Centennial
• Monday, Sept. 2: No School. Labor Day
• Tuesday, Sept. 3: Pizza, cauliflower blend, corn
• Wednesday, Sept. 4: ‘Centennial Choice’ homemade lasagna, lettuce salad, cooked carrots
• Thursday, Sept. 5: ‘Centennial Choice’ beef fajitas on softshell, refried beans, Spanish rice
• Friday, Sept. 6: Hamburger on bun, assorted potatoes, cheesy corn
* Milk served daily. A fruit and vegetable bar is available every day. Alternative of chef salad offered daily.
Cross County
• Monday, Sept. 2: No School. Labor Day
• Tuesday, Sept. 3: Breaded pork, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, fruit
• Wednesday, Sept. 4: Ham & scalloped potatoes, peas, bread & butter, fruit
• Thursday, Sept. 5: Turkey sandwich, smilie potatoes, carrots, fruit
• Friday, Sept. 6: Orange chicken, harvest rice, broccoli, fruit
Emmanuel-Faith Lutheran
• Monday, Sept. 2: No School. Labor Day.
• Tuesday, Sept. 3: French toast casserole
• Wednesday, Sept. 4: Lasagna
• Thursday, Sept. 5: Chicken & rice
• Friday, Sept. 6: Mucho nachos
*Fruit, veggie bar, bread and milk available each day
Exeter-Milligan
• Monday, Sept. 2: No School. Labor Day.
• Tuesday, Sept. 3: No School.
• Wednesday, Sept. 4: Chicken fajita, lettuce/cheese, onions & peppers, Spanish rice, fruit, cookie
• Thursday, Sept. 5: Homemade hamburger-pepperoni pizza, salad, fruit bar
• Friday, Sept. 6: Grilled hamburgers, French fries, baked beans, fruit
* Choice of main entrée or turkey deli sandwich for 7-12; all K-12 lunches include daily salad bar
Fillmore Central
• Monday, Sept. 2: No School. Labor Day.
• Tuesday, Sept. 3: Lasagna, broccoli, grapes
• Wednesday, Sept. 4: Fish, potatoes, vegetables, fruit
• Thursday, Sept. 5: BBQ pork sandwich, potatoes, vegetable, fruit
• Friday, Sept. 6: Pizza, romaine lettuce, pears, fruit crisp
* Salad bar is served at the high school and middle school every day.
Heartland
• Monday, Sept. 2: No School. Labor Day
• Tuesday, Sept. 3: No School
• Wednesday, Sept. 4: Pork tenderloin, mashed potatoes, gravy, dinner roll
• Thursday, Sept. 5: Mini corndogs, baked beans, steamed broccoli
• Friday, Sept. 6: Chicken alfredo, steamed broccoli, dinner roll
* Milk and fruit/veggie bar served daily.
McCool
• Monday, Sept. 2: Labor Day, No School
• Tuesday, Sept. 3: No School
• Wednesday, Sept. 4: Baked potato with taco meat, broccoli, fruit, bread slice
• Thursday, Sept. 5: Popcorn chicken, carrots, fruit, bread slice
• Friday, Sept. 6: Cheese pizza, lettuce, fruit
* There are daily salad bar choices
St. Joseph’s Catholic
• Monday, Sept. 2: Labor Day, No School
• Tuesday, Sept. 3: Roasted rosemary chicken, roll, green beans
• Wednesday, Sept. 4: Pork steak sandwich, veggie soup
• Thursday, Sept. 5: Chicken fajita, pizza, corn
• Friday, Sept. 6: Chef’s choice
* Students in grades 1-8 have choices daily of the entrée, yogurt and a side, or chef salad. Fruits and vegetables are offered daily. White, chocolate and strawberry milk are offered daily.
St. Paul Lutheran
• Monday, Sept. 2: Labor Day, No School
• Tuesday, Sept. 3: Potato buffet
• Wednesday, Sept. 4: Chicken, rolls
• Thursday, Sept. 5: Pizza
• Friday, Sept. 6: Hot dogs, rolls
* Fruit and vegetable bar, along with milk, served daily
York Elementary
• Monday, Sept. 2: No school
• Tuesday, Sept. 3: Soft shell tacos or mini corndogs or baked ham and turkey sub, chili lime corn, frosted pumpkin bar
• Wednesday, Sept. 4: Cheeseburger macaroni skillet with garlic breadstick or crispy chicken sandwich or pretzel snackable, garlic herb roasted carrots
• Thursday, Sept. 5: Chicken ranch pasta or barbecued rib sandwich or grilled chicken salad with roasted flatbread, green beans, fresh baked chocolate chip cookies
• Friday, Sept. 6: Taquito or cheese pizza or roasted chicken and cheese sandwich, barbecued baked beans
* Unlimited fruit/vegetable choices, milk offered daily.
York Middle School
• Monday, Sept. 2: No school
• Tuesday, Sept. 3: Soft shell beef tacos or cheese pizza or Hot Hawaiian pizza or ham and cheese sub or fajita deli wrap, chili lime corn, peanut butter bar
• Wednesday, Sept. 4: Cheeseburger macaroni skillet with garlic breadstick or crispy chicken sandwich or oven-roasted hot dogs or Southwest salad with tortilla chips or turkey and cheddar wrap, garlic herb roasted carrots
• Thursday, Sept. 5: Chicken ranch pasta with dinner roll or cheese pizza or chicken alfredo pizza or Italian sub or sweet pepper vegetarian salad with roasted flatbread, green beans, chocolate chip cookie
• Friday, Sept. 6: Taquito grande with dipping sauce or spicy chicken sandwich or baked breaded fish sandwich or grilled chicken deli wrap, barbecued baked beans
* Unlimited fruits, vegetables, and milk offered daily. Other daily entrée choices include sandwich, wrap, salad and vegetarian selections.
York High School
• Monday, Sept. 2: No school
• Tuesday, Sept. 3: Soft shell tacos or crispy chicken sandwich or spicy chicken sandwich, chili lime corn, peanut butter bar
• Wednesday, Sept. 4: Cheeseburger macaroni skillet with garlic breadstick or crispy chicken sandwich, garlic herb roasted carrots
• Thursday, Sept. 5: Chicken ranch pasta with dinner roll or barbecued rib sandwich, green beans, chocolate chip cookies
• Friday, Sept. 6: Taquito grande with dipping sauce or grilled chicken sandwich, barbecued baked beans
* Unlimited fruits, vegetables, and milk offered daily.
* Hot grill sandwich choices every day: Cheeseburger, hot dog, crispy chicken sandwich, spicy chicken sandwich; also sub station
* Pizza every day: Mondays, pepperoni or hamburger; Tuesdays, taco pizza available; Wednesdays, sausage or beef; Thursdays, barbecued chicken or breakfast pizza; Fridays, supreme or buffalo ranch
* Sub station available with choice of toppings
* Deli style wraps: Mondays, combo; Tuesday, fajita chicken; Wednesdays, turkey; Thursdays, ham; Fridays, grilled chicken
* Salad choices: Mondays, grilled chicken salad; Tuesdays, southwest salad; Wednesdays, chef salads; Thursdays, taco salad; Fridays, crispy chicken salad
* Vegetarian choices: Mondays and Wednesdays, vegetarian salad with breadsticks; Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, fruit, yogurt and cheese plates with graham cookies