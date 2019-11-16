Centennial
• Monday, Nov. 18: Hot dogs, French fries, corn
• Tuesday, Nov. 19: Orange chicken over rice, cauliflower blend, peas
• Wednesday, Nov. 20: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, creamy green beans
• Thursday, Nov. 21: Mexican Day, Spanish rice, refried beans
• Friday, Nov. 22: Bunza on whole grain bun, cooked carrots, green beans
* Milk served daily. A fruit and vegetable bar is available every day. Alternative of chef salad offered daily
Cross County
• Monday, Nov. 18: Chicken patty on a bun, French fries, carrots and fruit
• Tuesday, Nov. 19: Cavatini, lettuce, green beans, bread sticks, fruit
• Wednesday, Nov. 20: Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, broccoli, fruit
• Thursday, Nov. 21: Turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, dinner roll, fruit
• Friday, Nov. 22: Chicken and cheese quesadilla, lettuce, fresh vegetables, fruit
Emmanuel Lutheran
• Monday, Nov. 18: Chicken alfredo
• Tuesday, Nov. 19: Enchilada torte
• Wednesday, Nov. 20: Porcupine meatballs
• Thursday, Nov. 21: Ham and noodle soup
• Friday, Nov. 22: Italian dunkers
* Salad bar available daily.
Exeter-Milligan
• Monday, Nov. 18: Beef quesadilla, potato, vegetable, fruit
• Tuesday, Nov. 19: Sloppy joes, potato, vegetable, fruit
• Wednesday, Nov. 20: Chicken parmesan, baked potato, vegetable, fruit, biscuit
• Thursday, Nov. 21: Chili, cinnamon rolls, carrots and celery, fruit
• Friday, Nov. 22: Chicken strips, potato, vegetable, fruit, rolls
* Choice of main entrée or turkey deli sandwich for 7-12; all K-12 lunches include daily salad bar
Fillmore Central
• Monday, Nov. 18: Chicken tenders, potatoes, mixed vegetables, applesauce
• Tuesday, Nov. 19: Deli sandwich, chips, lettuce, tropical fruit
• Wednesday, Nov. 20: Ham, mashed potatoes, corn, watermelon
• Thursday, Nov. 21: Chicken noodle soup, green beans, pears, cake
• Friday, Nov. 22: Sloppy joes, potatoes, carrots, apples
* Salad bar is served at the high school and middle school every day.
Heartland
• Monday, Nov. 18: Tater tot casserole, green beans, dinner rolls
• Tuesday, Nov. 19: Chicken fajitas, steamed corn, long johns
• Wednesday, Nov. 20: Chicken patty sandwich, French fries, steamed peas
• Thursday, Nov. 21: Chili or chicken noodle soup, cinnamon rolls, saltines
• Friday, Nov. 22: Teriyaki chicken, egg rolls, steamed broccoli, brown rice
* Milk and fruit/veggie bar served daily.
McCool Junction
• Monday, Nov. 18: Cheesy shells and hamburger, green beans, fruit, bread
• Tuesday, Nov. 19: Chicken nuggets, peas, fruit
• Wednesday, Nov. 20: Chicken fajitas with shell, corn, fruit
• Thursday, Nov. 21: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, fruit, dinner rolls
• Friday, Nov. 22: Philly cheesesteak on a hoagie bun, mixed vegetables
* Milk and salad bar choices offered daily.
Nebraska Lutheran
Lunch menu
• Monday, Nov. 18: Tater tot casserole, bread, broccoli, fruit
• Tuesday, Nov. 19: Chicken alfredo, bread, corn, fruit
• Wednesday, Nov. 20: Rigatoni pasta bake, bread, peas, fruit
• Thursday, Nov. 21: Pork loin, oriental noodles, bread, carrots, fruit
• Friday, Nov. 22: Chili, cinnamon rolls, fruit
Supper menu
• Monday, Nov. 18: Burritos, baked beans, fruit salad
• Tuesday, Nov. 19: Hot dogs, fruit
• Wednesday, Nov. 20: Mandarin orange chicken, rice, chocolate chip graham cracker cookie
• Thursday, Nov. 21: Lasagna, bread stick, fruit
• Friday, Nov. 22: Cook’s choice
* Salad bar is served with all lunches and suppers. Milk and bread are served with all meals.
St. Joseph’s Catholic School
• Monday, Nov. 18: Chef’s choice
• Tuesday, Nov. 19: Walking taco bar, churro
• Wednesday, Nov. 20: Barbecued smoked turkey and melted cheese sandwich
• Thursday, Nov. 21: Herb roasted chicken, green beans, rolls
• Friday, Nov. 22: Macaroni and cheese, baked beans
* Students in grades 1-8 have choices daily of the entrée, yogurt and a side, or chef salad. Fruits and vegetables are offered daily. White, chocolate and strawberry milk are offered daily.
St. Paul Lutheran
• Monday, Nov. 18: Hot ham and cheese on whole grain buns
• Tuesday, Nov. 19: Pasta buffet
• Wednesday, Nov. 20: Chicken, whole grain rolls, cherry crisp
• Thursday, Nov. 21: Pizza
• Friday, Nov. 22: Sloppy joes, oatmeal chocolate chip cookies
* Fruit and vegetable bar, along with milk, served daily
York Elementary
• Monday, Nov. 18: Baked breaded fish sandwich or Italian dunkers with marinara dipping sauce or pizza snackable, steamed carrots, homestyle pineapple coleslaw
• Tuesday, Nov. 19: Southwest pulled pork nachos or ham/egg/cheese biscuit sandwich or turkey and cheese sub, refried beans, fresh baked cinnamon stick
• Wednesday, Nov. 20: Pork fritter sandwich or traditional beefy lasagna or taco salad with tortilla chips, corn
• Thursday, Nov. 21: Roasted turkey with dinner roll or chicken nuggets with dinner roll or crispy chicken deli wrap, mashed potatoes with chicken gravy, green bean casserole, frosted pumpkin bar
• Friday, Nov. 22: Cuban hot dog or cheese pizza or pretzel snackable, steamed broccoli florets
* Unlimited fruit/vegetable choices, milk offered daily. There are also sandwich choices on Mondays, sub sandwiches choices Tuesdays and Thursdays, entrée salad choices on Wednesdays and wrap/sub sandwich choices on Fridays.
York Middle School
• Monday, Nov. 18: Italian dunkers with marinara dipping sauce or oven-roasted hot dog or teriyaki chicken sandwich or crispy chicken salad with roasted flatbread, caramel apple yogurt parfait with graham crackers, steamed carrots, homestyle pineapple coleslaw
• Tuesday, Nov. 19: Southwest pulled pork nachos or cheese pizza or beef pizza or chicken Caesar deli wrap or chef salad with roasted flatbread, refried beans, cinnamon sticks
• Wednesday, Nov. 20: Beef lasagna or pork fritter sandwich or ham/egg/cheese biscuit sandwich or Italian sub or southwest salad with tortilla chips, corn
• Thursday, Nov. 21: Roasted turkey with dinner roll or cheese pizza or barbecued chicken pizza or chicken deli wrap or fajita salad with tortilla chips, mashed potatoes with chicken gravy, green bean casserole, frosted pumpkin bar
• Friday, Nov. 22: Chicken nuggets or pork fritter sandwich or cheeseburger of ham and turkey sub or vanilla/beery yogurt parfait with goldfish grahams, broccoli florets
* Unlimited fruits, vegetables, and milk offered daily. Other daily entrée choices include sandwich, wrap and vegetarian selections.
York High School
• Monday, Nov. 18: Italian dunkers with marinara dipping sauce or baked fish and cheese sandwich, steamed carrots, pineapple coleslaw
• Tuesday, Nov. 19: Southwest pulled pork nachos or ham/egg/cheese biscuit sandwich or breaded beef patty sandwich, refried beans, cinnamon sticks
• Wednesday, Nov. 20: Beef lasagna with garlic breadstick or pork fritter sandwich or barbecued rib sandwich, corn
• Thursday, Nov. 21: Roasted turkey with dinner roll or crispy chicken sandwich or teriyaki chicken sandwich, mashed potatoes and chicken gravy, classic green bean casserole, frosted pumpkin bar
• Friday, Nov. 22: Chicken nuggets with dinner roll or baked fish and cheese sandwich, steamed broccoli
* Unlimited fruits, vegetables, and milk offered daily.
* Hot grill sandwich choices every day: Cheeseburger, hot dog, crispy chicken sandwich, spicy chicken sandwich; also sub station
* Pizza every day: Mondays, pepperoni or hamburger; Tuesdays, taco pizza available; Wednesdays, sausage or beef; Thursdays, barbecued chicken or breakfast pizza; Fridays, supreme or buffalo ranch
* Sub station available with choice of toppings
* Deli style wraps: Mondays, combo; Tuesday, fajita chicken; Wednesdays, turkey; Thursdays, ham; Fridays, grilled chicken
* Salad choices: Mondays, grilled chicken salad; Tuesdays, southwest salad; Wednesdays, chef salads; Thursdays, taco salad; Fridays, crispy chicken salad
* Vegetarian choices: Mondays and Wednesdays, vegetarian salad with breadsticks; Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, fruit, yogurt and cheese plates with graham cookies
