches include daily salad bar
Fillmore Central
• Monday, Feb. 3: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, pineapple
• Tuesday, Feb. 4: Spaghetti, broccoli, grapes
• Wednesday, Feb. 5: Fish, potatoes, vegetables, fruit
• Thursday, Feb. 6: Barbecued pork sandwich, potatoes, vegetables, fruit
• Friday, Feb. 7: Pizza, romaine lettuce, pears, cookies
* Salad bar is served at the high school and middle school every day.
Heartland
• Monday, Feb. 3: Deli sandwich, fresh baked cookies, chips
• Tuesday, Feb. 4: Sloppy joes, French fries, slushies
• Wednesday, Feb. 5: Tacos, long johns, steamed corn
• Thursday, Feb. 6: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner rolls
• Friday, Feb. 7: Baked potato bar, chicken strips, muffins
* Milk and fruit/veggie bar served daily.
McCool Jct.
• Monday, Feb. 3: Crispitos, corn, fruit, bread
• Tuesday, Feb. 4: Sloppy joes, baked beans, fruit
• Wednesday, Feb. 5: Peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, carrots, fruit
• Thursday, Feb. 6: Pork patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, fruit, dinner roll
• Friday, Feb. 7: Beef and noodles, carrots, bread, fruit
Nebraska Lutheran
Lunch menu
• Monday, Feb. 3: Scalloped potatoes and ham, bread, peas, fruit
• Tuesday, Feb. 4: Pizza hot dish, bread, roasted broccoli, fruit
• Wednesday, Feb. 5: Corndogs, bread, tri-taters, fruit
• Thursday, Feb. 6: Turkey, bread, mashed potatoes and gravy, fruit
• Friday, Feb. 7: Chili, cinnamon rolls, fruit
Supper menu
• Monday, Feb. 3: Macaroni and cheese, fish sticks, fruit, cherry crisp
• Tuesday, Feb. 4: Spaghetti, bread sticks, fruit
• Wednesday, Feb. 5: Popcorn chicken, French fries, fruit, no-bake cookies
• Thursday, Feb. 6: Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, fried apples
• Friday, Feb. 7: Cook’s choice
* Salad bar is served with all lunches and suppers. Milk and bread are served with all meals.
St. Joseph’s Catholic
• Monday, Feb. 3: Chicken casserole, green beans
• Tuesday, Feb. 4: Pork nachos, corn
• Wednesday, Feb. 5: Chef’s choice
• Thursday, Feb. 6: Noon dismissal
• Friday, Feb. 7: No school
* Students in grades 1-8 have choices daily of the entrée, yogurt and a side, or chef salad. Fruits and vegetables are offered daily. White, chocolate and strawberry milk are offered daily.
St. Paul Lutheran
• Monday, Feb. 3: Pork rib patties, whole grain buns
• Tuesday, Feb. 4: Chicken buffet
• Wednesday, Feb. 5: Chicken, whole grain rolls
• Thursday, Feb. 6: Lasagna, garlic bread
• Friday, Feb. 7: Sloppy joes
* Fruit and vegetable bar, along with milk, served daily
York Elementary
• Monday, Feb. 3: Chicken fajita or pork fritter sandwich or nacho snackable, garlic herb roasted carrots
• Tuesday, Feb. 4: Beef stroganoff or corndog or fresh baked ham and turkey sub, baked beans, fresh baked cinnamon bun
• Wednesday, Feb. 5: Turkey and gravy with dinner roll or baked breaded steak fingers with dinner roll or chef salad with roasted flatbread, mashed potatoes and gravy
• Thursday, Feb. 6: Baked spaghetti with garlic breadstick or crispy chicken sandwich or fresh baked combo sub, green beans, gelatin dessert
• Friday, Feb. 7: No school
* Unlimited fruit/vegetable choices, milk offered daily. There are also sandwich choices on Mondays, sub sandwiches choices Tuesdays and Thursdays, entrée salad choices on Wednesdays and wrap/sub sandwich choices on Fridays.
York Middle School
• Monday, Feb. 3: Chicken fajita or pork fritter sandwich or cheeseburger or combo sub, peas
• Tuesday, Feb. 4: Beef stroganoff or pizza or grilled chicken deli wrap, baked beans, cinnamon buns
• Wednesday, Feb. 5: Turkey and gravy with dinner roll or bacon/egg/cheese biscuit sandwich or crispy chicken sandwich or southwest salad with tortilla chips, mashed potatoes and gravy
• Thursday, Feb. 6: Baked spaghetti with garlic bread stick or pizza or roasted chicken sub, green beans, gelatin dessert
• Friday, Feb. 7: No school
* Unlimited fruits, vegetables, and milk offered daily. Other daily entrée choices include sandwich, wrap and vegetarian selections.
York High School
• Monday, Feb. 3: Pancakes and sausage with eggs or pork fritter sandwich or crispy chicken sandwich, garlic herb roasted carrots
• Tuesday, Feb. 4: Beef stroganoff or cheeseburger or bacon/egg/cheese biscuit sandwich, baked beans
• Wednesday, Feb. 5: Turkey and gravy with dinner roll or spicy chicken sandwich or barbecued rib sandwich or teriyaki chicken sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy
• Thursday, Feb. 6: Baked spaghetti with garlic bread stick or spicy chicken sandwich or crispy chicken sandwich, green beans, gelatin dessert
• Friday, Feb. 7: Mexi tots with dinner roll or pork fritter sandwich or baked fish and cheese sandwich or breaded beef patty sandwich, corn
* Unlimited fruits, vegetables, and milk offered daily.
* Hot grill sandwich choices every day: Cheeseburger, hot dog, crispy chicken sandwich, spicy chicken sandwich; also sub station
* Pizza every day: Mondays, pepperoni or hamburger; Tuesdays, taco pizza available; Wednesdays, sausage or beef; Thursdays, barbecued chicken or breakfast pizza; Fridays, supreme or buffalo ranch
* Sub station available with choice of toppings
* Deli style wraps: Mondays, combo; Tuesday, fajita chicken; Wednesdays, turkey; Thursdays, ham; Fridays, grilled chicken
* Salad choices: Mondays, grilled chicken salad; Tuesdays, southwest salad; Wednesdays, chef salads; Thursdays, taco salad; Fridays, crispy chicken salad
* Vegetarian choices: Mondays and Wednesdays, vegetarian salad with breadsticks; Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, fruit, yogurt and cheese plates with graham cookies
